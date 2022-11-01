With his wide grin, easy twang and penchant for short-sleeve button downs, Texas State Senator Kirk Watson seems like the type of politician who likes to court his voters over beer and barbecue. But Watson is not just a gladhanding good-old-boy: As the former mayor of Austin, and Democratic member in the conservative state senate for 13 years, Watson has proven to be one of the state’s deftest Democrats, a bridge builder capable of representing a blue dot in a red sea.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO