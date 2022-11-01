ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
therealdeal.com

Southpark Meadows shopping center’s new owner plans upgrades

One of the largest shopping centers in Austin is changing hands. Big V Property Group bought Southpark Meadows I and II, located at Interstate 35 and Slaughter Lane, in the company’s fifth Texas purchase, the Austin American Statesman reported. JLL Capital Markets arranged and closed the deal. Blackstone sold...
AUSTIN, TX
therealdeal.com

Eklund-Gomes to lead marketing for Four Seasons Lake Austin

The joint venture by Austin Capital Partners and Hines to develop a Four Seasons-branded condo project on Lake Austin already had a bit of celebrity cache, given the former’s connections to Hollywood and professional sports. But the new marketing team for The Four Seasons Private Residences Lake Austin project...
AUSTIN, TX
therealdeal.com

Meta backs out of plan to occupy 589K sf in Austin

As Meta moves to shrink its office footprint, the Facebook parent is backing out of a plan to fill a new building in downtown Austin. The tech giant plans to sublease rather than occupy the 589,000 square feet it leased at Lincoln Property Company’s Sixth and Guadalupe, The Real Deal has learned.
AUSTIN, TX
therealdeal.com

Population boom speculated with 1,700 new homes in Elgin

Texas developers are big on small towns right now as they bet on the outward growth in the state’s metro areas. The future Trinity Ranch in rural Central Texas is one for the books. Details about Trinity Ranch were first sent to The Real Deal in August featuring plans...
ELGIN, TX
therealdeal.com

Meet Kirk Watson, the former — and potential future — mayor of Austin

With his wide grin, easy twang and penchant for short-sleeve button downs, Texas State Senator Kirk Watson seems like the type of politician who likes to court his voters over beer and barbecue. But Watson is not just a gladhanding good-old-boy: As the former mayor of Austin, and Democratic member in the conservative state senate for 13 years, Watson has proven to be one of the state’s deftest Democrats, a bridge builder capable of representing a blue dot in a red sea.
AUSTIN, TX

