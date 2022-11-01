ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

DOJ warns the public about voter fraud ahead of midterm elections

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Department of Justice has an important role in deterring and combatting discrimination and intimidation at the polls that also includes voter fraud. Although voter fraud is not prevalent here in Northeast Louisiana it can create problems for a fair and honest election. Ensuring free and fair elections depends in large […]
MONROE, LA
Guilty Plea Entered in Louisiana Case Involving Doctor and Nurse Obtaining Controlled Substances by Fraud

Guilty Plea Entered in Louisiana Case Involving Doctor and Nurse Obtaining Controlled Substances by Fraud. Louisiana – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Debra E. Craig, 66, of Converse, Louisiana, entered a guilty plea on November 1, 2022, before Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. to one count of obtaining controlled substances by fraud.
CONVERSE, LA
2022 Louisiana Midterms Guide: Amendment #3

LOUISIANA, USA — Voter ID requirements:. Voters have to bring their I.D.s to the polls. Any single one of these items can be used as a form of I.D.:. Military identification card that includes a name and picture. Election Day:. What's on the ballot?. The Louisiana Secretary of State...
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Drug Dealer Sentenced to More than 21 Years on Drug and Firearms Charges

Louisiana Drug Dealer Sentenced to More than 21 Years on Drug and Firearms Charges. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on November 2, 2022, that Brock Melancon, age 35 from Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana was sentenced on October 27, 2022, to 262 months (21 years, 10 months) in federal prison for his role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine as well as for federal firearms violations.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
Louisiana Ballot Cheat Sheet for the 2022 Midterms

Campaigns are kicking into high gear as we are now less than a week away from election day 2022. Mid-term election on a national level, a possible new mayor for Shreveport, as well as council-members, school board members, constitutional amendments, as well as parish-wide propositions are all on the ballot for Tuesday.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Louisiana audit finds several issues with state family services organization

The Louisiana Legislative Auditor compared the state’s processes for the Department of Children and Family Services’ central registry to 17 other states for a recent report requested by lawmakers. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack has issued a report comparing certain processes for the State Central Registry to standards...
LOUISIANA STATE
What Do They Mean? A Cheat Sheet for Louisiana’s 2022 Amendments

Election day is fast approaching. Hard to believe after months of campaign commercials, forums, and debates, election day is this Tuesday. Caddo Parish Clerk of Court Mike Spence tells KEEL News early voting in the parish has been steady, but there have not been any lines. He says about 8,000 votes have been cast so far during early voting and that number is expected to top 10,000 before early voting closes on Tuesday, November 1.
CADDO PARISH, LA
Southwest Louisiana poised to double down on LNG as market expands

LAKE CHARLES — Southwest Louisiana is likely to strengthen its position as one of the world’s major exporters of liquified natural gas in the months and years ahead, partly due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, experts and political leaders told an industry conference on Wednesday. At the...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Charter school improperly charging fees despite state law, taxpayer funding, audit says

Outside auditors are recommending the immediate closure of a charter school in Plaquemine for, among other things, charging parents thousands of dollars “in tuition and fees” to educate their children at remote locations across the state — even though the school received between $14,000 to $16,000 a year in public education funding for each of those kids.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
