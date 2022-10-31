Read full article on original website
Annual application for funding interest opened in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville has opened up the application for funding interest for housing development project investments. Developers can ask for assistance on gap funding and also apply for low-income housing tax credit. Applicants are mainly nonprofit organizations or private developers working with the nonprofits. “This is a manual...
Wildlife Center of Virginia and Ohio Department of Natural Resources work to restore woodrat population
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - An Allegheny woodrat has made the trek from Virginia to Ohio to help population numbers there, where the species is endangered. The Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro helped the little creature when it got stuck in a glue trap. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources...
Julie Caruccio saddling in as UVA’s new Cavalier on Horseback
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Julie Caruccio was a perfect fit to be Virginia’s new Cavalier on Horseback. She grew up a big UVA sports fan, she’s a Virginia alum, and most importantly, she’s ridden horses for years. “It’s the biggest adrenaline rush I’ve ever experienced,” Caruccio said....
‘City has not helped at all’: Business owner responds to Belmont Bridge work
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville says everything is going well and business owners are getting the help they need during construction of the Belmont Bridge. However, one business owner says that is not what’s going on. “The dust, the gravel, the dirt, the roads closed. People can’t get here....
Giant Food and Shady Brook Farms donate 1K turkeys to BRAFB
VERONA, Va. (WVIR) - Giant Food and Shady Brook Farms are making a donation to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank to help families in need during the holidays. “We’re really excited to be here today to be donating 1,000 turkeys to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank in celebration of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday,” Daniel Wolk said. “The food bank has told us the biggest need is protein.”
General registrars across VA working to process extra voter registrations
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A snag at the DMV is causing a delay in almost 150,000 Virginia voter registrations. Now, general registrars across Virginia are left to quickly process these changes just a week before Election Day. This is the second time in a month that places like Albemarle County...
Home Services for the Holidays Food Drive hosts kick-off event
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Home Services for the Holidays Food Drive is partnering up with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank to help those in need this season. During November and December, each participating home service company will encourage its customers to collect non-perishable food donations for BRAFB. “Every one...
Jonathon Fried Men’s Pro Challenger event in Albemarle Co.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Boar’s Head Resort held its annual Jonathon Fried Men’s Pro Challenger. The annual Special Olympics tennis tournament began 14 years ago. This event help fund the experience tennis tournament, which is held in January with Special Olympics tennis athletes. “The community loves it....
Boys & Girls Club of Central Virginia announces new CEO
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a national search, the Boys & Girls Club of Central Virginia has a new CEO. The nonprofit announced Tuesday, November 1, that former Chief Development Officer Kate Lambert will fill the role. Lambert has been with the nonprofit since 2011 and played a big role...
Charlottesville Pediatric Dentistry collecting candy to send to troops overseas
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After trick or treating, Charlottesville Pediatric Dentistry is collecting candy to send to troops overseas. You can receive a toy token or a McDonald’s gift card for each pound of candy turned in. “Being a dentist, you know, candy causes cavities, all the sugar, so...
LAJC offering free help with Affordable Care Enrollment
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Enrollment for Affordable Care is now open. Figuring out healthcare can be confusing, which is why the Legal Aid Justice Center is offering its service for free. “This is the period of time during which consumers across the country, but specifically here in Virginia, can purchase...
What a day !
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Happy Friday ! We will end the work and school week pleasantly mild today. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s. A stray shower may develop after midnight, and again during the day Sunday, but certainly not wash-out conditions. Early next week temperatures will warm to near 80. Have a great and safe weekend !
Warmer than Average
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sunshine returns today and Friday. Some clouds come back this weekend with a passing shower risk. Milder than average through at least the first weekend of November. Thursday afternoon: Mainly sunny and mild. Highs mid 60s to lower 70s. Thursday night: Some fog late into the...
Financial assistance available for those negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville and Albemarle County are partnering with the United Way of Greater Charlottesville to provide financial relief for community members who are still being negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. “The impact is pretty tremendous. I think COVID impact is not just financial, but also emotional...
CAAR releases 2022 3rd Quarter Report
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Area Association of Realtor says home sales are dropping, but prices are not. In its third quarter report, CAAR says the higher home prices are driven by low inventory in the area. “The overall factor is our market is moderating. The sky is not...
Clearing skies and pleasant conditions
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Morning clouds will give way to clearing skies. Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s this afternoon. Our warming trend will rise temperatures into the 70s this weekend. An approaching front may bring a stray shower chance this weekend. Warmer conditions can be expected through the middle of next week. Have a great and safe day !
UVa’s Kihei Clark Ready for a fifth season
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Men’s Basketball Team kicks off their season on Monday at the John Paul Jones Arena. The ‘Hoos have a handful of newcomers, but one member of the 2019 Championship team is back for another year. Point guard Kihei Clark is back for...
Plenty of clouds and pleasant
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Despite increasing cloudiness today, temperatures will still be above normal for this time of the year. Expect mostly cloudy conditions tonight with areas of patchy fog. Sunshine is expected to return Thursday, and more 70s will be on tap for Friday into the weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Louisa’s Savion Hiter named Falcon Club Player of the Week again
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -Louisa County freshman Savion Hiter is the Falcon Club Player of the Week. In the biggest game of the season, Hiter rushed for 242 yards and five touchdowns. The 14-year-old led Louisa County to a 69-34 win over Albemarle County, helping the Lions clinch the Jefferson...
Clouds increase, and a little cooler
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After 70s yesterday, conditions will trend a little cooler today. We’ll see increasing cloudiness with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Cloudy conditions will remain in place tonight. Sunshine will return Thursday, and temperatures will warm back into the 70s by Friday. Have a great and safe day !
