VENICE – It will not rank as the greatest resurrection of all time, but under the circumstances on the volleyball court it will be among the best. The Venice High volleyball team rose from the ashes in the fourth set and carried it over into the fifth and deciding set to defeat visiting Plant 3-2 (10-25, 25-22, 16-25, 26-24, 15-9) in the Class 7A-Region 3 final Wednesday night at the new Teepee.

VENICE, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO