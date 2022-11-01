Read full article on original website
Chelsea are still 'the most successful team in the country and remain on a different level to Arsenal as the Gunners have not achieved anything significant' says Blues legend Joe Cole
Joe Cole is adamant that 'Chelsea are the most successful team in the country' and claims the Blues will move 'above' Premier League leaders Arsenal 'very soon'. Speaking ahead of Saturday's derby, Cole said he liked Mikel Arteta and the way in which he operates. However, he made it clear he thought Chelsea were a 'level above' Arsenal.
