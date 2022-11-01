Read full article on original website
Related
Golden State Warriors Make Final Decision On Trading Draymond Green
At the time of writing, it was reported that the franchise wasn't looking at any trade talks around Draymond Green.
fantasypros.com
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stellar again in win over Magic
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dominated the Magic for 34 points (12-18 FG, 0-3 3P, 10-11 FT) to go along with four rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks over 33 minutes on Tuesday. Fantasy Impact:. SGA helped lead the Thunder to their fourth straight win on Tuesday, and quite frankly he...
fantasypros.com
Mitch Marner records two assists in Wednesday's win over Flyers
Marner continues to be one of the few producing consistently in the offensive zone for a Toronto club struggling offensively, recording points in four consecutive games. The 25-year-old will be even more productive once reigning Rocket Richard trophy winner Auston Matthews wakes up from his early season slump. Marner has scored two goals and added nine assists through 11 games so far this season.
fantasypros.com
Zach LaVine scores team-high 29 points in Tuesday's win
Zach LaVine helped lead the Bulls to victory over the Nets on Tuesday with 29 points including 20 in the fourth quarter. He shot 10-for-21 from the field including five three-pointers while adding three rebounds and five assists in 37 minutes. Fantasy Impact:. LaVine exploded in the fourth quarter to...
fantasypros.com
Stephen Curry pours in 39 points in loss Thursday
Stephen Curry scored 39 points (13-22 FG, 8-15 3P, 5-5 FT) with nine assists and three rebounds across 38 minutes in Golden State’s 130-129 loss to the Magic on Thursday. Curry scored a season-high 39 points while tying a season-best 59.1% shooting but it wasn’t enough for Golden State who dropped their fourth straight game. Curry is coming off his 10th career triple-double on Tuesday and is averaging 31.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 6.8 assists this season. The 34-year-old continues to perform at a fantasy level worthy of his first-round price tag even if it's not translating to wins on the court right now for the defending champs.
‘America, I’m sorry’: Shaq leaves Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith disgusted over latest stunt
Shaquille O’Neal has never been afraid to put his foot down on his NBA takes. But Shaq decided to do the opposite earlier this week, putting his feet up in his latest appearance on Inside the NBA. In introducing the first set of Shaqtin a Fool entries for the...
fantasypros.com
Kyrie Irving scores four points in loss to the Bulls
Kyrie Irving totaled four points (2-12 FG, 0-6 3PT), six rebounds, seven assists, and one block in the Nets’ 108-99 loss to the Bulls on Tuesday. Irving scored four points in the Nets’ loss to the Bulls, shooting a season-low 16.7 percent from the floor and zero percent from beyond the arc. One word R-E-L-A-X, everyone has their moment, and Irving is no exception to that. He remains one of the team's two best options for fantasy production and may get a positive incentive to elevate his play should the Nets move forward with securing coach Ime Udoka. His price point is generous considering the upside of his talent, now may be the best time to invest in shares of Irving for your daily lineups as he is bound to avoid having these kinds of performances become a trend. He remains a must-consider fantasy asset in all formats.
fantasypros.com
Darius Garland records double-double in first game back from injury
Darius Garland dropped 29 points (9-20 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, 12 assists and three steals over 42 minutes of play in the Cavaliers’ 114-113 overtime win over the Celtics. Fantasy Impact:. The former fifth overall pick’s return to the lineup was everything fantasy managers could have...
fantasypros.com
Joe Harris scores eight points in loss to the Bulls
Joe Harris totaled eight points (3-8 FG, 2-7 3PT, 0-2 FT), two rebounds, and two assists in the Nets’ 108-99 loss to the Bulls on Tuesday. Harris scored eight points in the Nets' loss to the Bulls, showing little signs at this point of being able to take advantage of his opportunity in the starting rotation. Although he is bound to have a breakout night at the least opportune time, Harris is best left out of your lineups unless playing in a single-game contest or on a two-game slate.
