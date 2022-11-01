ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherry Hill, NJ

CBS Philly

Gaetano's Pizza & Steaks in Clifton Heights closing its doors

CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Pa. (CBS) - Between the World Series game in Philly on Monday, plus kids trick-or-treating for Halloween, take-out restaurants are overwhelmed. Many say one of the best places to order from is Gaetano's Pizza & Steaks in Clifton Heights. With so much going on in Philly sports and Halloween at the height of this pizza shop's season, they are taking orders only until they sell out because it's closing its doors for good on Monday. Phones have been ringing off the hook all day at Gaetano's as owner Margie Demore prepares to close for good. "Halloween is always...
CLIFTON HEIGHTS, PA
NJ.com

7-Eleven to close 1 store, sell 18 others in N.J.

7-Eleven will shutter a New Jersey store this week and sell 18 other locations across the state. The popular convenience store chain is closing its Lakehurst store (217 Route 70) on Thursday, Nov. 3. The company, which acquired Speedway last year, is also set to sell 18 of its Garden...
LAKEHURST, NJ
CBS Philly

Life-sized doll found hanging from tree in Gloucester County

ELK TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Questions are swirling in South Jersey after a life-sized doll was seen hanging from a tree outside a home. Witnesses say the doll looked like a Black girl with a noose around the neck.The life-like doll has been taken down from the tree. Sources say that the couple living in the home has received threats. Now, the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office and Elk Township police have both launched an investigation."You know, it's wrong," Ronald Jones said. "I mean, you can beat that dead horse to death."Jones says he is disturbed after learning what was hanging...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
DELCO.Today

Delco Home to One of the Must-Visit Steakhouses in Philadelphia

Despite the growing popularity of destination restaurants, the traditional steakhouse remains a place that offers a classic meal guaranteed to satisfy your palate and sate your hunger without having to rely on unusual ingredients or flashy presentations, writes Jason Sheehan for Philadelphia magazine. Not too long ago, the steakhouse was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Meet the college student painting lawns red for the Phillies

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) -- Painting the town red – that's the going thing right now. But how about your grass or your lawn? A South Jersey College student is doing just that for fans with Phillies fever. These days you won't hear many homeowners telling Zoe Rodriguez to get off their lawns. Instead, they're welcoming her with open arms. "Every day, about five houses if I can, just going all over the place," Rodriguez said.  The senior student from Rutgers University-Camden has been shaking and spraying for customers requesting her Phillies-themed lawn art. "I think everybody's trying to get it done before the...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
billypenn.com

Who’s behind those ‘Stop the Racists’ signs all over Philly?

With a week until Election Day, political ads and signs are so ubiquitous they almost fade into the background, but one graphic popping up all over Philly has been catching attention. “STOP THE RACISTS,” the signs say. “VOTE NOV. 8TH.”. A disclaimer at the bottom, required on political...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Log cabin in South Jersey, oldest in Western Hemisphere, listed for sale

The owners of a Gloucester County log cabin, deemed one of the oldest in the world, have listed the property for sale again. This time it's at a price of $475,000. The Nothnagle Log Home in Greenwich, at 406 Swedesboro Road, was built around 1638 by Finnish settlers and remains intact with most of its original logs. The property is listed on the National Register of Historic Sites and includes a two-story home that was attached to the original cabin in the 1738, bringing the living space to about 1,800 square feet.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ

