Baton Rouge, LA

KPLC TV

Barbe’s Landon Victorian commits to LSU

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Barbe High School’s Landon Victorian is not only one of the top players in the state of Louisiana, but he’s one of the top players in the nation as a whole as he’s the 10th ranked player in the Class of 2024, and the second ranked starting pitcher according to Perfect Game, and on Wednesday he announced where he would be playing his college baseball.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Four Ascension Parish companies ranked on LSU 100 list

LSU announced the company rankings for the 12th annual LSU 100 and LSU Roaring 10, which included four companies based in Ascension Parish, during a private event held Oct. 21. According to a news release, the LSU 100 celebrates the 100 fastest-growing LSU graduate-owned or LSU graduate-led businesses in the...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB

EBR Schools & NYC Schools receive prestigious $3.5 million grant

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Superintendent Sito Narcisse is elated to announce that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has awarded the East Baton Rouge Parish School System a $3.5 million “Research and Development Partnerships for Math Equity” grant for economically disadvantaged and minority students. The selection follows a rigorous six-month process among 17 qualifying school districts nationwide. New York City Schools was the only other district in the nation to be chosen and funded for the revolutionary program.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Arrest made in armed rape at LSU dorm, school officials say

Authorities have arrested a suspect believed to be responsible for last month's armed rape at an LSU dorm, university officials say. In an email to students Wednesday, Peter Trentacoste, executive director with the Department of Residential Life, said the incident took place Oct. 9 at Herget Hall. He declined to...
theadvocate.com

Ella Goodie, missing Lafayette woman, gets national attention; here's the latest on her disappearance

On Monday, CBS News published a "Dateline" story about Ella Goodie, the 33-year-old Lafayette woman who has been missing since March 9. They spoke with Felicia Broussard, a Lafayette woman who says she's been Goodie's best friend and "big sister" for 22 years. Broussard is trying to keep Goodie's face and name in front of the media so they don't forget her friend and continue the search to find her.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Charter school improperly charging fees despite state law, taxpayer funding, audit says

Outside auditors are recommending the immediate closure of a charter school in Plaquemine for, among other things, charging parents thousands of dollars “in tuition and fees” to educate their children at remote locations across the state — even though the school received between $14,000 to $16,000 a year in public education funding for each of those kids.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Power outage reported in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A power outage was reported in Baton Rouge early Thursday, Nov. 3. According to Entergy Louisiana’s website, as of 7:15 a.m., at least 50 Entergy customers were impacted by the outage along S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., near Southfork Drive. The outage began just before...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Built for sacred sleep, The Baton Rouge National Cemetery

The Civil War created our national cemeteries. Six hundred and twenty thousand died, calculated at 10% of the population in the 1860s. In 1862, the Civil War battle in Baton Rouge concentrated in the east side of the city. Specifically, much of the fighting happened within Magnolia Cemetery, near the intersection of 19th Street and Florida. By 1867, a military cemetery was formed nearby, and the federal government had begun the peacetime campaign of burying the war dead in proper final resting places. Burying the Union, Federal soldiers, that is. Families and friends bore the responsibility of “bivouacking the dead” Confederates.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold at Geismar convenience store

GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) — A $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at a Geismar gas station convenience store on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The winning ticket was sold at Dutchtown Tiger Mart along La. 73 in Ascension Parish, according to the Louisiana Lottery website. After no one won Wednesday night’s $1.2...
GEISMAR, LA
WAFB

BRG celebrates birth of Halloween babies

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Families at the Baton Rouge General welcome two newborns to the world on Halloween. According to the hospital, Ashley and Brandt Boudreaux welcomed Finley at 1:52 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. She weighed in at six pounds and eight ounces. Megan Merritt and Abdul Malik...
BATON ROUGE, LA

