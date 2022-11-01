ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

wilcoxnewspapers.com

Allegan County offices contemplating move

OnPoint services, the former Community Mental Health, will be moving from the Allegan County Human Services campus on 122nd Avenue to their new home on Jenner Drive (M-40 South) in Allegan. The exodus will open approximately 22,000 square feet of office space that can be repurposed for other county services. The coming reality expands conversations that have been in the wind for a couple years. What services currently at the Allegan County Courthouse will fill this space at the Service Center on 122nd Ave.? What would this move look like?
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Battle Creek Commission to vote to extend cannabis shop hours

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek City Commissioners are expected to vote on an ordinance change that would expand the hours cannabis shops can stay open in the city. Pending proposal: Battle Creek pot shops could close at midnight under pending proposal. If passed, it would allow medical and...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Detroit News

Michigan Chamber endorses Tudor Dixon seven days before Election Day

Lansing — After months of sitting on the sidelines, the Michigan Chamber of Commerce got involved in the governor's race Tuesday, endorsing Republican Tudor Dixon over Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer a week before Election Day. The chamber, a group that advocates on behalf of businesses in Lansing, said the...
MICHIGAN STATE
wtvbam.com

Nutrition Director hired for Commission on Aging meal service program

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Branch County Administrator Bud Norman says in his Commissioners Monthly Report that Mike Searing of Coldwater has been hired as the Nutrition Director for the Branch County Commission on Aging,. Norman says Searing started his new job on Tuesday. Searing previously served as a food...
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Grand Rapids, Muskegon, Kalamazoo, Lansing all ran short on rain this growing season

The rainfall was below normal during our growing season here in southwest and south-central Michigan. Here’s a look at the slim values on rainfall. Below you are looking at the total rainfall from May 1 to November 1 this year. The east side of the state was even drier than our part of Lower Michigan. A few yellow squares east of Muskegon and northwest of Grand Rapids signify 25 inches to 30 inches of rain since May. Southern Kent County was much drier than northern Kent County.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan gas prices rise overnight

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some gas stations in Mid-Michigan jumped up by nearly half a dollar since yesterday morning. According to AAA, gas prices in Michigan are now 15 cents more than what they were a week ago with drivers paying an average of $4.13. This price is $0.04 less...
LANSING, MI
hillsdale.edu

Hometown Hillsdale: Matt Patillo, ’10: A Divinely Inspired Activity Center for the Hillsdale Community

The love for community, growth, and wellness runs deep for Matt Patillo, ’10. The husband, father of four, financial advisor, and former Charger football player took a leap of faith in 2021 by purchasing the old Stadium Roller Rink, now The Well, a divinely inspired activity center. For Matt and his family, The Well is an opportunity to foster love and wellness in the Hillsdale community.
HILLSDALE, MI
wtvbam.com

Prize winners announced for Coldwater Halloween Parade

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Downtown Coldwater was packed Saturday night as over 40 units took part in the annual Coldwater Halloween Parade. Parade organizers posted the winners of various categories on Monday. Cole Ford received the Creepy Cupid Award while the Haunted Hopper award went to the Coldwater Swimming...
COLDWATER, MI
WWMTCw

Fire under control in downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A fire at a building in downtown Kalamazoo, now under investigation by the fire marshall, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Calls began coming in about the fire around 10:48 p.m. Wednesday night. The building, located between East Dutton and Crosstown Parkway on Portage...
KALAMAZOO, MI

