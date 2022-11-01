Read full article on original website
Not up to players to make Qatar World Cup protest, insists Jürgen Klopp
Jürgen Klopp said there should have been a robust challenge to Fifa’s awarding of the competition to Qatar in 2010
Amadou Onana watching Lampard’s goals to help open his Everton account
Amadou Onana has been watching clips of his manager’s goals in an attempt to improve his all-round game after failing to score this season
‘I feel very, very sorry’: West Ham’s Kurt Zouma apologises for kicking cat
West Ham defender Kurt Zouma has spoken of his “great remorse” over the cat kicking incident he was involved in earlier this year. In June the Frenchman was ordered to carry out 180 hours of community service and banned from keeping cats for five years after admitting kicking and slapping his pet cat.
