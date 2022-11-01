After a 13-0 first quarter, Kent State football team’s offense went nearly quiet in a 27-20 loss to Ball State. Head coach Sean Lewis took the blame – again. “I need to do a better job of leading this team and this one is on me,” Lewis said. “I did not do a good enough job of preparing the staff and players for a very good Ball State team.”

