Shelbyville, KY

harrodsburgherald.com

Another Park In Harrodsburg? City Commission Approves Surveying Properties

The Harrodsburg City Commission is looking at creating a new city park at the intersection of College and West Lexington Streets. On Friday, Oct. 28, the city commission held a unique special-called meeting at the intersection. Commissioner Jennifer Kazimer said she wanted people to be able to “conceptualize” what could be done with the property, five lots the city owns surrounding MAFEW (Mercer Area Family Education and Wellness).
HARRODSBURG, KY
rejournals.com

NAI Isaac sells office property in Lexington

NAI Isaac recently facilitated the sale of 150-152 W. Zandale Drive in Lexington, Kentucky. The property was sold to ZAM Offices, LLC. Zack Miller of Miller Elite Realty, represented the buyer. Al Isaac, president of NAI Isaac, represented the seller, Isaac-Zandale 2, LLC. 150-152 West Zandale is a 10,761-square-foot single-tenant...
LEXINGTON, KY
hamburgjournal.com

Hamburg Business News for Lexington, KY – November 2022

Walt Barbour, 73, died in October after battling cancer. Barbour was an iconic figure in Lexington’s grocery industry, having run Randall’s on Romany. He was affectionately known by many as the mayor of Romany. When it was purchased, his fans held Randall’s Rallies, and carried “Save Walt” signs outside the store. He went on to run a popular pantry market and deli on Liberty, known for its famous fried chicken, which reportedly lives on across town.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Employees at major Ky. bourbon distillery trying to form union

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - Employees at one of Kentucky’s major bourbon distilleries are trying to form a union. Labor union Teamsters Local 651 tell us employees at Woodford Reserve have filed for a union election. We’re told teamsters officially filed for the election with National Labor Relations Board on October 12.
VERSAILLES, KY
wdrb.com

Pandemic strains Humana’s connection to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When Andy Agwunobi left his job running the University of Connecticut's health system to become a top executive at Humana Inc. earlier this year, he told colleagues he would be getting a place in the Washington, D.C., area, where Humana maintains a satellite office frequented by top executives, according to company sources.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Car enthusiasts worried about new Louisville ordinance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some call it “reckless driving exhibitions,” others call it art. WAVE News heard the complaints about cars doing doughnuts and burnouts, but what do those behind the wheel say?. A new city ordinance hopes to pump the brakes on things like street racing, burnouts,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
grcsmokesignals.net

Scooter’s Coffee opens in Winchester Oct. 31

A new drive-thru only coffee shop opens in Winchester Monday. Scooter’s Coffee is a national chain that was founded in 1998 and as of 2022 they are approaching 500 locations across the U.S. Scooter’s is opening five locations in Kentucky, starting with Winchester, Richmond, Georgetown, and two in Lexington....
WINCHESTER, KY
kentuckymonthly.com

Remembering a Kentucky Hero

In the front yard of the old Owen County Courthouse at the corner of West Seminary and North Thomas streets near a large tree in the quiet community of Owenton stands Kentucky historical marker No. 2521. It honors an Owen County native whose worldwide accomplishments might have faded from public memory had it not been, in large part, for a group of middle-school students whose teacher had read a newspaper story about little-known Willis Augustus “Mose” Lee Jr., one of Kentucky’s greatest veterans.
OWEN COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Medical debt forgiveness programs available in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Medical care has turned into financial concerns for millions of Americans. According to Urban Institute, a non-profit research organization, Kentucky families average close to $500 in debt and Indiana families average over $700. In Louisville, non-profit hospitals have financial assistance program that complete relieve medical bills.
LOUISVILLE, KY
manualredeye.com

REVIEW: My experience at Old Friends Farm & WinStar Farm

As a dedicated horse girl, growing up in Kentucky is the best thing that could’ve ever happened to me. Kentucky is famous for its horse farms, and horses have attracted the eyes of numerous visiting celebrities, world leaders and politicians. Horses are unique creatures, and most are amazed at their features and abilities. I certainly was when my family and I visited two horse farms, WinStar and Old Friends Farms. Although both were uniquely different, both value one aspect only: the horses.
VERSAILLES, KY

