DOJ warns the public about voter fraud ahead of midterm elections
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Department of Justice has an important role in deterring and combatting discrimination and intimidation at the polls that also includes voter fraud. Although voter fraud is not prevalent here in Northeast Louisiana it can create problems for a fair and honest election. Ensuring free and fair elections depends in large […]
Guilty Plea Entered in Louisiana Case Involving Doctor and Nurse Obtaining Controlled Substances by Fraud. Louisiana – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Debra E. Craig, 66, of Converse, Louisiana, entered a guilty plea on November 1, 2022, before Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. to one count of obtaining controlled substances by fraud.
2022 Louisiana Midterms Guide: Amendment #3
LOUISIANA, USA — Voter ID requirements:. Voters have to bring their I.D.s to the polls. Any single one of these items can be used as a form of I.D.:. Military identification card that includes a name and picture. Election Day:. What's on the ballot?. The Louisiana Secretary of State...
John Bel Edwards to request probe of youth jail plagued by suicides, alleged abuse by guards
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards plans to call for a probe into a Red River Parish youth jail where a recent New York Times report called attention to years of allegations that guards raped incarcerated children, failed to respond to suicide attempts and operated with impunity from administrators and law enforcement.
Louisiana Drug Dealer Sentenced to More than 21 Years on Drug and Firearms Charges. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on November 2, 2022, that Brock Melancon, age 35 from Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana was sentenced on October 27, 2022, to 262 months (21 years, 10 months) in federal prison for his role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine as well as for federal firearms violations.
Louisiana's prison population is shrinking, but hurdles still exist for the formerly incarcerated
NEW ORLEANS — It has been five years since Gov. John Bel Edwards signed several bipartisan measures into law, aimed at reforming the state's criminal justice system. On Wednesday, Edwards participated in a roundtable discussion in New Orleans to detail the progress made since then. A recent report by...
Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans said on November 2, 2022, that Corey Thomas, 49, of New Orleans, Louisiana, pled guilty to wire fraud stemming from fraudulent charges he made in someone else’s name at local retailers. Court filings show that Thomas exploited a victim’s personal identifying...
Nursing home owner Bob Dean loses legal control as judge weighs Ida evacuation settlement
A Jefferson Parish judge is scheduled to consider a proposed class-action settlement Wednesday over nursing home owner Bob Dean Jr.’s botched evacuation of 843 south Louisiana patients for Hurricane Ida. Dean likely won’t appear to testify, though he's received a subpoena. That's because a probate judge in Georgia last...
Louisiana Ballot Cheat Sheet for the 2022 Midterms
Campaigns are kicking into high gear as we are now less than a week away from election day 2022. Mid-term election on a national level, a possible new mayor for Shreveport, as well as council-members, school board members, constitutional amendments, as well as parish-wide propositions are all on the ballot for Tuesday.
Daylight Saving Ends Nov. 6. Will Louisiana Time Change?
Will Louisiana end Daylight Saving Time like most of the country this year? To answer the question, yes. However, this may be the last year the state will do so. For now, Hawaii and Arizona are the only two states in the nation that have permanent Daylight Saving time. Meaning they don't change their clocks at all.
Audit finds former Louisiana police captain was paid $15K for COVID overtime he didn't work
(The Center Square) — A former police captain in Pineville was paid for more than $15,000 in overtime in 2020 and 2021 that he did not qualify for, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. LLA Mike Wauguespack issued the results of an investigative audit of the Pinecrest Supports and...
Early voting ends today; see the numbers so far
Since early voting started last week, about 10 percent of Louisiana's registered voters have cast a ballot.
Mississippi lawmakers approve incentives for aluminum plant
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers met in special session Wednesday and quickly approved nearly $247 million in state incentives for an aluminum plant that is supposed to bring 1,000 jobs to the northern part of the state by 2029. Many legislators voted on the incentives without knowing the...
The Louisiana Legislative Auditor compared the state’s processes for the Department of Children and Family Services’ central registry to 17 other states for a recent report requested by lawmakers. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack has issued a report comparing certain processes for the State Central Registry to standards...
Devil’s Swamp: The Most Toxic Lake In Louisiana
It sits just 10 miles outside of Baton Rouge, and sits just off the Mississippi River. It is listed on Federal pollution lists, and has warnings to not make contact with the water. The name is Devil's Swamp Lake, and that is a very appropriate name. This bending body of...
Louisiana anti-abortion group has no plans to compromise on strict abortion ban, director says
The head of Louisiana's largest and most influential anti-abortion group said Monday his organization intends to push the Legislature to not give up any ground from the state's strict ban on abortion and make the law even stricter by removing one of its few exceptions during the upcoming spring session.
What Do They Mean? A Cheat Sheet for Louisiana’s 2022 Amendments
Election day is fast approaching. Hard to believe after months of campaign commercials, forums, and debates, election day is this Tuesday. Caddo Parish Clerk of Court Mike Spence tells KEEL News early voting in the parish has been steady, but there have not been any lines. He says about 8,000 votes have been cast so far during early voting and that number is expected to top 10,000 before early voting closes on Tuesday, November 1.
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Illegally Catching 133 Game Fish. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) disclosed on November 1, 2022, that on October 22, enforcement agents cited three men for alleged game fish offenses in Iberville Parish. Van P. Nguyen, 54, of Denham Springs,...
Southwest Louisiana poised to double down on LNG as market expands
LAKE CHARLES — Southwest Louisiana is likely to strengthen its position as one of the world’s major exporters of liquified natural gas in the months and years ahead, partly due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, experts and political leaders told an industry conference on Wednesday. At the...
Charter school improperly charging fees despite state law, taxpayer funding, audit says
Outside auditors are recommending the immediate closure of a charter school in Plaquemine for, among other things, charging parents thousands of dollars “in tuition and fees” to educate their children at remote locations across the state — even though the school received between $14,000 to $16,000 a year in public education funding for each of those kids.
