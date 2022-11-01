ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo Grove, IL

sequoitmedia.com

Girls tennis team takes on conference

The girls varsity tennis team played in the Northern Lake County conference match on Friday, Oct. 7. They competed against seven schools in the conference: Grant, Grayslake Central, Grayslake North, Lakes, Round Lake and Wauconda. During tennis conferences, teams go against another team with players in the same spot as them. This means all of the two doubles would play each other. Everyone plays in three matches to determine who gets medals. Medals are awarded to the top five in both singles and doubles.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
phscutlass.com

Football playoffs first round PHS vs. DGS

On Friday October 28, 2022 an action packed showdown between the Palatine Pirates (8-1) and the Downers Grove South Mustangs (6-3) took place at Chic Anderson Stadium, resulting in a 31-23 Pirates win. After a key sack from junior Phillip Rolek on a third down with five yards to go...
DOWNERS GROVE, IL
depaulbluedemons.com

Blue Demons Conquer Marian Tuesday Night

CHICAGO – DePaul men's basketball dominated Marian, 104-66, in the team's only exhibition game of the season Tuesday night. DePaul will officially open its 2022-23 season Monday, Nov. 7 against Loyola (Md.) inside Wintrust Arena. Tickets for the season opener can be purchased here. Senior center Nick Ongenda led...
CHICAGO, IL
Loyola Phoenix

‘What was the point?’: Three Women Come Forward In Lawsuit Against Loyola

Content warning: Sexual misconduct, assault, rape, vulgar language. Marissa Sepulveda cried and physically shook while she sat in the back of Loyola University Chicago’s admissions office, where she worked to recruit new students, at the end of September 2021. In a report to the university, she wrote up the details of the night she said she was raped during her sophomore year in 2019.
CHICAGO, IL
Golf Channel

Chicago Golf Club lands U.S. Women's Open, Walker Cup

After previously hosting a dozen USGA championships, Chicago Golf Club has been awarded two more. The USGA announced Tuesday that the Seth Raynor masterpiece in Wheaton, Illinois – and one of the USGA’s five founding clubs – will host the 2033 U.S. Women’s Open and 2036 Walker Cup.
CHICAGO, IL
WANE 15

Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — No one won the $1 billion jackpot from Monday night’s Powerball drawing, but someone bought a ticket worth $1 million in the Hoosier state. The Powerball’s website shows tickets bought in seven states, including Indiana, matched all five numbers in the latest drawing. All they needed was the Powerball to win it all. […]
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing; jackpot now at $1.2 billion

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s another reason to check your tickets. Four winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing, including one worth $1 million. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning tickets were sold at locations in Merrillville, New Albany and Evansville. They include two $50,000 tickets, a $100,000 ticket and a $1 million ticket.
INDIANA STATE
classicchicagomagazine.com

Emily Nielsen: The Shrine, Beloved Chicago Landmark, Endangered Again

Preservation success stories are rarities and few as down to the wire dangerous as those faced by Emily Nielsen in 2016. Now, in a situation she describes as “confusing, chaotic and with lots of internet speculation,” she is once again matching dramatic challenges with keen strategies and heartfelt determination.
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Comings & Goings: Chef opens own restaurant in Country Club Hills

Charmaine Candler began her journey to restaurateur while she was tending bar at Aces Bar and Grill in Country Club Hills and would regularly bring in home-cooked food for her customers. Four years ago, she officially opened her Charmz Kitchen inside Aces and started serving her Southern cuisine and signature...
COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, IL
Chicago magazine

A Groovy Slideshow of Chicago’s Mod-est Neighborhood

Pill Hill got its name because, in the 1960s, doctors who worked at nearby South Chicago Hospital began settling on the Stony Island Ridge. They were attracted by a new development of mid-century modern houses, built to keep middle-class residents on the South Side. Pill Hill is no longer a...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago's iconic Damen Silos finally purchased

CHICAGO - A buyer has been announced for Chicago’s iconic Damen Silos. The 23-point four-acre property is a collection of grain elevators that the state has owned since 1928. They were featured in a recent "Transformers" movie. The buyer operates a fleet for waste hauling and off-site storage. The...
CHICAGO, IL

