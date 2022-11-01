Read full article on original website
Police: Man wanted in connection to at least three armed robberies in Brooklyn
The NYPD is searching for a wanted man in connection to three armed robberies across Brooklyn.
Man, 29, shot to death in lobby of Brooklyn apartment building
NEW YORK - Police say a 29-year-old man was shot to death inside the lobby of his Brooklyn apartment building. Sources tell CBS2 it appears to have been a robbery gone wrong, and he may have been trying to rob someone who was armed with a gun. Police said the man was shot in the chest around 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the lobby of the building on Ocean Parkway in Gravesend. He was found wearing a ski mask and holding a gun. Investigators said several people were spotted running from the scene. So far, no arrests have been made.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
NYPD says officers shot, killed man firing gun outside Gun Hill Road bodega
Police say officers shot a man who was firing a gun at another man following a violent struggle inside the bodega.
Armed Brooklyn man shot dead outside his building on Ocean Parkway in Gravesend, NYPD says
An armed Brooklyn man was shot and killed in front of his apartment building in Gravesend Thursday night, police said. Filip Czerwczak, 29, was fatally struck at 10:35 p.m. in the upper body outside of his home on Ocean Parkway near Ave. P. Four or five men were seen running from the scene, leaving behind numerous shell casings — and the victim was found with a 9mm pistol in his hand, police ...
Masked, armed man found fatally shot in Brooklyn building: NYPD
GRAVESEND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A masked, armed man was found fatally shot in the lobby of his Gravesend apartment building late Thursday, according to authorities. Police say that Filip Czerwczak, 29, was masked and armed with a 9mm gun of his own when he was found by cops around 10:40 p.m. with gunshot wounds to […]
Man, 29, found fatally shot in torso inside building lobby in Brooklyn
The NYPD is investigating the shooting death of a 29-year-old man Thursday night in Brooklyn, authorities said.
NBC New York
Queens Man Convicted of 2018 Deadly Shooting Following Street Fight
A Queens man was convicted of first-degree murder, kidnapping and other crimes in the shooting death of another man following a street fight in 2018, according to the district attorney's office. Joaquin Bullock, 35 and of Far Rockaway, was convicted Wednesday following a two-week trial of murder in the first...
bronx.com
NYPD Police Officer, Jamill Wade, 37, Arrested
On Thursday, November 03, 2022, at approximately 1000 hours, the following 37-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 69th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Jamill Wade. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
bkreader.com
Woman Outside Crown Heights Bodega is Shot in Back, Legs by Stray Bullets
A woman, who police believe was a bystander, was shot in the back and critically injured as she stood outside a bodega in Brooklyn early Wednesday morning. The 26-year-old victim was outside a bodega at 613 Nostrand Ave. in Crown Heights just after 3:05 a.m. […] Click here to view original web page at www.audacy.com.
1 dead as officers open fire after fight in bodega spills onto streets in Bronx
An investigation is underway after a fight inside a bodega spilled out into the streets and ended with officers opening fire.
Suspects violently beat, rob 76-year-old man on Brooklyn street; suspects sought
Police are looking to identify two suspects accused of beating and robbing an elderly man on a Brooklyn street earlier this month, authorities said.
NYPD: Dead man found in freezer by employees in Brooklyn
Police say a 33-year-old man was found dead inside a walk-in freezer in Brooklyn.
Worker found dead in freezer of Brooklyn bakery, police say
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A worker died after he accidentally locked himself in the freezer of a Brooklyn bakery Thursday morning, police said. Mahamadou Dansogo, 33, showed up to work at Beigel’s Bakery at 5700 Ave. D in East Flatbush at around 3 a.m. and went to clean the freezer before he accidentally locked […]
Dad shot dead while smoking cigarette in Long Island backyard
BOHEMIA, NY (PIX11) — Shooters opened fire on a Long Island dad on Wednesday morning, killing the 49-year-old man, police said. Michael Hartmann was smoking a cigarette in the backyard of his Smithtown Avenue home around 6:35 a.m. when two people entered and fired multiple shots. After being struck, Hartmann crawled into his home where […]
NYPD: Teacher accused of forcibly touching 13-year-old student in Bronx school
Police say a 38-year-old New York City teacher is now facing charges for forcibly touching a 13-year-old student multiple times.
Woman critically injured in Brooklyn shooting, police say
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman was critically injured in a shooting early Wednesday in Crown Heights, according to the NYPD. Officers found the victim, 26, shot in the back on Nostrand Avenue near Bergen Street around 3:10 a.m., authorities said. She was taken to an area hospital, where officials described her condition as […]
Woman raped near Pier 45 in Manhattan’s Hudson River Park: NYPD
WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman was raped while jogging near Pier 45 in the West Village’s Hudson River Park early Thursday, according to authorities. A suspect was taken into police custody hours after the attack, police sources told PIX11 News. Investigators are also looking into whether the suspect is connected to at least […]
News 12
Police: Woman struck by stray gunfire in front of Crown Heights deli
New surveillance video shows the moments a shooter opened fire on people early Wednesday morning in Crown Heights. Those bullets sent a 26-year-old woman to the hospital in critical condition. In the video, the shooter is seen running up and firing several shots at the group standing in front of...
Newark shooting victim identified as male child of unknown age
A victim in Newark’s shooting on Tuesday has been identified as a male child of unknown age.
Brooklyn bakery worker found dead in walk-in freezer, apparently trapped inside
A worker was found dead in a walk-in freezer at a Brooklyn bakery on Thursday morning, apparently after getting locked inside overnight, police said.
