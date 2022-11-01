Read full article on original website
woay.com
DHHR reminds West Virginians how to connect with mobile crisis response teams
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Behavioral Health reminds residents that Mobile Crisis Response and Stabilization Teams are available statewide by calling 844-HELP4WV (844-435-7498). HELP4WV and its Children’s Crisis and Referral line connect adults and children with crisis response...
connect-bridgeport.com
Status of Justice's Next COVID-19 Press Conference
As of the end of the work day, 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, the date and time of Gov. Jim Justice's next COVID-19 press conference had not been listed on the governor's official Web site. Check back to Connect-Bridgeport Friday for update. If a time for Friday is posted,...
connect-bridgeport.com
Justice Slams Elected Leaders on Amendment 2; Says they "Knowingly Tricked People" while Promoting It
As has been the case in recent months, particularly with next week’s election looming, Gov. Jim Justice’s COVID-19 press conference was light on issues involving the virus and heavy on politics. Once again, Justice spent a good portion of his briefing talking about Amendment 2. Justice has been...
connect-bridgeport.com
DHHR Reports 311 New COVID Cases; Harrison County's Active Cases at 40; State Deaths at 274
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting as of this morning (Wednesday, Nov. 2) the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 608,652 with an increase of 311 new cases since the last update. Wednesday's report shows the percentage of positive cases vs. tests given...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Eight new COVID deaths reported with three local counties in yellow
CHARLESTON — Another eight residents including a woman in her early 40s have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported on Tuesday. The death count from the virus since the pandemic began was 7,530 as of Tuesday, according to the department. The state...
West Virginia holds largest diabetes increase since 2011
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The number of Americans living with diabetes is on the rise, especially in the state of West Virginia. This month of November is National Diabetes Month and to help bring awareness, QuoteWizard compiled data on the increased costs of insulin, the number of diabetics in each state, and the average diabetic […]
West Virginia voters weigh in with their top Election 2022 issues
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — From driving past a gas station with staggering prices to shopping in a grocery store where everything costs more, it’s no surprise that when you talk with voters that the top priorities are pocket book issues. “The economy is number one,” said one voter. “The biggest issues? Inflation and the economy,” […]
connect-bridgeport.com
Gov. Justice Sets Time for Today's COVID-19 Briefing
According to Gov. Jim Justice's official Web site, as well as a press release, he will be addressing the state on COVID-19 with the first press briefing of the week today, Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 11 a.m. The possibility of a time change exists. In the event it happens, Connect-Bridgeport...
Dollar General sued by the state of Ohio
(WTRF) Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says he has received consumer complaints from multiple counties and is taking Dollar General to court for allegedly advertising goods for one price on shelves and charging a higher price at the register. “Everything we buy these days costs more – Ohioans can ill-afford businesses that draw people in […]
What is West Virginia Amendment 4?
There are four constitutional amendments on the ballot for West Virginia voters this year.
West Virginia leaders break ground on new I-64 exit in Culloden
CULLODEN, WV (WOWK)- The project to build a new exit on I-64 is officially underway. West Virginia officials, including Governor Jim Justice and Secretary of Transportation Jimmy Wriston, held a groundbreaking ceremony this afternoon for the new I-64 exit to Culloden. According to the governor’s office, the new interchange exit will connect US-60 in Culloden […]
woay.com
DHHR reports 972 active COVID 19 cases; 8 deaths since last report
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of October 31, 2022, there are currently 972 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been eight deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,522 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has...
Life-saving messages brought to hunters in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Heart Healthy Hunting Campaign launched in West Virginia for the American Heart Association on Tuesday. West Virginia is the only state to have this campaign to date. It will go on through November. It will bring life-saving messages to hunters while they are out on the trails. “Unfortunately, each year, […]
ngtnews.com
GreenPower Works with Four W.V. School Districts on Second School Bus Pilot
GreenPower Motor Co. Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of electric medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, has launched the second round of its pilot project with the state of West Virginia to demonstrate all-electric school buses in the Clay, Grant, Monongalia and Ohio county school districts. The second round of the pilot program will incorporate new terrains, colder weather and longer school bus routes.
West Virginia Funeral homes could be required to start posting prices online
Funerals can be pricey, but a new federal rule could make it easier for people to manage those costs. The Federal Trade Commission is considering changes to the so-called 'Funeral Rule', which controls where and how prices are listed.
WBOY
West Virginia man is finalist for national award
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A West Virginia University graduate who now works at the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) is a finalist for the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials’ (AASHTO) 2022 Vanguard Award. In a press release Monday, the WVDOH announced that Operations Division...
West Virginia officers issue citations after 10-point buck killed
West Virginia Natural Resources Police Officers said they have issued multiple citations after a 10-point buck was killed.
woay.com
Manchin encourages West Virginians to apply for health insurance during Affordable Care Act open enrollment period
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) encourages West Virginians to apply for health insurance coverage during the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Open Enrollment Period that will continue until January 15. Open Enrollment kicked off yesterday and residents that enroll or change their coverage by December 15...
WSAZ
Drug Take Back Day with West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - National Drug Take Back Day helps people across the country safely dispose of their medications. Dr. Susan Bissett with the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute stopped by First Look at Four to explain how it works. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of...
Metro News
Historically bad test scores highlight the need for focus on West Virginia education policy
Amy Nichole Grady was named the Senate’s new Education Committee chairwoman under the premise that the fourth grade teacher would renew an emphasis on the state’s public schools. Given West Virginia’s historically-low performance on the most recent national assessment of reading and mathematics, that’s a reasonable priority.
