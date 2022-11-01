Read full article on original website
Related
WebMD
Seasonal Affective Disorder Expected to Peak in November: Analysis
Oct. 31, 2022 -- For some people, depression appears only in the winter months when the days are shorter. A new analysis predicts that this type of depression, known as seasonal affective disorder (SAD), will peak the first week of November. “Knowing when to expect the onset of seasonal depression...
Could Night Sweats And Hot Flashes During Menopause Indicate Something More Serious?
Whether menopause is many years away or right around the corner, the more you know about this natural change in life, the better. Most people know about the typical hot flashes, portrayed so over and over in television and movies. However, the truth is that menopause can cause a multitude of symptoms, from dry skin and thinning hair to sleep issues and mood disturbances (via Mayo Clinic). It can also cause more surprising symptoms like brain fog, immune dysfunction, palpitations, and anxiety.
Your Severe PMS Symptoms May Actually Be a Sign of Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD)
For people who menstruate, the hormonal shifts caused by their period can extend well beyond just the 5 to 7 days spent bleeding. The average menstrual cycle takes 29 days to complete, meaning people spend the majority of the month moving through the phases of menstruation. The four phases include menstruation (when you actually shed the lining of the uterus and bleed), the follicular phase (when estrogen levels rise and the ovaries produce a mature follicle), ovulation (when the egg is released), and the final luteal phase (when progesterone is released or stopped depending on pregnancy).
Medical News Today
What to know about depression after a stroke
Around one-third of people who have had a stroke will experience depression. This can arise due to social isolation or biological factors. However, treatments, such as psychotherapy, antidepressants, and light therapy, can help. Depression after a stroke may. biochemical changes in the brain from injury resulting from the stroke. This...
Researchers Find An Important Link Between Sleep Quality And Glaucoma
Sleep patterns impact health in many ways, from brain health to mood and more. In a new study, researchers found a key link between sleep quality and glaucoma.
Health Analysts Predict When Seasonal Affective Disorder Will Peak In 2022
Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) brings the blues to up to 3% of the population, typically during autumn and winter. WebMD explains that SAD symptoms resemble depression, including tiredness, disinterest in activities you usually enjoy, sleep pattern disruptions, food cravings and weight gain, and poor mood. Symptoms may vary in severity,...
cohaitungchi.com
Is Excessive Thirst a Diabetes Symptom in Children?
While it's true that excessive thirst can be a sign of diabetes, it's a tricky one when the patient is a child. Young children often drink plenty of fluids when they are perfectly healthy. That may certainly be the case with your child if they are guzzling water bottles faster than you can fill them.
Hangxiety Makes a Bad Hangover Even Worse. Here's What to Do About It
Have you ever woken up after a night of drinking and felt not just hungover — headache, nausea, the works — but also anxious on top of that? Hangover anxiety (aka hangxiety) is a thing, and it really feels like being kicked while you're down. You already feel physically awful, exhausted, and sick, and then your brain decides to chip in with some anxious, agitated, ruminating thoughts. It's as fun as it sounds. You just want to crawl back into bed and sleep until it's all over, but of course, your mind is racing too fast for even that to be possible.
Comments / 0