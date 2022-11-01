Read full article on original website
delawarebusinessnow.com
The evolving history of Return Day
GEORGETOWN — This is the story of cockfighting and barbecued chicken, of oxcarts and ox roasts, of political parties and alcohol-fueled parties and of at least one death. This is the story of Delaware’s Return Day, an event considered unique in the United States. Return Day is celebrated...
Cape Gazette
Johnny Janosik names Niki Massey as new CFO
Johnny Janosik recently announced that Niki Massey will join the company as its new chief financial officer effective Monday, Nov. 28. To help ensure a smooth transition, Massey will work closely with the company's current CFO Dan Ringer, who will serve as a consultant on an interim basis, supporting the company in preparation to report its FY2022 financial results.
WMDT.com
Pittsville Becomes One of Maryland’s Newest Sustainable Communities
PITTSVILLE, Md – Some good news for Pittsville as the city was recently designated as one of Maryland’s newest sustainable communities. Being recognized as a sustainable community now opens the door for much more grant funding that the city can receive. 47 ABC Spoke with the City Manager,...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Beebe rolls out mobile health clinic
Beebe Healthcare has added a 36-foot Community Mobile Health Clinic that will bring mental health and other services to communities in the county. The mobile clinic will go into operation this year. “The accessibility of this community-focused Mobile Health Clinic enables Beebe Healthcare to deliver superior access to care however,...
Cape Gazette
First State Community Action Agency boosting resumes in Sussex County
Students and prospective employees received a helping hand from First State Community Action Agency Oct. 22. Moderators Jennifer Thompson and Dr. Thomas Maguire taught lessons and performed practice exercises for participants to show examples of what employers are looking for during interviews. Thompson, an academic coach, detailed why it is important to deliver a firm handshake while making eye contact and being an active participant during interviews.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth hires new city manager
Rehoboth Beach has hired Bethel Park, Pa., Municipal Manager Laurence Christian as its next city manager. The announcement came Nov. 2, following a brief commissioner meeting held to vote on a resolution to approve the hiring of Christian. The vote was 6-0, with Commissioner Francis Markert absent – Mayor Stan Mills said the city scheduled the meeting on short notice and Markert couldn’t adjust his schedule. Markert has said he fully supports the hiring, Mills said.
Cape Gazette
Jordan James Gipple, chef, dedicated volunteer
Jordan James Gipple, 56 of Rehoboth Beach, passed away at home Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. He was born Aug. 12, 1966, in Washington, D.C., son of the late James and Patricia (Burke) Gipple. Jordan grew up in the metro D.C. area, and continued to live and work there as a...
Cape Gazette
Top Producing Rental Agents - Coldwell Banker Premier
Coldwell Banker Premier is proud to announce the firm’s top rental agents for the month of October are Bill Mantyla, Joseph Gallagher and Myles Martin. Bill joined Coldwell Banker Premier in January 2019. Before being licensed, Bill had his own home services business which gave him the opportunity to really get to know the homes that Coldwell Banker Resort Realty offers. In his free time, he enjoys reading, playing with his dogs, and traveling. He prides himself on knowing the Sussex County resort area very well and will gladly share tips for restaurants, parks to visit, activities to do or great day trips to make your vacation special.
Cape Gazette
Sussex’s third compassion center is now open
Sussex County’s much anticipated third medical marijuana dispensary has opened. Located in Georgetown Plaza off Route 113, Best Buds opened Oct. 28. The new dispensary joins First State Compassion outside Lewes and Columbia Care outside Rehoboth Beach. Co-owner Aaron Epstein was on hand the day before the opening. People...
Cape Gazette
Children’s Beach House to offer services in Milton
Children’s Beach House will soon begin offering services in Milton, and it has been named as an AmeriCorps service site. With the grant awarded from the Corporation for National and Community Service, CBH will be able to host four AmeriCorps service members who will work with children in programs it will start operating in Milton.
Cape Gazette
Atracare expands to offer mental health services
Atracare, formerly Aspira Health, a full-service medical facility in Lewes, announced its newest initiative to expand into mental health services. Launching last month, mental health staff at Atracare has already started seeing patients both virtually and in person. With 15 therapists currently on staff, mental health team members have training in a variety of areas from anxiety and depression to complex trauma and substance abuse issues.
