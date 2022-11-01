Primestone Housing Solutions Announces Partnership with Ram Partners to Launch Corporate Housing Program for Its Portfolio

Read full article on original website
multifamilybiz.com
JLL Capital Markets Group Secures $69 Million in Construction Financing for 196-Unit Centro Callan Mixed-Use Community in San Leandro
SAN FRANCISCO, CA – JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged the $69 million construction financing for Centro Callan, a brand-new, luxury mixed-use apartment complex located in the heart of San Leandro. This new development will offer 196 multi-housing apartments in a five-story building that will also include 31,000 square feet of ground floor retail anchored by Sprouts Farmers Market.
Greystone Provides $15 Million in Total Freddie Mac Financing for New Affordable Development in Baltimore Leveraging Tax Credit Mix
NEW YORK, NY - Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided forward commitments for two loans, a $12.361 Freddie Mac 4% LIHTC Tax Exempt Loan and a $2.712 million 9% LIHTC loan, for the development of a 165-unit affordable housing property in Baltimore, MD. The transaction, which is leveraging both 4% and 9% tax credits to finance the development of the property, was originated by Pharrah Jackson-Rowell, Vice President, Greystone in partnership with Bank of America as construction lender, and on behalf of Conifer Realty, LLC, the developer.
Milhaus Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mark Lyons as Senior Vice President of Accounting to Strengthen and Guide Firm
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Milhaus, a national award-winning developer, owner and operator of Class-A, in-fill and mixed-use developments, announces today that Mark Lyons has been hired as Senior Vice President of Accounting. Lyons brings nearly 20 years of financial management experience to lead Milhaus’ accounting department. With significant experience in...
Mark-Taylor Residential Adds Micro-Unit Highrise Apartment Community in Phoenix’s Roosevelt Row District to Its Portfolio
SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Mark-Taylor Residential, a leading developer, owner and investment manager of multifamily communities in the Southwest, welcomed Derby into its management portfolio. Located at 800 N. 2nd St. in the Roosevelt Row district of Downtown Phoenix, Derby features uniquely designed high-rise, micro-unit homes that measure from 328 square feet to 834 square feet.
The Preiss Company Adds to Student Housing Portfolio With 928-Bed Valentine Commons Off-Campus Student Housing Community
RALEIGH, NC - Officials at The Preiss Company (TPCO), one of the nation’s largest, privately-held, student housing owner-operators, announced the acquisition of the 928-bed Valentine Commons for an undisclosed amount. The off-campus student apartment complex will undergo a $10 million renovation to further upgrade certain public and private spaces.
Colliers Mortgage Closes Fannie Mae Loan for Acquisition of Azalea Court Residential Park Townhouse Style Community in Tyler, Texas
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Fritz Waldvogel of Colliers Mortgage’s Minneapolis office closed a Fannie Mae loan for a new client for the acquisition financing of Azalea Court Residential Park in Tyler, Texas. The 28-unit market rate townhouse style property was constructed in 1983 and includes 14 one-story townhouse style buildings....
Avanti Residential Completes $94 Million Acquisition of 341-Unit Artistry Luxury Apartment Community in Kansas City
DENVER, CO - Nationwide multifamily investor and operator Avanti Residential has acquired Artistry Apartments, a 341-unit Class-A apartment community in Kansas City, Missouri, for $94 million. The purchase marks Avanti’s seventh investment in the Kansas City metropolitan area as the firm continues to build its portfolio of lifestyle-forward apartment communities in select growth markets throughout the U.S.
