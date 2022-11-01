The girls varsity tennis team played in the Northern Lake County conference match on Friday, Oct. 7. They competed against seven schools in the conference: Grant, Grayslake Central, Grayslake North, Lakes, Round Lake and Wauconda. During tennis conferences, teams go against another team with players in the same spot as them. This means all of the two doubles would play each other. Everyone plays in three matches to determine who gets medals. Medals are awarded to the top five in both singles and doubles.

LAKE COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO