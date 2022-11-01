Read full article on original website
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Multiple Walgreens Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
3 Places to Get Pumpkin Beer in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
harrodsburgherald.com
Another Park In Harrodsburg? City Commission Approves Surveying Properties
The Harrodsburg City Commission is looking at creating a new city park at the intersection of College and West Lexington Streets. On Friday, Oct. 28, the city commission held a unique special-called meeting at the intersection. Commissioner Jennifer Kazimer said she wanted people to be able to “conceptualize” what could be done with the property, five lots the city owns surrounding MAFEW (Mercer Area Family Education and Wellness).
rejournals.com
NAI Isaac sells office property in Lexington
NAI Isaac recently facilitated the sale of 150-152 W. Zandale Drive in Lexington, Kentucky. The property was sold to ZAM Offices, LLC. Zack Miller of Miller Elite Realty, represented the buyer. Al Isaac, president of NAI Isaac, represented the seller, Isaac-Zandale 2, LLC. 150-152 West Zandale is a 10,761-square-foot single-tenant...
hamburgjournal.com
Hamburg Business News for Lexington, KY – November 2022
Walt Barbour, 73, died in October after battling cancer. Barbour was an iconic figure in Lexington’s grocery industry, having run Randall’s on Romany. He was affectionately known by many as the mayor of Romany. When it was purchased, his fans held Randall’s Rallies, and carried “Save Walt” signs outside the store. He went on to run a popular pantry market and deli on Liberty, known for its famous fried chicken, which reportedly lives on across town.
WLKY.com
Louisville pottery store that closed after 80+ years getting new life from new owner
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville pottery shop is coming back after being forced to close its doors after more than 80 years in business. Hadley Pottery has been purchased by local investor and philanthropist Brook Smith. Video in the player above is from its last day of business in...
WLKY.com
Sky Zone indoor trampoline park returning to Louisville at former pizza restaurant location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Years after its former facility closed, Sky Zone is opening a new Louisville location,according to Louisville Business First. The trampoline park recently submitted plans to Louisville Metro Planning & Design Services for a new complex at 4200 Outer Loop. The property was previously home to a Mr. Gatti's Pizza.
WKYT 27
Employees at major Ky. bourbon distillery trying to form union
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - Employees at one of Kentucky’s major bourbon distilleries are trying to form a union. Labor union Teamsters Local 651 tell us employees at Woodford Reserve have filed for a union election. We’re told teamsters officially filed for the election with National Labor Relations Board on October 12.
'We are in a great spot': Kentucky city named one of best places for veterans to settle down after service
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Veterans Day is a week away, and the Navy Federal Credit Union has ranked Elizabethtown as one of the best cities where veterans can buy a home after service. Driving through Elizabethtown, you’ll see many historical landmarks where some veterans once lived. Elizabethtown Tourism Communications...
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Kentucky, you should add the following town to your list.
Kentucky’s Oldest City Is Also One of the Oldest in the U.S.
I forget how old Kentucky is from time to time. And I recently remembered that I forget that fact when I read that we live in one of the most haunted states in the United States. And why not?. HISTORIC KENTUCKY. Kentucky entered the union in 1792--two states shy of...
wdrb.com
Kentucky Reading Recovery program under fire as lawmakers hear from Oldham County family
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A literacy intervention program meant to help first-grade students in Kentucky learn how to read came under fire in Frankfort on Wednesday. State lawmakers heard from an Oldham County family about what they say are the failings of the Reading Recovery program. "If anything, it's hurt...
wdrb.com
Pandemic strains Humana’s connection to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When Andy Agwunobi left his job running the University of Connecticut's health system to become a top executive at Humana Inc. earlier this year, he told colleagues he would be getting a place in the Washington, D.C., area, where Humana maintains a satellite office frequented by top executives, according to company sources.
wdrb.com
CBP agents in Louisville seize package from China containing $2.5 million in counterfeit jewelry
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. Customers and Border Protection (CBP) agents in Louisville seized a package containing $2.5 million in counterfeit jewelry. In a news release Tuesday, CBP said the package — which arrived Oct. 26 from Hong Kong and was headed to New York — contained bracelets, necklaces and earrings:
'I've watched 100 people die': Louisville organizations share input on how to spend state's multi-million dollar opioid settlement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Grassroots organizations in Louisville spoke out Tuesday night at a meeting to help determine how the state’s opioid settlement will be spent. Kentucky is set to receive $478 million; of that, Louisville will receive $31.8 million. Louisville joined a national, multi-district litigation in August 2017...
Wave 3
Car enthusiasts worried about new Louisville ordinance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some call it “reckless driving exhibitions,” others call it art. WAVE News heard the complaints about cars doing doughnuts and burnouts, but what do those behind the wheel say?. A new city ordinance hopes to pump the brakes on things like street racing, burnouts,...
grcsmokesignals.net
Scooter’s Coffee opens in Winchester Oct. 31
A new drive-thru only coffee shop opens in Winchester Monday. Scooter’s Coffee is a national chain that was founded in 1998 and as of 2022 they are approaching 500 locations across the U.S. Scooter’s is opening five locations in Kentucky, starting with Winchester, Richmond, Georgetown, and two in Lexington....
wdrb.com
Pleasure Ridge Park home decorated for Halloween collects donations for Dare to Care
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A home in Pleasure Ridge Park gathered donations for Dare to Care on Halloween. Chris Hieatt decked out his yard with his 4-year-old daughter in mind, turning the home on Seaforth Drive into a neighborhood attraction. Hieatt said 2,000 people have come to his home since...
kentuckymonthly.com
Remembering a Kentucky Hero
In the front yard of the old Owen County Courthouse at the corner of West Seminary and North Thomas streets near a large tree in the quiet community of Owenton stands Kentucky historical marker No. 2521. It honors an Owen County native whose worldwide accomplishments might have faded from public memory had it not been, in large part, for a group of middle-school students whose teacher had read a newspaper story about little-known Willis Augustus “Mose” Lee Jr., one of Kentucky’s greatest veterans.
Wave 3
Medical debt forgiveness programs available in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Medical care has turned into financial concerns for millions of Americans. According to Urban Institute, a non-profit research organization, Kentucky families average close to $500 in debt and Indiana families average over $700. In Louisville, non-profit hospitals have financial assistance program that complete relieve medical bills.
manualredeye.com
REVIEW: My experience at Old Friends Farm & WinStar Farm
As a dedicated horse girl, growing up in Kentucky is the best thing that could’ve ever happened to me. Kentucky is famous for its horse farms, and horses have attracted the eyes of numerous visiting celebrities, world leaders and politicians. Horses are unique creatures, and most are amazed at their features and abilities. I certainly was when my family and I visited two horse farms, WinStar and Old Friends Farms. Although both were uniquely different, both value one aspect only: the horses.
WHAS 11
People from across U.S. camp outside Louisville pottery business
Hadley Pottery was out of business. Now, there's a line out there door.
