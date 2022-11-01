(The Center Square) – Seattle’s Housing Command Center is now providing an incentive package for private landlords to house homeless persons. The command center opened in October through the Partnership For Zero collaboration between the King County Regional Homelessness Authority, We Are In organization and the Lived Experience Coalition. The Housing Command Center is located in the Chinatown-International District and works to identify permanent housing units, eligible homeless "households" and match the homeless persons to housing units.

