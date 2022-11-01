Morning Report: Anthony Smith tells Jake Paul ‘go f*** yourself,’ believes it’s time to boycott his matches

Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev are on a collision course. and they’re already butting heads along the way. On Thursday, Volkanovski directed a tweet at the UFC lightweight champion, questioning if Makhachev is “a man of your word” as he waits for their proposed UFC 284 clash to become official. The two pound-for-pound greats — Volkanovski currently sits at No. 1 on MMA Fighting’s version of that list — met in the cage following Makhachev’s impressive win over Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 this past October and all signs point to them having a megafight at UFC 284 in Perth, Australia, next February.

