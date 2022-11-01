Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Barbe’s Landon Victorian commits to LSU
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Barbe High School’s Landon Victorian is not only one of the top players in the state of Louisiana, but he’s one of the top players in the nation as a whole as he’s the 10th ranked player in the Class of 2024, and the second ranked starting pitcher according to Perfect Game, and on Wednesday he announced where he would be playing his college baseball.
NOLA.com
See where LSU landed in the first release of the College Football Playoff Rankings
LSU is officially a Top-10 team, according to the first round of college football playoff rankings released on Tuesday. The Tigers came in at No. 10 and are currently No. 15 in the AP Poll and No. 17 in the Coaches Poll. Alabama, LSU's opponent this Saturday, is No. 6...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Four Ascension Parish companies ranked on LSU 100 list
LSU announced the company rankings for the 12th annual LSU 100 and LSU Roaring 10, which included four companies based in Ascension Parish, during a private event held Oct. 21. According to a news release, the LSU 100 celebrates the 100 fastest-growing LSU graduate-owned or LSU graduate-led businesses in the...
NOLA.com
LSU's Golden Girls keep tradition alive in Tiger Stadium: 'There's nothing better.'
Four notes is all it takes. With that iconic opening musical phrase, "Hold that Tiger" kicks off a slew of traditions on any given Saturday in Tiger Stadium. The Golden Girls are right in the middle of it all. They've been around since 1959. The experience of being a Golden...
EBR Schools & NYC Schools receive prestigious $3.5 million grant
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Superintendent Sito Narcisse is elated to announce that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has awarded the East Baton Rouge Parish School System a $3.5 million “Research and Development Partnerships for Math Equity” grant for economically disadvantaged and minority students. The selection follows a rigorous six-month process among 17 qualifying school districts nationwide. New York City Schools was the only other district in the nation to be chosen and funded for the revolutionary program.
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Illegally Catching 133 Game Fish
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Illegally Catching 133 Game Fish. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) disclosed on November 1, 2022, that on October 22, enforcement agents cited three men for alleged game fish offenses in Iberville Parish. Van P. Nguyen, 54, of Denham Springs,...
theadvocate.com
Arrest made in armed rape at LSU dorm, school officials say
Authorities have arrested a suspect believed to be responsible for last month's armed rape at an LSU dorm, university officials say. In an email to students Wednesday, Peter Trentacoste, executive director with the Department of Residential Life, said the incident took place Oct. 9 at Herget Hall. He declined to...
Devil’s Swamp: The Most Toxic Lake In Louisiana
It sits just 10 miles outside of Baton Rouge, and sits just off the Mississippi River. It is listed on Federal pollution lists, and has warnings to not make contact with the water. The name is Devil's Swamp Lake, and that is a very appropriate name. This bending body of...
theadvocate.com
Ella Goodie, missing Lafayette woman, gets national attention; here's the latest on her disappearance
On Monday, CBS News published a "Dateline" story about Ella Goodie, the 33-year-old Lafayette woman who has been missing since March 9. They spoke with Felicia Broussard, a Lafayette woman who says she's been Goodie's best friend and "big sister" for 22 years. Broussard is trying to keep Goodie's face and name in front of the media so they don't forget her friend and continue the search to find her.
Mother of bullied New Iberia Senior High student wants to bring awareness
A bullying incident at a New Iberia Senior High School football game has New Iberia's Dawn Guidry upset over the lack f help for her daughter.
theadvocate.com
Charter school improperly charging fees despite state law, taxpayer funding, audit says
Outside auditors are recommending the immediate closure of a charter school in Plaquemine for, among other things, charging parents thousands of dollars “in tuition and fees” to educate their children at remote locations across the state — even though the school received between $14,000 to $16,000 a year in public education funding for each of those kids.
3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
Baton Rouge doctor explains what you need to know about colonoscopies
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Millions of colonoscopies are performed in the U.S. each year, but a new study is leaving people wondering whether or not they should get the procedure. “In south Louisiana, we have seen an increase in younger individuals with colon cancer even before the age of...
wbrz.com
LSU student allegedly raped at gunpoint inside dorm, says she met attacker on social media
BATON ROUGE – A suspected rapist was arrested by LSU Police on Wednesday, weeks after he allegedly raped an LSU student in her dorm room at gunpoint. According to an email sent to LSU parents and students, the rape happened Oct. 9 in Herget Hall. Arrest documents say 26-year-old...
Power outage reported in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A power outage was reported in Baton Rouge early Thursday, Nov. 3. According to Entergy Louisiana’s website, as of 7:15 a.m., at least 50 Entergy customers were impacted by the outage along S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., near Southfork Drive. The outage began just before...
theadvocate.com
Built for sacred sleep, The Baton Rouge National Cemetery
The Civil War created our national cemeteries. Six hundred and twenty thousand died, calculated at 10% of the population in the 1860s. In 1862, the Civil War battle in Baton Rouge concentrated in the east side of the city. Specifically, much of the fighting happened within Magnolia Cemetery, near the intersection of 19th Street and Florida. By 1867, a military cemetery was formed nearby, and the federal government had begun the peacetime campaign of burying the war dead in proper final resting places. Burying the Union, Federal soldiers, that is. Families and friends bore the responsibility of “bivouacking the dead” Confederates.
brproud.com
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold at Geismar convenience store
GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) — A $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at a Geismar gas station convenience store on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The winning ticket was sold at Dutchtown Tiger Mart along La. 73 in Ascension Parish, according to the Louisiana Lottery website. After no one won Wednesday night’s $1.2...
BRG celebrates birth of Halloween babies
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Families at the Baton Rouge General welcome two newborns to the world on Halloween. According to the hospital, Ashley and Brandt Boudreaux welcomed Finley at 1:52 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. She weighed in at six pounds and eight ounces. Megan Merritt and Abdul Malik...
brproud.com
Deputies intervene after Baton Rouge couple’s Halloween night spat turns violent
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Nearly 20 percent of marriages and intimate partnerships will experience physical violence, according to the American Association of Marriage and Family Therapy. In Louisiana, a number of relationships are torn apart by domestic abuse. While anyone can become a victim of this form of...
Ascension Parish deputies make another arrest in brutal road rage beating of cancer patient
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Another person has been arrested by Ascension Parish Sheriff’s deputies in connection to the brutal road rage beating of a Prairieville man who is battling cancer. Marlana Stewart, 27, of Zachary was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 2. She is facing charges of principal to second-degree...
