Jacksonville, FL

OPINION: Student Government is for the students, let’s take advantage

My fellow students, we have a problem. The one institution on this campus that can directly address our concerns is not getting the support it needs. For far too long it has been neglected by our student body, an afterthought in our collective conscience. In fact, it has come to...
Police Beat: Stolen patties

Burger patties were stolen right off the grill at Ozzie’s early Wednesday morning, according to a University of North Florida Police Department (UPD) report. At 12:50 a.m., the night manager of Ozzie’s called UPD to report that an “unknown amount of suspects stole an unknown amount of burger patties” off the grill while he was stocking the cooler, the report read.

