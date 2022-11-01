ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 1

Related
woay.com

DHHR reminds West Virginians how to connect with mobile crisis response teams

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Behavioral Health reminds residents that Mobile Crisis Response and Stabilization Teams are available statewide by calling 844-HELP4WV (844-435-7498). HELP4WV and its Children’s Crisis and Referral line connect adults and children with crisis response...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
connect-bridgeport.com

Status of Justice's Next COVID-19 Press Conference

As of the end of the work day, 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, the date and time of Gov. Jim Justice's next COVID-19 press conference had not been listed on the governor's official Web site. Check back to Connect-Bridgeport Friday for update. If a time for Friday is posted,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Eight new COVID deaths reported with three local counties in yellow

CHARLESTON — Another eight residents including a woman in her early 40s have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported on Tuesday. The death count from the virus since the pandemic began was 7,530 as of Tuesday, according to the department. The state...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

West Virginia holds largest diabetes increase since 2011

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The number of Americans living with diabetes is on the rise, especially in the state of West Virginia. This month of November is National Diabetes Month and to help bring awareness, QuoteWizard compiled data on the increased costs of insulin, the number of diabetics in each state, and the average diabetic […]
COLORADO STATE
connect-bridgeport.com

Gov. Justice Sets Time for Today's COVID-19 Briefing

According to Gov. Jim Justice's official Web site, as well as a press release, he will be addressing the state on COVID-19 with the first press briefing of the week today, Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 11 a.m. The possibility of a time change exists. In the event it happens, Connect-Bridgeport...
WTRF- 7News

Dollar General sued by the state of Ohio

(WTRF) Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says he has received consumer complaints from multiple counties and is taking Dollar General to court for allegedly advertising goods for one price on shelves and charging a higher price at the register. “Everything we buy these days costs more – Ohioans can ill-afford businesses that draw people in […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia leaders break ground on new I-64 exit in Culloden

CULLODEN, WV (WOWK)- The project to build a new exit on I-64 is officially underway. West Virginia officials, including Governor Jim Justice and Secretary of Transportation Jimmy Wriston, held a groundbreaking ceremony this afternoon for the new I-64 exit to Culloden. According to the governor’s office, the new interchange exit will connect US-60 in Culloden […]
CULLODEN, WV
WOWK 13 News

Life-saving messages brought to hunters in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Heart Healthy Hunting Campaign launched in West Virginia for the American Heart Association on Tuesday. West Virginia is the only state to have this campaign to date. It will go on through November. It will bring life-saving messages to hunters while they are out on the trails. “Unfortunately, each year, […]
OHIO STATE
ngtnews.com

GreenPower Works with Four W.V. School Districts on Second School Bus Pilot

GreenPower Motor Co. Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of electric medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, has launched the second round of its pilot project with the state of West Virginia to demonstrate all-electric school buses in the Clay, Grant, Monongalia and Ohio county school districts. The second round of the pilot program will incorporate new terrains, colder weather and longer school bus routes.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WBOY

West Virginia man is finalist for national award

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A West Virginia University graduate who now works at the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) is a finalist for the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials’ (AASHTO) 2022 Vanguard Award. In a press release Monday, the WVDOH announced that Operations Division...
FLORIDA STATE
WSAZ

Drug Take Back Day with West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - National Drug Take Back Day helps people across the country safely dispose of their medications. Dr. Susan Bissett with the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute stopped by First Look at Four to explain how it works. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy