Reese, Peppin discuss Willmar entertainment needs, city hall
(Willmar MN-) The two candidates for Mayor of Willmar, Steve Peppin and Doug Reese, agree that a team approach is necessary to try and find more entertainment options in the city. In order to attract young adults and young families, who now seem to have more options than ever to live and work where they want, cities want to have more quality of life amenities. While the "Invest in Willmar" initiative has resulted in improved sports facilities, there is no bowling alley, indoor shooting range or arcade and very few places to see live music. During last week's candidate's forum on KWLM, Doug Reese bemoaned the closing of the Kandi Entertainment Center a few years ago...
Doris Holm
Doris Marlene Holm, age 88, of Renville, died Sunday, October 30, 2022, at the RenVilla Nursing Home. A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Renville. The Rev. Trevor Bailey will officiate. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Renville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Arrangements are with Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Renville, MN.
Tractor, SUV collided near Lowry...two injured
(Lowry MN-) An Alexandria couple were hurt when their SUV and a farm tractor collided in Pope County. The state patrol says it happened at 5 a.m. Saturday on Highway 114 at 150th Street, about 1 mile south of Lowry. An SUV, driven by 75-year-old Jerome Renner of Alexandria was southbound on 114 when it and a northbound John Deere Tractor pulling an implement collided. Renner and his passenger, 76-year-old Constance Renner were hospitalized...Gerald was taken to St. Cloud Hospital, Constance was taken to the Glenwood Hospital. The tractor driver, 71-year-old Gerald Maus of Lowry wasn't injured.
Sebastian Arevalo trial rescheduled to next spring...Felt addresses drive-by shootings
(Willmar MN-) The Attempted 2nd Degree Murder trial of a Willmar man accused of shooting at a Willmar police officer July 4th has been rescheduled to April 17th. 28-year-old Sebastian Arevalo faces a total of 11 charges stemming from the incident in which he allegedly fired several shots toward a group of people including a Willmar police officer who was investigating a drive-by shooting at a home on Southwest 3rd Street. No one was injured in the incident. The trial was scheduled to begin today in Kandiyohi County District Court, but it has been reset to next spring. Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt says lately prosecutors have consulted with victims of crimes before they enter into plea agreements with suspects...
Vicki Otteson
Vicki Otteson, 65, of Belgrade, died unexpectedly on Monday, October 31, at her home in rural Belgrade. Her funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 4, at Crow River Lutheran Church near Belgrade. Inurnment will be at the church cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, November 3, at the church and will continue one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home in Belgrade, www.hafh.org.
Willmar school officials say misinformation cause parents to enroll kids elsewhere
(Willmar MN-) Willmar School District officials want to dispel some of the reasons people chose to send their kids elsewhere. Since Minnesota passed it's open enrollment law in 1988, Willmar has lost more students than it has gained, and Assistant Willmar Schools Superintendent Bill Adams says they recently conducted a survey to try and find out why. Adam says the reasons area parents send their kids to Willmar are clear...more opportunities in things like music, AP courses and extra curriculars, but he says the reasons parents in Willmar send their kids elsewhere are often based on mis-information...
Musician killed in crash with accused drunk driver
(Hudson, WI) -- An Alexandria woman is charged with drunk driving and reckless endangerment connected to a crash that killed a Twin Cities musician. 31-year-old Amber Lea Pospisil is accused of drinking vodka while driving the wrong way on I-94 near Hudson Wisconsin. Mark Filbrandt, 54 of Robbinsdale was lead guitarist of the group "Gorrified" and was leaving a performance in Wisconsin when Pospisil's car hit his SUV head-on early Sunday morning. Pospisil was serving three years' probation for a previous drunk-driving incident. She was reportedly driving home after a wedding in Wisconsin at the time of the crash.
Willmar rape, drug suspect in court Wednesday
(Willmar MN-) A St. Cloud man facing sex and drug charges in Kandiyohi County has a court date today. 30-year-old Kyle Sheldon has a Rule 8, or Initial Appearance, slated for 330 p.m. before Judge Jenna Fischer. Sheldon is charged with felony 1st Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct and a 5th Degree Drug offense involving marijuana, as well as gross misdemeanor Obstructing the Legal Process and Bringing Drugs or Alcohol into the County Jail. He was also charged with petty misdemeanor drug sales.
Chaska woman hurt when her car hits a deer south of Olivia
(Olivia MN-) A Chaska woman was hurt when her Chevy Volt struck a deer south of Olivia. 43-year-old Robin Bielefeldt was traveling southbound on Highway 71 in Henryville Township when she collided with the deer around 8:31 p.m. Saturday. Bielefeldt was taken to the Olivia Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Garbage truck driver involved in fatal crash to appear in court Wednesday
(Willmar MN-) The driver of a garbage truck involved in a fatal crash near Raymond this summer has a court appearance slated for Wednedsay. Prosecutors say 47-year-old Rodolfo Gomez of Atwater was distracted by a tablet computer when his truck collided with a minivan, killing the driver, 56-year-old Nicolasa Bernabe-Lopez July 26th. The criminal complaint says 47-year-old Rodolfo Gomez of Atwater was looking for directions on the tablet when he collided with Bernabe-Lopez at the intersection of 60th Street and 105th Avenue Southwest, five miles east of Raymond. Gomez is charged with 3 misdemeanors...careless driving, failure to yield, and using a wireless communication device while driving. He has a 1st Appearance slated for 2:30 p.m. in Kandiyohi County District Court.
Brush Disposal/Compost Site Hours (last day Saturday, Nov. 19)
Brush Disposal/Compost Site Hours: (starting Monday, Nov. 7 they close at 5 pm) Hours of Operation: Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 am to 6 pm. (except for holidays) Site is located 3 miles west of Willmar on trunk highway 40 to county road 116 (75th Street SW), turn left and go 1 miles south and then turn right.
St. John's Lutheran Church Ham Supper
St. John's Lutheran Church in Raymond hosts their annual Ham Supper with wood roasted ham, potatoes/gravy, glazed carrots, salad, dessert, bread and beverage. Dine in or take out--all meals $14.00 each. Ages 5 and under are free.
Former Albany man pleads guilty to rape
(Undated) -- A man formerly from Albany has pleaded guilty to raping a woman at her home last January while she was under the influence of sleeping pills. Forty-year-old Chad Repp of Melrose was charged with 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct. The victim told investigators she took sleeping pills the night before and woke up to find Repp sexually assaulting her. Repp will be sentenced January 30th.
Ribbon cut Monday for Highway 12 improvements in west metro
(Independence MN-) After years of work, the ribbbon will be cut today on safety improvements on Highway 12 between Delano and Maple Lake. At 11 a.m. Highway 12 Safety Coalition chair Chief Gary Kroells will be holding press conference/ribbon cutting celebration recognizing the completion of two years of highway construction safety improvements which have included two roundabouts, an extension of a center median divider, and the construction of a bridge overpass which realigns Hennepin County Road 92 where it intersects with Highway 12 in the City of Independence.
