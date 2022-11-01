Read full article on original website
laguna greg
3d ago
Margaret Thatcher was fond of saying That socialism was a very fine thing until you ran out of other people's money to pay for it.
laguna greg
3d ago
Tacoma, as a sovereign municipal entity, cannot possibly have a tax base to support this in the long term. Every country that has tried a basic income program for its citizens has had to end it no longer than one year after it begins. No one has that kind of money to sustain this indefinitely.
Funny Thing
3d ago
Another step towards socialism. Vote Republican ! Because socialism won’t turn out well for any of us.
KUOW
Albertsons $4B shareholder payout on hold – for now
A King County Superior Court has temporarily blocked Albertsons from making cash dividend payments to shareholders. The payout is part of a potential merger between two supermarket giants, Albertsons and Kroger. Earlier this week, Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson sued Albertsons to block a $4 billion payout that was planned...
kpug1170.com
AG suing to halt massive Albertsons shareholder pay off
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson is suing to prevent the owner of Haggen and Safeway stores from paying off investors ahead of a huge merger. Grocery giant Albertsons planned to pay shareholders $4 billion before it’s taken over by Kroger, which owns Fred Meyer and QFC stores.
Local families left hanging after hired contractor suddenly files for bankruptcy
Several local families are about to lose thousands of dollars to one contractor. Shane Solomon, Hugh Lyon and Evan Wahlman paid Thomas Weems and his business, Elite Custom Homes and Construction in Puyallup, to remodel their homes. Now Weems and his business are filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy — a...
Yakima Herald Republic
When grandma calls fraud: WA election workers take accusations personally
SHELTON, Mason County — This election integrity stuff, it does get personal with the three women who work at the elections office at the County Administration Building. It’s a couple of blocks away from the Safeway, in the back of the two-story building. Right here are ballots that...
thecentersquare.com
Seattle landlords offered guaranteed rent for accepting homeless applicants
(The Center Square) – Seattle’s Housing Command Center is now providing an incentive package for private landlords to house homeless persons. The command center opened in October through the Partnership For Zero collaboration between the King County Regional Homelessness Authority, We Are In organization and the Lived Experience Coalition. The Housing Command Center is located in the Chinatown-International District and works to identify permanent housing units, eligible homeless "households" and match the homeless persons to housing units.
The Suburban Times
City of Tacoma Strategic Plan to Address Homelessness Now Available
City of Tacoma announcement. The City of Tacoma’s Strategic Plan to Address Homelessness document is now available online at cityoftacoma.org/homelessness. Neighborhood and Community Services Homeless Services team presented its comprehensive homelessness strategy document for ending homelessness to City Council on September 29, 2022. The plan recognizes that ending homelessness...
KUOW
Family visits resume at King County jails, but staffing shortages remain a major hurdle
In-person visits are scheduled to begin again Monday for people held at King County’s jail in downtown Seattle. It’s the first time family members have been able to visit face-to-face at that facility since the Covid pandemic began. In October, the county resumed family visits at the second adult jail in Kent. But critics and jail officials say short staffing is still a major constraint.
Chronicle
Yard Birds Tenants Evicted, Building’s Future Uncertain
Editor's note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly cited Garet Russo as the owner of Yard Birds. Yard Birds has officially closed. Tenants who had been renting storage space and operating businesses have been given until midnight on Nov. 30 to vacate the building. “Effective Dec. 1, 2022 at...
Here's The Best Suburb To Live In Washington
Niche has the scoop on the best suburb in every state.
KUOW
A year of GRIT in Tacoma: Today So Far
Tacoma's GRIT pilot program has been paying people a guaranteed income for nearly a year now. How has it been going?. Washington's pandemic state of emergency has ended. Did you notice?. Takeaways from the Schrier / Larkin debate. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for November...
5 things to know Friday
Tricky travel conditions over mountain passes and moderate to heavy rainfall are expected in areas of western Washington Friday as a series of weather events move into the region. The series of incoming weather events prompted the National Weather Service to issue several weather advisories across the Puget Sound region....
KUOW
Remembering D'Vonne Pickett Jr., a pillar of Seattle's Central District
On the evening of Oct. 19, gunshots startled the residents of the 1100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way. When police arrived shortly after, D’Vonne Pickett Jr. was lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Harborview Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries.
nbcrightnow.com
15,000 small businesses in WA victims of fraud scheme
SEATTLE, Wash.- A King County Superior Court Judge has ordered two companies to pay $24.8 million for targeting small businesses in Washington with a fraud scheme. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed lawsuits in March against CA Certificate Services and Labor Poster Compliance for sending 232,091 letters to 15,000 small businesses in Washington.
caringmagazine.org
How one couple finds hope (and housing) after living in their car
The Salvation Army Street Level outreach program continues to help people experiencing homelessness find housing in Washington. When Leticia Duman and Win Howell purchased their first house together in 2014, they said they never imagined losing it all in a fire, pushing them into a state of homelessness outside of Seattle, Washington.
nwpb.org
New airport proposal for Pierce and Thurston counties met with opposition
Southeast of the Puget Sound, in rural Pierce and Thurston counties, there’s lots of open land. It’s the home of the Nisqually River watershed and some of the last remaining prairie ecosystems in the state. The Nisqually Indian Tribe manages 90 miles of land, from Mount Rainier to...
southseattleemerald.com
On Oct. 31, Get Ready to Welcome … the New Normal!
(This article was originally published on Real Change and has been reprinted under an agreement.) When an unmasked Gov. Jay Inslee announced the end of the coronavirus state of emergency after more than two years, he did so with matter-of-fact language. Language for a boardroom. “We are now in a...
Gov. Inslee calls for new policies to address homelessness
SEATTLE — Governor Inslee announced that new policies are in the works to address homelessness across the state. He provided a preview of the proposals legislators plan to bring forward in the upcoming legislative session. The most recent numbers from the state put the homeless population at 83,000 people...
KING-5
WATCH: Rosebud motel over run by zombies
Queen Anne resident Richard Knowles became a social media sensation with his model of the "Schitt's Creek" motel in 2020. Now, he's shutting the motel down.
King County Health says there is growing concern of a tridemic
The King County Health Department says there is growing concerns of a local tridemic. The latest medical term refers to a rise in three viruses at the same time. Most recently, the term has been used in reference to the rising case numbers of COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus.
VOICE of the Valley
WHEN COAL WAS KING: September 1934, three men were photographed loading a truck with wood cut to firewood lengths
Just a few generations ago, firewood was a major energy source for heat and cooking in most American homes. Nearly 40% of the world’s population still rely on wood. From summer on, stacking and storing firewood to survive the cold fall, winter, and spring seasons were necessary chores for keeping the family warm. George Savicke, a Black Diamond coal miner amusingly adapted a quote by Henry Ford, “Firewood warms you twice, first when you cut it and then when you burn it.”
