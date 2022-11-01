ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

AG Paxton: Colorado River Water Deal Reached with New Mexico & Colorado

AUSTIN – Attorney General Paxton has announced a historic agreement with the states of New Mexico and Colorado that, if accepted by a Special Master and approved by the United States Supreme Court, would guarantee that the resources of the Lower Rio Grande River are justly distributed among the states.
COLORADO STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

Warning: This Is the Most Dangerous Lake in Texas

Fall fishing season is in full swing, and there are plenty of lakes all over Texas to help you catch your fill. However, there are some places in the Lone Star State that are safer than others when you're on the water. AZ Animals states that the main cause of...
TEXAS STATE
B93

The Five Texas Towns That Rank As ‘Most Miserable’ Places to Live

Environment can play a heavy role in our general wellbeing and happiness. If you are surrounded by darkness, even the light hurts your eyes. Sure, it's possible to overcome a lot through hard work and a good attitude, but what happens when the deck is stacked so badly against you that you have almost no chance to win?
TEXAS STATE
Tom Handy

Beto O’Rourke Beat Governor Abbott in Fundraising Again Raising $10 Million

Beto O'Rourke and Governor Greg Abbott campaign donationsScreenshot from YouTube. With election day fast approaching on November 8, Texas campaign fundraising was announced for the period of September 30 to October 29. In the recent filing, Beto O’Rourke pulled in $10.5 million. Governor Greg Abbott was close as he raised $8.8 million in recent contributions.
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Gov. Abbott & HHSC Extend Emergency SNAP Benefits for November

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $334.5 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of November. The allotments are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households. "Because of the...
TEXAS STATE
Tom Handy

Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.

Beto O'Rourke and Governor Greg AbbottScreenshot from Twitter. A poll conducted in Houston seemed to be in line with other recent polls for people surveyed on who they will vote for in the election for Texas Governor. The University of Houston Hobby School of Public Affairs released the results of an online poll conducted in English and Spanish from October 19 to 26. The poll surveyed 1,2000 likely voters.
TEXAS STATE
proclaimerscv.com

Greg Abbott (Texas Governor) Declares the Arrest of 21,000+ Criminals on the Border During ‘Operation Lone Star’

Greg Abbott is the Governor of Texas and also a politician. In 2015, he became the 48th Governor for Texas. Governor Greg Abbott and DPS (Department of Public Safety) is working to make sure the security and safety of the border in Texas. Also, for the safety of the citizens. And mainly to terminate the smuggling and illegal transportation of weapons, people and drug trafficking.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Crossing This Texas Bridge Is A Big NOPE! And Here’s Why!

Look, I love to cross over bridges, but this one? I might have to pass! Hold On Tight! Have You Driven Across This Swinging Bridge Here In Texas?. Would you drive over a bridge that moves as you drive over it? Yeah, you heard right. As your vehicle goes over the bridge, the bridge moves up and down as you cross it. What's happening here? It's what happens when you drive over a SUSPENSION bridge.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Attorney General Candidate Rochelle Garza Campaigns in North Texas

Many Candidates are spending time in North Texas, during the last week of early voting. In a show of unity, Democratic Candidates for Office in Tarrant County gathered on the Campus of the University of Texas at Arlington. They showed support for Democratic Attorney General Candidate Rochelle Garza, who is in North Texas for three days. Garza said she wants to change how the Attorney General’s Office does Business.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy