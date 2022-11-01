Morning Report: Anthony Smith tells Jake Paul ‘go f*** yourself,’ believes it’s time to boycott his matches

Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul reveals ‘upsetting’ estimate for Anderson Silva pay-per-view buys
Jake Paul is feeling pessimistic about the numbers for his most recent fight. Though Paul arguably picked up the biggest win of his boxing career by defeating MMA legend and former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva this past Saturday, he doesn’t expect the pay-per-view numbers to reflect the significance of the moment for a variety of reasons.
MMA Fighting
Bodyguard gets face full of beer in new angle of Jake Paul, Nate Diaz team skirmish
Things got ugly backstage during the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva event between members of Paul’s team and the deep rolling squad of Nate Diaz. On Saturday, video emerged of Diaz open-hand slapping a member of Paul’s entourage following Chris Avila’s decision win over YouTube star Dr. Mike. Earlier this week, InsideFighting released a video to YouTube showing a closer up version of the skirmish between both camps that featured Diaz, Avila, and fellow UFC veteran Nick Maximov.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Michael Bisping: A boxing match with Jake Paul doesn’t ‘go very well’ for Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz finds himself comfortably centered in Jake Paul’s crosshairs after “The Problem Child’s” recent big win. It’s nothing new for former or retired MMA fighters to be targeted by Paul, and Michael Bisping is no different. For a brief spell, the two bantered back and forth with “The Count” even sharing that some negotiations were presented in his direction. Obviously, nothing came to fruition and Paul has since gone on to defeat the likes of Bisping’s fellow former UFC champions Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva.
MMA Fighting
Missed Fists: Matous Kaluba breaks out Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor impressions in all-time stinker
Welcome to the latest edition of Missed Fists where we shine a light on fights from across the globe that may have been overlooked in these hectic times where it seems like there’s an MMA show every other day. I pride myself on being able to avoid certain things...
MMA Fighting
Georges St-Pierre: End of most MMA careers is ‘a horror movie,’ willing to help Jake Paul’s union efforts ‘if the organization is done well’
Georges St-Pierre is in full support of Jake Paul’s efforts to bring MMA fighters together under a united front. “It’s not a question of if it should happen, a union — it’s a question of when it will happen,” St-Pierre recently told MMA Fighting. “It...
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 64 weigh-in results: Carlos Candelario, Benito Lopez miss by 2.5 pounds, 4 fighters miss weight
The scale tripped up several UFC Vegas 64 fighters. Five fighters missed weight at Friday’s official weigh-ins for Saturday’s card, which takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, with Carlos Candelario and Benito Lopez both coming in 2.5 pounds over the limit for their respective bouts. Lightweight contender Grant Dawson missed weight by 1.5 pounds, while bantamweight Ramona Pascual and flyweight Shanna Young missed by one pound.
MMA Fighting
Kayla Harrison confirms 2022 PFL finals are last appearance in season tournament format
Kayla Harrison attempts to become a three-time PFL champion when she faces Larissa Pacheco at the upcoming PFL Finals card on Nov. 25. But that fight will also serve as her final appearance in the season-long format. Harrison confirmed with MMA Fighting on Thursday that after she finishes the current...
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul coach not interested in Tommy Fury fight next: ‘[Anderson Silva] beats him one-sidedly’
Tommy Fury has been critical of Jake Paul’s boxing skills, but Paul’s coach BJ Flores thinks that Fury is speaking out of turn. Following Paul’s decision win over UFC legend Anderson Silva this past Saturday, Fury appeared on The MMA Hour and said that while he feels Paul has improved as a boxer, he doubts that the YouTuber would have much success against even the most average journeyman.
MMA Fighting
Katie Taylor tells Eddie Hearn, Jake Paul to settle their beef and ‘do what’s right for boxing’ to make Amanda Serrano rematch
Katie Taylor is targeting early 2023 for her first ever fight at Croke Park in Ireland, and she would love to have the biggest fight possible for her homecoming. The undefeated boxing champion knows any opponent would draw a crowd at the massive soccer stadium. But ideally, a rematch against Amanda Serrano is the fight she wants most.
