Nashville, TN

Titans' Simmons, Tart among DL leaders in pass-rush win-rate in Week 8

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jLfe8_0iuJJA0N00

The Tennessee Titans’ defense has been the stabilizing force for this team in 2022 as the offense continues to struggle mightily, particularly through the air.

One major reason for the defense’s success has been the front-seven, which has not only dominated against the run but has been good in the pass-rush. That effort is made more impressive by the fact that the unit hasn’t had its 2021 sacks leader, outside linebacker Harold Landry, who is out for the season with a torn ACL.

Tennessee’s front-seven was once again a menace in the pass-rush in Week 8 against the Houston Texans, with the Titans totaling an astounding 28 pressures, 27 of which came from defensive linemen or edge rushers.

Also bear in mind, the Titans were without outside linebacker Rashad Weaver.

Contributing the most pressures in Week 8 was defensive linemen Jeffery Simmons, who had seven and added to his sack total to give him 5.5, the most on the team. Fellow D-lineman Teair Tart also chipped-in with four pressures, although he didn’t have any sacks.

Simmons and Tart both ranked as two of the best pass-rushers from Sunday’s action. According to ESPN’s Seth Walder, Big Jeff’s pass-rush win-rate (29.4 percent) was second-best in the NFL, and Tart’s (20 percent) was tied for seventh.

While we fully expected another elite season from Simmons, who has been among the best at his position in the NFL for a few years now, Tart has been among the biggest surprise standouts through seven games.

The Florida International product has been far better than anyone expected and appears to be taking that next step in his career.

“The more that Teair can play for us, I think the better that we are,” head coach Mike Vrabel said. “But he has to play up to the standard and the effort which we expect. He is working on that and trying to do that. Because if he is not running to the football, we are not going to have him out there.”

From where I’ve been watching, Tart’s effort has been more than sufficient, but clearly Vrabel thinks there’s room for improvement.

Scary to think (for other teams, at least) that Tart could be even better than he has been if he hits the level of effort his head coach is apparently seeking.

