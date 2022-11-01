Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Return Day tradition to be renewed Nov. 10
The renewal of a unique historical event is scheduled to take place around The Circle in Georgetown Thursday, Nov. 10. The 105th Return Day will kick off the night before with entertainment on The Circle leading up to a full day of activities – many with roots dating back to the early 19th century – Thursday.
Cape Gazette
Jordan James Gipple, chef, dedicated volunteer
Jordan James Gipple, 56 of Rehoboth Beach, passed away at home Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. He was born Aug. 12, 1966, in Washington, D.C., son of the late James and Patricia (Burke) Gipple. Jordan grew up in the metro D.C. area, and continued to live and work there as a...
Cape Gazette
Joseph L. Masci, spiritual man
Joseph L. Masci, 69, of Millsboro, passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, during a short stay at Delaware Hospice after a four-year-long battle with cancer. Joe graduated from Pa. Institute of Technology and Eastern Christian University with degrees in electrical engineering, computer sciences and organizational management. He was employed by Exelon Corporation, where he worked as an IT manager for 30 years until he retired in 2018.
Cape Gazette
Evening concert set Nov. 11 at St. Peter’s Lewes
Violinist Sylvia Ahramjian, a founding member of Lewes Chamber Players, and pianist Cynthia Raim, acclaimed for concerto and recital appearances throughout the U.S. and abroad, will appear in concert at 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 11, at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Lewes. The duo will perform a variety of...
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
The Fall Festival season is winding down for another year but not before we have a few more great events to tell you about as we head into this first weekend of November. We hope everyone had the chance to visit Rehoboth Beach last week for another fantastic Sea Witch Halloween & Fiddlers Festival, which is always the highlight of the fall in the "Nation's Summer Capital."
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth selects giant arborvitae for annual tree lighting
With calendars turning to November, the countdown is on for Rehoboth Beach’s annual tree lighting at the Bandstand. The city recently announced a 20-year-old green giant arborvitae will serve as the city’s tree this year. The 20- to 25-foot tree is being donated by Dean and Debbie Smith, who live off of Plantation Road, outside Rehoboth.
Cape Gazette
Jerry Ray Newcomb, Lewes native
Jerry Ray Newcomb, known to some as “Captain Kid,” passed away Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. Jerry was born April 19, 1964, in Lewes, to Harold and Ethel Newcomb. He graduated from Greenville, Pa., in 1983, and worked for Delaware Bay Launch Services and with Capt. Jim White at Coastal Launch.
Cape Gazette
Mary R. Petti, helped others
Mary R. (Dispenza) Petti, 92, of Milton, passed away peacefully at home Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, surrounded by her loving daughters. Mary was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., daughter of the late Peter and Rose (Corsello) Dispenza. Mary worked in the healthcare industry for many years as a dietary aide in...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth hires new city manager
Rehoboth Beach has hired Bethel Park, Pa., Municipal Manager Laurence Christian as its next city manager. The announcement came Nov. 2, following a brief commissioner meeting held to vote on a resolution to approve the hiring of Christian. The vote was 6-0, with Commissioner Francis Markert absent – Mayor Stan Mills said the city scheduled the meeting on short notice and Markert couldn’t adjust his schedule. Markert has said he fully supports the hiring, Mills said.
Cape Gazette
Marlene Galloway Sosnowik, devoted matriarch, award-winning quilter
Marlene Galloway Sosnowik, 88, of Lewes, formerly of Wilmington, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Marlene was born in Wilmington, daughter of the late Alice Grace (Mitchell) and Earle (Boots) Bruce Galloway. She graduated from Wilmington High School and went on to work as a secretary at Fraim Senior Center, in addition to being a tireless homemaker for her five children. Marlene enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and was extremely proud of her great-grandchildren. Marlene was an award-winning quilter and her sewing talents ranged from Barbie doll clothes to intricate dresses and clothes for her entire family. A fabulous knitter, family and friends welcomed home newborns dressed in outfits made by Marlene. She loved beach time, reading, held her own fishing, and was quite the dancer and bowler. Marlene also kept busy before and after retirement with her friends in Cleland Heights, the Crestmoor Pool gang, her fellow St. E’s volunteers, and of course, her quilting friends at Claymore Senior Center. In addition to her parents, Marlene was predeceased by her loving husband of 67 years, Anthony J. Sosnowik.