fantasypros.com
Christian Wood double-doubles off bench Wednesday
Christian Wood scored 21 points (10-15 FG, 1-5 3P, 0-0 FT) with 10 rebounds across 23 minutes in Dallas’ 103-100 win over the Jazz on Wednesday. Wood continues to be a great source of scoring and rebounds off the bench for the Mavericks. The 27-year-old posted his second double-double of the young season and played around his usual minutes despite having been questionable to even play with a non-COVID illness. Wood is currently averaging 17.3 points and 8.4 rebounds despite playing just 25.5 minutes and not surpassing 29 minutes in any game. Wood continues to rear fantasy managers who would like to see more minutes.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Basketball Trade Advice: Cameron Johnson, Caris LeVert, De’Aaron Fox (2022)
Each and every Wednesday, we are going to be providing players that you should not only look to acquire via trade but also players you should look to trade away. Going forward, where fitting, with the data that we’ve seen so far, we’ll build in potential trade scenarios for those you should look to acquire and those you should look to move.
fantasypros.com
Joel Embiid (illness) out Wednesday against Wizards
Joel Embiid will miss his second straight game due to the flu on Wednesday night as the Sixers face off against the Wizards in Philadelphia. Embiid also missed Monday's contest against Washington for the same reason. Tonight will mark the third game the MVP candidate has missed this season, although he has only been out for injury reasons once. The superstar center is known for missing games often, but hopefully he can get back on the floor soon to boost the lineup of the Sixers and fantasy managers alike. Embiid currently averages 27.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game.
fantasypros.com
Alex Pietrangelo tallies three assists Tuesday against Capitals
Pietrangelo has yet to begin producing enough consistently in the offensive zone for fantasy owners, recording a point in just two of his last five games. The 32-year-old blueliner still offers plenty of opportunities with the added bonus of also seeing added time on the team's first power-play unit. Pietrangelo now has nine assists in 11 games to begin the season.
fantasypros.com
Chase Claypool seeing '10 to 35' snaps Sunday
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said WR Chase Claypool will play on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins but could be on a "10 to 35" snap pitch count. (Brad Biggs on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Claypool was recently acquired by the Bears and is set to make his team debut...
fantasypros.com
Chase Young (knee) designated to return from IR
The Washington Commanders have designated star defensive end Chase Young to return from injured reserve ahead of their Week 9 matchup with Minnesota. Young, one year removed from a brutal ACL tear, will be eligible to play against the Vikings in Week 9 if the Commanders feel he is healthy enough to do so. There is a chance he is held out of action another week, but he is closing in on a return either way. Chase's return is great news for the Commanders, who are on a three game winning streak and shockingly back in the mix in the NFC East. They will welcome back the former DROY to the field with open arms.
fantasypros.com
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Wednesday (11/2) PREMIUM
WAS at PHI (PHI -7.5) O/U: NA. Check out our consensus game odds as well as the odds from each sportsbook at BettingPros >>
fantasypros.com
Joshua Palmer says he will play in Week 9
Palmer has not been officially declared active for Sunday, but the fact that he is saying this is obviously a vote of confidence. With Mike Williams out and Keenan Allen likely missing another game this week, Palmer could be in for a solid workload that could make him a viable fantasy option against the Falcons.
fantasypros.com
Mike Evans (ankle) cleared to play in Week 9
Mike Evans (ankle) missed practice on Friday. However, the team described it as a rest day and confirmed such by removing him from the injury report. Evans will play in Week 9, barring a setback. (Gilbert Manzano on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. It's not often that you see a player downgrade...
fantasypros.com
Jonathan Taylor (ankle) remains sidelined Friday
Taylor has now missed practice all week and likely won't play on Sunday. With Nyheim Hines traded to Buffalo, Deon Jackson is in line for a big role against the Patriots. In his last start in Week 6, he caught 10 passes while seeing 13 carries. Sam Ehlinger might not dump the ball off as much as Matt Ryan, but Jackson is still a strong RB2 play this week from a volume standpoint.
fantasypros.com
Russell Gage (hamstring) misses practice on Wednesday
Gage missed the Bucs' Week 8 game against the Ravens on Thursday with his hamstring issue, and the early signs obviously aren't positive for his outlook this week. Even if he does suit up, the return of Julio Jones last week likely means the end of quasi-relevance for Gage for the foreseeable future in any event. Those in deeper leagues who are considering relying on Gage against the Rams in Week 9 should monitor the practice reports for the remainder of the week, but don't count on him playing at this point.
Comments / 0