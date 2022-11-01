Read full article on original website
Pierce Arthur Quinlan, entrepreneur, scholar-athlete, adventurer
Pierce Arthur Quinlan, 83, passed away unexpectedly and swiftly Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at home in Henlopen Acres of natural causes, a cardiac arrest. He was a man imbued with integrity in everything he said or did. His death was as he would have wished, suiting his style: crisp, clear and straight to the point. Pierce had a wide range of interests, from baseball to books, sports to stocks, education to achievement, fine wines to fine dining, skiing to deep-water diving, tennis to travel, along with art, yoga, biking, cars and the Caribbean. The tall, handsome Pierce always loved the moon, had a twinkle in his eye, and a gift for Irish storytelling and compelling conversations. He loved dogs and the beach as much as he loved his daily Diet Coke and three chocolate chip cookies which he dubbed “the breakfast of champions!”
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
The Fall Festival season is winding down for another year but not before we have a few more great events to tell you about as we head into this first weekend of November. We hope everyone had the chance to visit Rehoboth Beach last week for another fantastic Sea Witch Halloween & Fiddlers Festival, which is always the highlight of the fall in the "Nation's Summer Capital."
Delaware’s the Place for Happy and Healthy Aging
All of us at Active Adults enjoy working with our “demographic,” although the real-life definition of that word is a bit complicated. You might be over 55 and looking for your dream house in a community where someone else does your major yardwork while you enjoy the pool, pickleball court and club house activities. But you might also be caring for your 85-year-old parents and thinking through – or worrying about – your daily life 30 years into the future.
Free broadband can bridge digital, medical divides
With Delaware facing both a long-standing lack of primary care physicians and a more recent shortage of nurses, online video visits to medical professionals – also known as telehealth – have become an essential tool for helping our communities connect with doctors. My colleagues and I have embraced...
Sportsmen group challenges law increasing gun ownership age to 21
The Delaware State Sportsmen’s Association filed a lawsuit in the Delaware Court of Chancery Nov. 1, challenging a new law increasing the age to purchase most firearms from 18 to 21. In a press release, DSSA, joined by the Bridgeville Rifle and Pistol Club and an individual member of...
Friends for Russ Huxtable mailer causes dismay
I am dismayed by a recent anti-Steve Smyk flyer that I received in the mail from Friends for Russ Huxtable. One side of the flyer includes an unflattering photo of a glowering Smyk with the statement: "Steve Smyk is a danger to our most fundamental freedoms including the right to free and fair elections." The flyer bases its claim on an alleged 2020 Smyk meeting with 2020 election deniers. The campaign then suggests that this alleged meeting "... demonstrates that he is a threat to democracy.” I have trouble making the connection. Was someone from the Huxtable campaign at the alleged meeting recording its proceedings? Does attendance at a meeting mean you share the opinions of others at the meeting? The Huxtable accusations remind me of the 1950s House Committee on Un-American Activities, where United States citizens were investigated for supporting the overthrow of the United States government simply because they attended one of more meetings of the American Communist Party. As an elected state representative, Smyk should be expected to meet with lots of different groups of his constituents in order to learn of their concerns about issues before the Legislature. That seems to indicate he is practicing the principles of democracy rather than threatening them.
Ghoulish good time in Dewey Beach
Hundreds of Halloween revelers roamed the streets of Dewey Beach Oct. 28, collecting candy and enjoying the Dewey Business Partnership’s annual holiday event. Sponsored by the DBP as part of the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce Sea Witch festival, the event offered trick-or-treating at businesses along Coastal Highway, plus a haunted graveyard, bonfire and beach dance party on the bay beach.
DMV low-digit tag lottery registration due by Nov. 13
The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles announced registration is now open for its annual low-digit license plate release, set to begin Monday, Nov. 14. For those interested in obtaining one of the available plates., the release this year will be held as a lottery called the 12 Days of PLATE-mas.
Delaware pastry chef to compete on Food Network Nov. 7
Delaware pastry chef Dru Tevis will duke it out with his peers on Food Network’s “Holiday Baking Championship,” premiering at 8 p.m., Monday, Nov. 7. Tevis oversees the dessert program for SoDel Concepts. Thompson Island Brewing Company, one of two brewpubs in the company’s portfolio, will host a live watch party Nov. 7. Guests can taste the very dessert that Tevis creates for the competition.
DNREC to remove surf-fishing permit cap in 2023
After seeing a surge in anglers seeking a surf-fishing permit in 2022, Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Parks and Recreation has decided to remove the 17,000 cap on permits for the 2023 season. What that means is anyone who wants an all-access surf-fishing permit...
Huxtable is not a large developer
Russ Huxtable was the unanimous choice of Democrat primary voters. Now he is the right choice for all voters for state Senate District 6 in the general election. For a full picture of his District 6 issues, visit his website www.russhuxtable.com. Strong leadership and meaningful experience, plus a strong moral compass, make Russ uniquely qualified to represent us.
Outdoor dining approved for Dewey restaurants
With outdoor dining approved for Woody’s, Dewey Beer Company and Dewey Post, the application for only one restaurant wishing to continue its outdoor dining operations remains open. Dewey Beach commissioners voted unanimously Oct. 21 to approve conditional-use permits and applications for restaurant permits of compliance to expand the conditional...
