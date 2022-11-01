Kyrie Irving totaled four points (2-12 FG, 0-6 3PT), six rebounds, seven assists, and one block in the Nets’ 108-99 loss to the Bulls on Tuesday. Irving scored four points in the Nets’ loss to the Bulls, shooting a season-low 16.7 percent from the floor and zero percent from beyond the arc. One word R-E-L-A-X, everyone has their moment, and Irving is no exception to that. He remains one of the team's two best options for fantasy production and may get a positive incentive to elevate his play should the Nets move forward with securing coach Ime Udoka. His price point is generous considering the upside of his talent, now may be the best time to invest in shares of Irving for your daily lineups as he is bound to avoid having these kinds of performances become a trend. He remains a must-consider fantasy asset in all formats.

2 DAYS AGO