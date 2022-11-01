Primestone Housing Solutions Announces Partnership with Ram Partners to Launch Corporate Housing Program for Its Portfolio

NEW YORK, NY - Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided forward commitments for two loans, a $12.361 Freddie Mac 4% LIHTC Tax Exempt Loan and a $2.712 million 9% LIHTC loan, for the development of a 165-unit affordable housing property in Baltimore, MD. The transaction, which is leveraging both 4% and 9% tax credits to finance the development of the property, was originated by Pharrah Jackson-Rowell, Vice President, Greystone in partnership with Bank of America as construction lender, and on behalf of Conifer Realty, LLC, the developer.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO