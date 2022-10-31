ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC 29 News

Annual application for funding interest opened in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville has opened up the application for funding interest for housing development project investments. Developers can ask for assistance on gap funding and also apply for low-income housing tax credit. Applicants are mainly nonprofit organizations or private developers working with the nonprofits. “This is a manual...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Julie Caruccio saddling in as UVA’s new Cavalier on Horseback

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Julie Caruccio was a perfect fit to be Virginia’s new Cavalier on Horseback. She grew up a big UVA sports fan, she’s a Virginia alum, and most importantly, she’s ridden horses for years. “It’s the biggest adrenaline rush I’ve ever experienced,” Caruccio said....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Giant Food and Shady Brook Farms donate 1K turkeys to BRAFB

VERONA, Va. (WVIR) - Giant Food and Shady Brook Farms are making a donation to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank to help families in need during the holidays. “We’re really excited to be here today to be donating 1,000 turkeys to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank in celebration of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday,” Daniel Wolk said. “The food bank has told us the biggest need is protein.”
VERONA, VA
NBC 29 News

Home Services for the Holidays Food Drive hosts kick-off event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Home Services for the Holidays Food Drive is partnering up with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank to help those in need this season. During November and December, each participating home service company will encourage its customers to collect non-perishable food donations for BRAFB. “Every one...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Jonathon Fried Men’s Pro Challenger event in Albemarle Co.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Boar’s Head Resort held its annual Jonathon Fried Men’s Pro Challenger. The annual Special Olympics tennis tournament began 14 years ago. This event help fund the experience tennis tournament, which is held in January with Special Olympics tennis athletes. “The community loves it....
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Boys & Girls Club of Central Virginia announces new CEO

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a national search, the Boys & Girls Club of Central Virginia has a new CEO. The nonprofit announced Tuesday, November 1, that former Chief Development Officer Kate Lambert will fill the role. Lambert has been with the nonprofit since 2011 and played a big role...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

LAJC offering free help with Affordable Care Enrollment

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Enrollment for Affordable Care is now open. Figuring out healthcare can be confusing, which is why the Legal Aid Justice Center is offering its service for free. “This is the period of time during which consumers across the country, but specifically here in Virginia, can purchase...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

What a day !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Happy Friday ! We will end the work and school week pleasantly mild today. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s. A stray shower may develop after midnight, and again during the day Sunday, but certainly not wash-out conditions. Early next week temperatures will warm to near 80. Have a great and safe weekend !
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Warmer than Average

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sunshine returns today and Friday. Some clouds come back this weekend with a passing shower risk. Milder than average through at least the first weekend of November. Thursday afternoon: Mainly sunny and mild. Highs mid 60s to lower 70s. Thursday night: Some fog late into the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

CAAR releases 2022 3rd Quarter Report

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Area Association of Realtor says home sales are dropping, but prices are not. In its third quarter report, CAAR says the higher home prices are driven by low inventory in the area. “The overall factor is our market is moderating. The sky is not...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Clearing skies and pleasant conditions

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Morning clouds will give way to clearing skies. Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s this afternoon. Our warming trend will rise temperatures into the 70s this weekend. An approaching front may bring a stray shower chance this weekend. Warmer conditions can be expected through the middle of next week. Have a great and safe day !
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

UVa’s Kihei Clark Ready for a fifth season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Men’s Basketball Team kicks off their season on Monday at the John Paul Jones Arena. The ‘Hoos have a handful of newcomers, but one member of the 2019 Championship team is back for another year. Point guard Kihei Clark is back for...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Plenty of clouds and pleasant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Despite increasing cloudiness today, temperatures will still be above normal for this time of the year. Expect mostly cloudy conditions tonight with areas of patchy fog. Sunshine is expected to return Thursday, and more 70s will be on tap for Friday into the weekend. Have a great and safe day !
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Louisa’s Savion Hiter named Falcon Club Player of the Week again

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -Louisa County freshman Savion Hiter is the Falcon Club Player of the Week. In the biggest game of the season, Hiter rushed for 242 yards and five touchdowns. The 14-year-old led Louisa County to a 69-34 win over Albemarle County, helping the Lions clinch the Jefferson...
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Clouds increase, and a little cooler

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After 70s yesterday, conditions will trend a little cooler today. We’ll see increasing cloudiness with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Cloudy conditions will remain in place tonight. Sunshine will return Thursday, and temperatures will warm back into the 70s by Friday. Have a great and safe day !
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy