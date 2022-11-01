Have you ever woken up after a night of drinking and felt not just hungover — headache, nausea, the works — but also anxious on top of that? Hangover anxiety (aka hangxiety) is a thing, and it really feels like being kicked while you're down. You already feel physically awful, exhausted, and sick, and then your brain decides to chip in with some anxious, agitated, ruminating thoughts. It's as fun as it sounds. You just want to crawl back into bed and sleep until it's all over, but of course, your mind is racing too fast for even that to be possible.