Seaford hires two constables to ensure school safety
Seaford School District has hired two constables to patrol its schools and help keep students safe, it announced Monday. The system was inspired to take extra security measures partly as a response to school shootings in the last year, including the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, said Gary Zoll, director of student services at Seaford. ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Return Day tradition to be renewed Nov. 10
The renewal of a unique historical event is scheduled to take place around The Circle in Georgetown Thursday, Nov. 10. The 105th Return Day will kick off the night before with entertainment on The Circle leading up to a full day of activities – many with roots dating back to the early 19th century – Thursday.
Cape Gazette
Bayhealth welcomes child and adolescent psychiatrist Fiza Khan
Bayhealth announced board-certified child and adolescent psychiatrist Fiza Khan, MD, has joined its psychiatry and mental health services practice, and is accepting new patients. “We’re very excited that Dr. Fiza Khan is here as Bayhealth’s first employed child and adolescent psychiatrist,” said Lawrence Ward, MD, MPH, FACP, Bayhealth vice president,...
Cape Gazette
Tired of living under the rule of fools?
Full disclosure: I consider myself a friend of Russ Huxtable, and prior to September of this year, whenever Russ Huxtable’s name came up, the conversation seemingly always included something to the effect of “most genuine and nicest person I have ever known,” which has always been followed by a chorus of agreement. So, it was with surprise that I started to read less-than-positive things about Russ, most recently in a Letter to the Editor from Adrienne Ponzini, who chastises Russ for the unforgivable sin of not being able to immediately recall the name of the Lewes chief of a police force that would not be able to respond to a call from Russ or his neighbors, because his neighborhood is not in Lewes. For the record, I live in Lewes and had to look up the chief’s name.
Cape Gazette
Cape High JROTC cadets assist with Flags for Heroes
On Oct. 29, 12 Cape High JROTC cadets, led by Cadet Major Bryan Ramirez, braved blustery and chilly weather, rolled up their sleeves and assisted members of Lewes-Rehoboth Rotary Club with the annual Flags for Heroes installation on the Cape Henlopen High School campus and adjacent district office. Cadets assisting...
Cape Gazette
Parker Selby’s career has led to this election
Ms. Stell Parker Selby had been a prominent figure in Sussex County and will work to bring more resources to the county she serves. Ms. Parker Selby exemplifies a person who is committed to ensuring the residents of Sussex County have a healthy environment for all. Ms. Parker Selby’s points...
WBOC
Maryland Announces Three New Sustainable Communities
PITTSVILLE, Md. - The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development announced Tuesday that a town in Wicomico County has been named one of Maryland's newest Sustainable Communities. The town of Pittsville received designation. With the addition of Boonsboro (Washington County), and Smithsburg (Washington County), the state of Maryland’s Smart...
Cape Gazette
Jerry Ray Newcomb, Lewes native
Jerry Ray Newcomb, known to some as “Captain Kid,” passed away Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. Jerry was born April 19, 1964, in Lewes, to Harold and Ethel Newcomb. He graduated from Greenville, Pa., in 1983, and worked for Delaware Bay Launch Services and with Capt. Jim White at Coastal Launch.
Cape Gazette
Marlene Galloway Sosnowik, devoted matriarch, award-winning quilter
Marlene Galloway Sosnowik, 88, of Lewes, formerly of Wilmington, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Marlene was born in Wilmington, daughter of the late Alice Grace (Mitchell) and Earle (Boots) Bruce Galloway. She graduated from Wilmington High School and went on to work as a secretary at Fraim Senior Center, in addition to being a tireless homemaker for her five children. Marlene enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and was extremely proud of her great-grandchildren. Marlene was an award-winning quilter and her sewing talents ranged from Barbie doll clothes to intricate dresses and clothes for her entire family. A fabulous knitter, family and friends welcomed home newborns dressed in outfits made by Marlene. She loved beach time, reading, held her own fishing, and was quite the dancer and bowler. Marlene also kept busy before and after retirement with her friends in Cleland Heights, the Crestmoor Pool gang, her fellow St. E’s volunteers, and of course, her quilting friends at Claymore Senior Center. In addition to her parents, Marlene was predeceased by her loving husband of 67 years, Anthony J. Sosnowik.