Cape Gazette
Robert J. Gentile, proud veteran
Robert J. Gentile passed away suddenly Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. He was born Dec. 14, 1936, in Camden, N.J., to Edward and Catherine Gentile (Sharpham). Bob served as a corporal in the U.S. Army, and met and married Edna E. Belsky and they settled in Sewell, N.J. Bob drove a...
Cape Gazette
Wanda L. Mitchell, loved her family
Wanda L. Mitchell, 74, of Lewes, passed away Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare. She was born Jan. 14, 1948, in Salisbury, Md., daughter of the late Alfred and Grace Tindle. Wanda, with her parents, moved to Lewes from Salisbury during her grade school years. She graduated from Lewes...
Cape Gazette
Mildred Joyce Marshall, hardworking woman
Mildred Joyce Marshall, 82, of Georgetown, passed away Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. She was born in North Hampton County, Va., to the late Gilmore F. and Josephine Wilgus Elliott. In addition to her parents, she is preceded by her husband, William A. Marshall in 2001; as well as three siblings Gilmore Franklin Elliott Sr. Jeannie Oakley and Katherine Costas.
Cape Gazette
Cape High JROTC cadets assist with Flags for Heroes
On Oct. 29, 12 Cape High JROTC cadets, led by Cadet Major Bryan Ramirez, braved blustery and chilly weather, rolled up their sleeves and assisted members of Lewes-Rehoboth Rotary Club with the annual Flags for Heroes installation on the Cape Henlopen High School campus and adjacent district office. Cadets assisting...
Cape Gazette
Milford awash in art activities for Big Draw Festival
Mispillion Art League presented the 4th Annual Big Draw Festival Delaware Oct. 4 in the Milford community. Taking place in countries around the world, the Big Draw’s theme this year, Come Back to Color, was a celebration of the return to more vitality, color, health and vibrancy in everyone’s life after the past few challenging years.
Cape Gazette
Sussex Tech High School open house set Nov. 19
Sussex Technical High School offers 18 career technical education programs and academic courses to provide graduates with readiness for both employment and college. An open house for eighth-graders is set for 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, at 17099 County Seat Highway, Georgetown. For 12th-graders, Sussex Tech offers...
Cape Gazette
Top Producing Rental Agents - Coldwell Banker Premier
Coldwell Banker Premier is proud to announce the firm’s top rental agents for the month of October are Bill Mantyla, Joseph Gallagher and Myles Martin. Bill joined Coldwell Banker Premier in January 2019. Before being licensed, Bill had his own home services business which gave him the opportunity to really get to know the homes that Coldwell Banker Resort Realty offers. In his free time, he enjoys reading, playing with his dogs, and traveling. He prides himself on knowing the Sussex County resort area very well and will gladly share tips for restaurants, parks to visit, activities to do or great day trips to make your vacation special.
Cape Gazette
Children’s Beach House to offer services in Milton
Children’s Beach House will soon begin offering services in Milton, and it has been named as an AmeriCorps service site. With the grant awarded from the Corporation for National and Community Service, CBH will be able to host four AmeriCorps service members who will work with children in programs it will start operating in Milton.
Cape Gazette
Harold Andrew Crow Jr., retired truck driver
Harold Andrew Crow Jr., 67, known to most as Harry, passed away Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at his home with his wife and family by his side. Harry was born in Philadelphia, PA., March 22, 1955, to the late Harold A. Crow Sr. and Lillian A. Yocum Crow. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother Bobby Bernelle; his brother Frank Perry IV; and his canine companion Taz.
Cape Gazette
Lewes library sets new coats for kids giveaway Nov. 12-19
The Lewes Public Library will offer free winter coats and shoes for children in partnership with Operation Warm, a national nonprofit manufacturer of brand-new, high-quality coats and shoes. Items will be available at the library during regular business hours from Saturday, Nov. 12 to Saturday, Nov. 19, at 111 Adams...
