Miami Beach, FL

WSVN-TV

Migrant vessel washes up on shore in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A migrant vessel washed up on shore in Miami Beach. The vessel was found on 31st and Collins, Friday afternoon. 7Skyforce hovered over the vessel, which had the words “OK” spray painted on its side. The U.S. Coast Guard will do that once migrants are off vessels.
CBS Miami

Abducted, 6-year-old JoJo reunites with mom at Miami Airport

MIAMI - More than two months after he was abducted from South Florida, a 6-year-old boy with autism was reunited with his mother Tuesday night at Miami International Airport.CBS4 cameras showed the moment Jorge "JoJo" Morales, holding a Miami-Dade police officer's hand spotted his mom, Yanet Leal Concepcion and while smiling, gave her a big hug and a kiss in Concourse J.She tells CBS4's Peter D'Oench "There are no words to express how happy I am."She also shared photos with CBS4 showing her smiling son on board a flight from Canada Tuesday morning. Leal Concepcion said, "I have...
Outsider.com

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Prenup: Full Money Breakdown

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen apparently had an “ironclad prenup” that allowed them to quickly settle their divorce, according to Page Six. The prenup helped simplify the division of their shared $733 million in assets, including a $26 million property portfolio and a variety of businesses. Brady,...
Herald-Tribune

Venice volleyball rises to defeat Plant, 3-2

VENICE – It will not rank as the greatest resurrection of all time, but under the circumstances on the volleyball court it will be among the best. The Venice High volleyball team rose from the ashes in the fourth set and carried it over into the fifth and deciding set to defeat visiting Plant 3-2 (10-25, 25-22, 16-25, 26-24, 15-9) in the Class 7A-Region 3 final Wednesday night at the new Teepee.
WSB Radio

