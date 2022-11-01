After Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter became official this week, many users found themselves flocking to different social media platforms. Musk’s new position as CEO of the company resulted in mass layoffs on Friday in an effort to cut costs, with Bloomberg reporting that the Tesla and SpaceX CEO was planning to axe around 50% of the staff. Other changes Musk plans to roll out include increasing the price of a Twitter Blue subscription from $4.99 to $8 per month, which will now be the only way to achieve verification on the site. This development in particular has been a...

22 MINUTES AGO