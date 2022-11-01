Read full article on original website
AG Paxton: Colorado River Water Deal Reached with New Mexico & Colorado
AUSTIN – Attorney General Paxton has announced a historic agreement with the states of New Mexico and Colorado that, if accepted by a Special Master and approved by the United States Supreme Court, would guarantee that the resources of the Lower Rio Grande River are justly distributed among the states.
Warning: This Is the Most Dangerous Lake in Texas
Fall fishing season is in full swing, and there are plenty of lakes all over Texas to help you catch your fill. However, there are some places in the Lone Star State that are safer than others when you're on the water. AZ Animals states that the main cause of...
Matthew McConaughey Says 'I'm a Man of the World — but I'm from Texas'
Matthew McConaughey is proud of his roots. The Oscar-winning actor, 52, who grew up in Uvalde, Texas and currently lives in Austin, has long gone to great lengths to show support for his home state, most recently by inviting fans on a luxurious ranch-style stay in Texas Hill Country. Longbranch,...
Why are there so many 'King Ranch' things? We break it down.
With new bourbon and shop, it's hard to keep up with the iconic Texas ranch.
These Texas beers survived to become icons — some others didn’t
Ask any Texan to name the state's most-iconic beer label and you're almost guaranteed to get one of three answers.
The Five Texas Towns That Rank As ‘Most Miserable’ Places to Live
Environment can play a heavy role in our general wellbeing and happiness. If you are surrounded by darkness, even the light hurts your eyes. Sure, it's possible to overcome a lot through hard work and a good attitude, but what happens when the deck is stacked so badly against you that you have almost no chance to win?
Beto says, "Abbott couldn't keep the lights on and Cruz was in Cancun"
"When Abbott couldn't keep the lights on and Cruz was in Cancun, the people of Texas brought one another through this deadly crisis. Now we must unite once more, vote for change, and fix the grid so it never fails us again." Beto O'Rourke.
VERIFY: Yes, it is illegal for candidates to put ads on public right of ways in Texas
TEXAS, USA — Nothing spells election season like political campaign signs on street corners. The VERIFY team is getting a lot of questions about where candidates are allowed to advertise in Texas. You’ll likely find campaign signs on telephone poles, on street corners, and scattered throughout your neighborhood.
Beto O’Rourke Beat Governor Abbott in Fundraising Again Raising $10 Million
Beto O'Rourke and Governor Greg Abbott campaign donationsScreenshot from YouTube. With election day fast approaching on November 8, Texas campaign fundraising was announced for the period of September 30 to October 29. In the recent filing, Beto O’Rourke pulled in $10.5 million. Governor Greg Abbott was close as he raised $8.8 million in recent contributions.
Gov. Abbott & HHSC Extend Emergency SNAP Benefits for November
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $334.5 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of November. The allotments are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households. "Because of the...
Who are the other candidates running for Texas governor?
The two other candidates on the ballot are Libertarian Mark Tippetts and the Green Party's Delilah Barrios.
Number of mail-in ballots requested by Texas voters down 64% from 2020
The number of mail-in ballots requested by registered voters in Texas for the Nov. 8 midterm election dropped by 64% compared to the 2020 presidential election.
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.
Beto O'Rourke and Governor Greg AbbottScreenshot from Twitter. A poll conducted in Houston seemed to be in line with other recent polls for people surveyed on who they will vote for in the election for Texas Governor. The University of Houston Hobby School of Public Affairs released the results of an online poll conducted in English and Spanish from October 19 to 26. The poll surveyed 1,2000 likely voters.
Greg Abbott (Texas Governor) Declares the Arrest of 21,000+ Criminals on the Border During ‘Operation Lone Star’
Greg Abbott is the Governor of Texas and also a politician. In 2015, he became the 48th Governor for Texas. Governor Greg Abbott and DPS (Department of Public Safety) is working to make sure the security and safety of the border in Texas. Also, for the safety of the citizens. And mainly to terminate the smuggling and illegal transportation of weapons, people and drug trafficking.
Crossing This Texas Bridge Is A Big NOPE! And Here’s Why!
Look, I love to cross over bridges, but this one? I might have to pass! Hold On Tight! Have You Driven Across This Swinging Bridge Here In Texas?. Would you drive over a bridge that moves as you drive over it? Yeah, you heard right. As your vehicle goes over the bridge, the bridge moves up and down as you cross it. What's happening here? It's what happens when you drive over a SUSPENSION bridge.
“I’m in no rush”: Voter apathy takes hold of early voting ahead of Texas midterm election
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Heading into the Lufkin Walmart on Friday morning, Faye Whitefield did not sound too enthusiastic about this midterm election. “It is what it is,” said Whitefield, a Democrat who planned...
Missing Texas Teacher Found 'Alive and Well' in New Orleans
Missing Texas teacher Michelle Reynolds was found safe in New Orleans.
Beto outraises Abbott again, but is it enough for him to win?
"We just outraised Abbott AGAIN thanks to you. Now we’re going to defeat him. That’s how we turn the page on his failures, overcome his extremism, and move Texas forward." Beto O'Rourke.
Attorney General Candidate Rochelle Garza Campaigns in North Texas
Many Candidates are spending time in North Texas, during the last week of early voting. In a show of unity, Democratic Candidates for Office in Tarrant County gathered on the Campus of the University of Texas at Arlington. They showed support for Democratic Attorney General Candidate Rochelle Garza, who is in North Texas for three days. Garza said she wants to change how the Attorney General’s Office does Business.
Texas’ plan to provide water for a growing population virtually ignores climate change
ZAPATA — This small South Texas border community 200 miles southwest of San Antonio hugs one of the largest reservoirs in Texas, along what was once one of the nation’s mightiest rivers. But on a hot summer day in mid-August, Zapata was dangerously close to running out of water.
