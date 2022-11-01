Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tiffin Indian Cuisine opens 10th location in MalvernMarilyn JohnsonMalvern, PA
What If Bryce Harper Had Signed With The Yankees?IBWAAWashington, PA
Opinion: More Policing Will Only Sour The Relationship Between Drexel University Students and Philadelphia ResidentsCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Opinion: Why Some Homicides Get More Media Coverage Than OthersCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
Related
This Beloved Robbinsville, NJ Restaurant Seems To Be Closing Its Doors
It seems to be that Kuo Social in Robbinsville is closing its doors. If you didn’t get a chance to get there before the unofficial closing, it was a modernized Chinese restaurant that had such a great menu for both food and drinks. I loved their poke bowls and...
grownandflown.com
At College Drop-Off We Were Prepared for Everything…But Not This
When my wife and I dropped our firstborn off at college, we’d anticipated feeling like everyone whose social posts described “leaving a piece of my heart.” Little did we realize we would also be leaving a piece of one of our younger children. Although I’d spent the...
3 Local Italian DIshes Among New Jersey’s Greatest
When it comes to Italian food, South Jersey has a ton of great options. The Atlantic City casinos have great restaurants and so do the surrounding areas. From Atlantic City to Cape May, there are a bunch of great dishes, but three stood out to NJ.com writers Jeremy Schneider and Peter Genovese.
Former Action News Reporter’s Decorations Won Halloween
Not only do the people in Springfield, Delaware County, PA. have a former Action News reporter living in their neighborhood, but his annual Halloween display looks like one of the scariest and most creative around. If you missed Action News last night, you didn't get to see the story about...
Gaetano's Pizza & Steaks in Clifton Heights closing its doors
CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Pa. (CBS) - Between the World Series game in Philly on Monday, plus kids trick-or-treating for Halloween, take-out restaurants are overwhelmed. Many say one of the best places to order from is Gaetano's Pizza & Steaks in Clifton Heights. With so much going on in Philly sports and Halloween at the height of this pizza shop's season, they are taking orders only until they sell out because it's closing its doors for good on Monday. Phones have been ringing off the hook all day at Gaetano's as owner Margie Demore prepares to close for good. "Halloween is always...
7-Eleven to close 1 store, sell 18 others in N.J.
7-Eleven will shutter a New Jersey store this week and sell 18 other locations across the state. The popular convenience store chain is closing its Lakehurst store (217 Route 70) on Thursday, Nov. 3. The company, which acquired Speedway last year, is also set to sell 18 of its Garden...
Life-sized doll found hanging from tree in Gloucester County
ELK TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Questions are swirling in South Jersey after a life-sized doll was seen hanging from a tree outside a home. Witnesses say the doll looked like a Black girl with a noose around the neck.The life-like doll has been taken down from the tree. Sources say that the couple living in the home has received threats. Now, the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office and Elk Township police have both launched an investigation."You know, it's wrong," Ronald Jones said. "I mean, you can beat that dead horse to death."Jones says he is disturbed after learning what was hanging...
The Oldest Bridge in New Jersey is One of the Oldest in America
History is always a topic I love to look at around the Jersey Shore and throughout New Jersey. Of course, we don't have such deep history here in the United States, compared to many countries we are relatively young. Much of what history we do have here in America can...
Delco Home to One of the Must-Visit Steakhouses in Philadelphia
Despite the growing popularity of destination restaurants, the traditional steakhouse remains a place that offers a classic meal guaranteed to satisfy your palate and sate your hunger without having to rely on unusual ingredients or flashy presentations, writes Jason Sheehan for Philadelphia magazine. Not too long ago, the steakhouse was...
Atlantic City, NJ, Restaurant Ranked as One of the Best Waterfront Restaurants in USA
This area is filled with so many great restaurant options all over South Jersey and especially on the water. You can find some great places, but according the website moneyinc.com, there is one place in Atlantic City that stands out above all the rest when it comes to waterfront dining.
Meet the college student painting lawns red for the Phillies
CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) -- Painting the town red – that's the going thing right now. But how about your grass or your lawn? A South Jersey College student is doing just that for fans with Phillies fever. These days you won't hear many homeowners telling Zoe Rodriguez to get off their lawns. Instead, they're welcoming her with open arms. "Every day, about five houses if I can, just going all over the place," Rodriguez said. The senior student from Rutgers University-Camden has been shaking and spraying for customers requesting her Phillies-themed lawn art. "I think everybody's trying to get it done before the...
Popular Convenience Store Chain Closing 1 NJ Location, Selling 2 in Philadelphia
A popular convenience store chain is closing one of its busy stores in the Garden State and selling others as its parent company downsizes and reorganizes itself. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. Within the...
fox29.com
'It was chaos': Protest over high school dress code change sparks large fight
SHARON HILL, Pa. - The school board in the Southeast Delco School District held an emergency meeting Wednesday night after a peaceful protest over a change in the dress code at Academy Park High School in Sharon Hill turns into a brawl. The fights broke out Tuesday morning both inside...
Black girl doll hanging from noose at NJ house prompts investigation
ELK — Police have been investigating whether a realistic Black girl doll that was hanged from a tree outside a home was an act of racist harassment or Halloween decor in poor taste. The doll appeared to be a Black child, hanging from a noose with long, elbow-length hair,...
Cherry Hill awarded $11.36 million in ARPA funds
The Township of Cherry Hill has been awarded a total of $11.36 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency and its economic impact. “This pandemic has adversely affected the quality of life all of us over the past two years,” said...
billypenn.com
Who’s behind those ‘Stop the Racists’ signs all over Philly?
With a week until Election Day, political ads and signs are so ubiquitous they almost fade into the background, but one graphic popping up all over Philly has been catching attention. “STOP THE RACISTS,” the signs say. “VOTE NOV. 8TH.”. A disclaimer at the bottom, required on political...
phillyvoice.com
Log cabin in South Jersey, oldest in Western Hemisphere, listed for sale
The owners of a Gloucester County log cabin, deemed one of the oldest in the world, have listed the property for sale again. This time it's at a price of $475,000. The Nothnagle Log Home in Greenwich, at 406 Swedesboro Road, was built around 1638 by Finnish settlers and remains intact with most of its original logs. The property is listed on the National Register of Historic Sites and includes a two-story home that was attached to the original cabin in the 1738, bringing the living space to about 1,800 square feet.
Willingboro, NJ Community Still Looking for Answers in 1996 Disappearance of Pregnant 12-Year-Old Girl
It's been almost 26 years since a pregnant 12-year-old Celina Mays said 'goodnight' to her family and then vanished. Willingboro, New Jersey police are still hoping for tips that could lead them to her whereabouts. It was December 16, 1996, when after attending church with her loved ones, Celina Mays...
3 Separate $50,000 Winning Powerball Lottery Tickets Sold in South Jersey
The Halloween night Powerball drawing was very profitable for three players in South Jersey. Three separate $50,000 winning lottery tickets were sold in Burlington County, Camden County, and Ocean County. Those winning tickets reportedly matched four of the five white balls and the red Power Ball drawn Monday, October 31st,...
fox29.com
Best seat in the house: Phillies ball girl also helps Philadelphia's own in the operating room
PHILADELPHIA - Citizens Bank Park by day, hospital O.R. by night - one Phillies ballgirl is having the time of her life!. Cailyn Chow, a Mount Laurel native, has been a lifelong Philadelphia sports fan. And one day, a friend suggested she take that fandom to the next level. "The...
Comments / 0