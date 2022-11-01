Read full article on original website
wtvbam.com
No changes in Branch County polling location for next Tuesday’s election
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Branch County voters who choose to cast their ballots in person in next Tuesday’s General Election can do so at their usual locations. Voters in all four City of Coldwater wards will go to the Dearth Community Center. City of Bronson voters will...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Allegan County offices contemplating move
OnPoint services, the former Community Mental Health, will be moving from the Allegan County Human Services campus on 122nd Avenue to their new home on Jenner Drive (M-40 South) in Allegan. The exodus will open approximately 22,000 square feet of office space that can be repurposed for other county services. The coming reality expands conversations that have been in the wind for a couple years. What services currently at the Allegan County Courthouse will fill this space at the Service Center on 122nd Ave.? What would this move look like?
Kalamazoo County increases wages by up to 16%, excluding one elected official
KALAMAZOO, MI -- People in a variety of roles within Kalamazoo County government are getting extra pay raises, except for the elected official in charge of the county’s money. The Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners approved more pay for employees and some elected officials on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Most...
wtvbam.com
Bronson School Board race for partial term seat features two write-in candidates
BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – Two write-in candidates will vie for a partial term seat on the Bronson School Board in next Tuesday’s general election. Jose Albarran and Chad Everett are running against each other for the seat. The term will expire on December 31, 2026. Albarran is a...
WWMT
Battle Creek Commission to vote to extend cannabis shop hours
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek City Commissioners are expected to vote on an ordinance change that would expand the hours cannabis shops can stay open in the city. Pending proposal: Battle Creek pot shops could close at midnight under pending proposal. If passed, it would allow medical and...
Detroit News
Michigan Chamber endorses Tudor Dixon seven days before Election Day
Lansing — After months of sitting on the sidelines, the Michigan Chamber of Commerce got involved in the governor's race Tuesday, endorsing Republican Tudor Dixon over Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer a week before Election Day. The chamber, a group that advocates on behalf of businesses in Lansing, said the...
Western Michigan University to weigh selling downtown block to Kalamazoo County for $1.15M
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Western Michigan University’s board on Thursday will consider selling a block of property downtown to Kalamazoo County for $1.15 million. The county is eyeing the land for a new parking lot for the new county justice facility now under construction. The university’s Board of Trustees will...
wtvbam.com
Nutrition Director hired for Commission on Aging meal service program
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Branch County Administrator Bud Norman says in his Commissioners Monthly Report that Mike Searing of Coldwater has been hired as the Nutrition Director for the Branch County Commission on Aging,. Norman says Searing started his new job on Tuesday. Searing previously served as a food...
Historic White Pigeon building ‘worth saving,’ won’t be demolished
The St. Joseph County village of White Pigeon won't have to worry about a key building in its main street being torn down for now.
Grand Rapids, Muskegon, Kalamazoo, Lansing all ran short on rain this growing season
The rainfall was below normal during our growing season here in southwest and south-central Michigan. Here’s a look at the slim values on rainfall. Below you are looking at the total rainfall from May 1 to November 1 this year. The east side of the state was even drier than our part of Lower Michigan. A few yellow squares east of Muskegon and northwest of Grand Rapids signify 25 inches to 30 inches of rain since May. Southern Kent County was much drier than northern Kent County.
WILX-TV
Michigan gas prices rise overnight
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some gas stations in Mid-Michigan jumped up by nearly half a dollar since yesterday morning. According to AAA, gas prices in Michigan are now 15 cents more than what they were a week ago with drivers paying an average of $4.13. This price is $0.04 less...
Hey, America! Hillsdale College is aiming for you, too.
The little Michigan school has big clout with the Republican Party — and boasts about its ‘alumni pipeline to the Supreme Court’
hillsdale.edu
Hometown Hillsdale: Matt Patillo, ’10: A Divinely Inspired Activity Center for the Hillsdale Community
The love for community, growth, and wellness runs deep for Matt Patillo, ’10. The husband, father of four, financial advisor, and former Charger football player took a leap of faith in 2021 by purchasing the old Stadium Roller Rink, now The Well, a divinely inspired activity center. For Matt and his family, The Well is an opportunity to foster love and wellness in the Hillsdale community.
wtvbam.com
Prize winners announced for Coldwater Halloween Parade
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Downtown Coldwater was packed Saturday night as over 40 units took part in the annual Coldwater Halloween Parade. Parade organizers posted the winners of various categories on Monday. Cole Ford received the Creepy Cupid Award while the Haunted Hopper award went to the Coldwater Swimming...
WWMT
Kalamazoo County residents targeted in Facebook messenger video call scam
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A pair of Kalamazoo County residents were duped by hackers using artificial video technology in a scheme popping up on Facebook's Messenger app. A Kalamazoo County man, who didn't want to be identified for privacy reasons, received a Facebook Messenger video call from a friend, who looked exactly like her, he said.
wtvbam.com
Suspect wanted in four other counties arrested by Union City Police for passing phony money
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A Union City man who was wanted in four other counties was arraigned on Monday in Branch County District Court for allegedly using counterfeit money to buy a remote control car. 40-year-old Jim Lee Correnti was charged with uttering or publishing counterfeit bills or notes...
Toxic air levels increase as Kalamazoo tries to reduce human exposure
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo is aiming to reduce toxic hydrogen sulfide gas levels in the air over a portion of the city. But recent readings on more than one sensor show increasing levels. Data from the city of Kalamazoo air sensor at the corner of Gull Road...
Iconic Watering Hole in Union City, MI Hits the Market For $400k
It truly is the end of an era-- for real this time. After 47 years running the iconic watering hole, owner Tony Smith and his family have put their beloved bar The Bucket up for sale. After experiencing family illness and the Covid-19 pandemic, the time has finally come for the Smith family to close this chapter.
Family of men convicted under Michigan Anti-Terrorism Act shares message
In Jackson County’s small community of Munith, Pete Musico and his wife lived with their daughter’s families, including his son-in-law Joseph Morrison, in a three-generation household.
WWMTCw
Fire under control in downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A fire at a building in downtown Kalamazoo, now under investigation by the fire marshall, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Calls began coming in about the fire around 10:48 p.m. Wednesday night. The building, located between East Dutton and Crosstown Parkway on Portage...