MMA Fighting
Sean O’Malley: ‘I’ll obviously do five times whatever Henry’ Cejudo will on PPV for UFC title fight
Is Sean O’Malley the next fight for UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling?. The two-horse race for the division’s next title shot appears to be down to either him or former two-division champion Henry Cejudo following O’Malley’s win over Petr Yan at UFC 280. And “Sugar” believes there’s no question as to which fight is more marketable.
MMA Fighting
Between the Links: Interest in Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz, what’s next for Arnold Allen, UFC 281 lineup
Jake Paul defeated Anderson Silva on Saturday to remain undefeated in the boxing ring, and proved a lot of doubters wrong in the process. Heading into the bout, a lot of people felt like a massive fight would be Paul vs. Nate Diaz, but coming out of it, is the interest level in that fight as high as it was?
MMA Fighting
Islam Makhachev takes jab at Alexander Volkanovski amid bout negotiation: ‘Enjoy your P4P first spot for now’
Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev are on a collision course. and they’re already butting heads along the way. On Thursday, Volkanovski directed a tweet at the UFC lightweight champion, questioning if Makhachev is “a man of your word” as he waits for their proposed UFC 284 clash to become official. The two pound-for-pound greats — Volkanovski currently sits at No. 1 on MMA Fighting’s version of that list — met in the cage following Makhachev’s impressive win over Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 this past October and all signs point to them having a megafight at UFC 284 in Perth, Australia, next February.
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with T.J. Dillashaw, Arnold Allen, BJ Flores and Jared Gordon
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: All your questions answered in the latest edition of On the Nose. 2:15 p.m.:...
MMA Fighting
Matt Brown: Jake Paul fighting ‘tougher guys than 99 percent of pro boxers’ at this stage of his career
UFC welterweight Matt Brown can’t be certain how high the ceiling goes for Jake Paul in his boxing career, but he can’t help but compliment the 25-year-old fighter’s win over a legitimate legend in Anderson Silva this past Saturday. In a fight considered his toughest test to...
MMA Fighting
Thiago Moises vs. Guram Kutateladze added to UFC 283
A lightweight matchup between Thiago Moises and Guram Kutateladze is on for the upcoming UFC pay-per-view card in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Jan. 21, multiple people with knowledge of the news told MMA Fighting following a report from Carlos Antunes. UFC 283 will air on pay-per-view and feature a...
MMA Fighting
Aljamain Sterling fires back at T.J. Dillashaw: ‘It’s a testament to his arrogance’ that he thought I would be an ‘easy fight’
Aljamain Sterling put on a dominant performance to finish T.J. Dillashaw in their title fight at UFC 280, but afterwards he had to hear all about his opponent competing with a compromised shoulder. The injury occurred during the first takedown when Sterling planted Dillashaw on the ground and the former...
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: What’s next for Israel Adesanya if he defeats Alex Pereira at UFC 281?
Israel Adesanya will look to add longtime rival Alex Pereira’s name to his championship resumé at next weekend’s UFC 281 event at Madison Square Garden. If “The Last Stylebender” is victorious against Pereira, what would be next for him considering he’s beat most of the top guys in the division — some twice.
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: Impact of Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler on lightweight division
Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler will finally settle their score at UFC 281 on Nov. 12 at Madison Square Garden. With a new lightweight champion in Islam Makhachev, what kind of impact will this fight have on the division?. On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s...
MMA Fighting
Paulo Costa accuses UFC of ‘using USADA as dirt weapon’ in contract negotiations
Paulo Costa has had it with the UFC and the USADA. On Friday, the UFC middleweight contender lashed out on social media, accusing his employer of using its drug testing partner to “annoy” him with his current contract coming to an end. See Costa’s since-deleted tweet below:
MMA Fighting
Amanda Lemos fires back at Marina Rodriguez ahead of UFC Vegas 64 clash: ‘Nobody forced her to take this fight’
Marina Rodriguez will fight Amanda Lemos in the main event of Saturday night’s UFC Vegas 64, even though she thinks it’s “a fight that doesn’t make sense.”. Lemos wasn’t happy with those comments. During an appearance on this week’s episode of MMA Fighting podcast Trocação Franca, she criticized her opponent for voicing her discontent publicly.
