Kent, OH

Midweek MACtion: Football’s 12-game home winning streak shut down by Ball State

After a 13-0 first quarter, Kent State football team’s offense went nearly quiet in a 27-20 loss to Ball State. Head coach Sean Lewis took the blame – again. “I need to do a better job of leading this team and this one is on me,” Lewis said. “I did not do a good enough job of preparing the staff and players for a very good Ball State team.”
