Read full article on original website
Related
kunm.org
Colorado wildfire was most costly in the region
A recent insurance estimate found that a single wildfire in the Mountain West cost at least $2 billion dollars. It’s the most expensive fire in our region. Many suburban homes were destroyed in the 2021 Marshall Fire in the communities of Superior and Louisville, near Denver. The Denver Post reported the new cost estimate and the Rocky Mountain Insurance Information Association listed the fire as the 10th most expensive in the United States.
broomfieldleader.com
Broomfield Council holds another study session on proposed gun laws
Broomfield City Council held another study session Tuesday on the proposed gun laws, and highlighted changes that have been made to the proposals. The revisions come as Nancy Rodgers, city and county attorney, and Courtney Thiemann, senior city and county attorney, have been following the lawsuits over new gun laws that are continuing in neighboring communities.
Man gives Denver council an earful about ‘Guntry Club’
Callen Liles wants to keep 88 Tactical out of Denver.Denver 8. (Denver, Colo.) Callen Liles echoed sentiments bouncing around the internet Monday and told the Denver City Council a proposed “Guntry Club” for Denver resembles a neo-Nazi training camp.
broomfieldleader.com
How Colorado educators can help Hispanic students realize their college dreams
Bennett High senior Elisabeth Rodriguez delivered two important messages to counselors recently about getting students into college. She reminded them that counselors should foster students’ dreams of higher education as freshmen rather than when they’re leaving high school. And she called on them to support students in attaining their aspirations.
After 50 Years of Serving Fort Collins, Outpost Sunsport Owners Take High Jump to Retirement
New owners assure no changes will take place with ownership transition. 50 years is a long time to do anything but especially run a successful business. That’s why Randy and Nancy Morgan, owners of Outpost Sunsport, have decided to retire. “We’ve done this for a very long time and...
weather5280.com
Colorado Weather: Denver and Colorado Springs in running for first snowfall
Areas of snow, rain, and wind will swing through with colder temperatures Thursday through Friday. Could this next system deliver what the previous one couldn't? While some areas did see accumulating snow last week, Denver remains officially snowless this season, now two weeks past the average first snow date for the city.
Event celebrating 'frozen dead guy' canceled in Colorado mountain town
According to organizers of the Frozen Dead Guy Days event that takes place each year in Nederland, Colorado, the event has been canceled for 2023. This news is the result of a number of factors, including operational hurdles faced after a two-year COVID-related hiatus (though the show did return in 2022), a lack of partnership with the Town of Nederland, and challenges related to "safety and security fronts."
Former Gubernatorial candidate convicted of killing Colorado girl who vanished in 1984
GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — A former longshot Idaho gubernatorial candidate was convicted Monday of kidnapping and killing a 12-year-old Colorado girl who went missing nearly 40 years ago. Jurors found Steve Pankey, 71, guilty of felony murder, second-degree kidnapping and false reporting in the disappearance and death of Jonelle Matthews in 1984, the office of district attorney Michael Rourke said. A judge then sentenced him to life prison with the possibility of parole, the Greeley Tribune reported. ...
Colorado funds $10 million in rebates for e-bikes
Shalon is one of 156 essential workers who received a free e-bike from the State of Colorado.State of Colorado Energy Office. On the coattails of two successful pilot projects, Colorado will again offer instant rebates to people buying e-bikes.
New Snooze A.M. Eatery location opens in Denver
A breakfast favorite of many opens its fifth location in Denver. Snooze, an A.M. Eaterywill open on Wednesday, November 16th, located at 101 N. Broadway. “Snooze got its start here in Denver and is proud to call the Mile High City home,” says David Birzon, Snooze CEO. “We’re excited to expand in our hometown and open our newest Snooze in a beautifully restored space in the thriving Baker neighborhood.”
milehighcre.com
Newly Renovated Quality Inn & Suites Opens in Castle Rock
NavPoint Real Estate Group recently announced the completion of renovations at 200 Wolfensberger Road, a 31,414-square-foot, 70-room hotel at Wolfensberger and I-25. The property is now branded as a Quality Inn & Suites — a nationally-recognized franchise that is part of the Choice Hotels chain. Renovations at this property...
Colorado renters look to join class action price-fixing lawsuit
The companies manage at least 200 upscale apartment complexes in the Denver metro from Castle Rock to Boulder.
du.edu
Battle For The Ballot Box: How Tina Peters' Allegeded Crimes Changed the Election Security Discussion
RadioEd is a biweekly podcast created by the DU Newsroom that taps into the University of Denver’s deep pool of bright brains to explore new takes on today’s top stories. See below for a transcript of this episode. Former County Clerk Tina Peters, who oversaw elections in rural...
Cold and snow heading for Colorado
A major weather change will blow into Colorado overnight and ramp up on Thursday. We are looking at a pileup of snow for the high country and for Denver to see our first official snow on Thursday night. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will be in place for many mountain areas. While most could see 6 to 12 inches, the southwestern mountains will be the hardest hit with up to two feet of snow possible. The snow will ramp up overnight into Thursday and get heavier through the day on Thursday. It will get much lighter overnight into Friday. Denver could also get snow. It's looking likely this will actually hit Denver International Airport, which would make it out first official snow of the season. The Denver area could see 1 to 3 inches of snow by Friday morning. The snow will taper by Friday morning, before we clear into a chilly day. Temperatures tomorrow drop into the upper 40s after we saw the 70s for two days. We warm up a bit this weekend, but it will be windy.
2 Colorado Cities Are Among The Top Places For Witches
Lawn Love found the most wicked places in the nation.
94kix.com
Take a Virtual Tour of an Abandoned Colorado Sugar Factory
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The once-thriving Great Western Sugar Factory in Longmont, Colorado closed down years ago and is an eerily abandoned shell of its former self. Where is the Abandoned...
Styx to bring US tour to 4 Colorado venues
DENVER — Fans will be able to catch Styx at four Centennial State venues in 2023. The classic rock legends will bring their winter tour to Loveland, Beaver Creek, Colorado Springs and Denver in February 2023. Styx will first perform at Budweiser Events Center in Loveland on Thursday, Feb....
1310kfka.com
Larimer Co. GOP hopes to replace McKean by Thanksgiving
The Larimer County Republican Party hopes to appoint a replacement for state Rep. Hugh McKean by Thanksgiving. McKean, who served as Minority Leader died suddenly Sunday from a heart attack a little over a week before he was expected to be re-elected. The 55-year-old McKean was running unopposed for his seat, representing District 51, which includes large portions of Loveland. The Denver Post reports Republican leaders are considering Rep. Mike Lynch or Rep. Colin Larson for the Minority Leader role.
kvor.com
Colorado Minority Leader Passes Suddenly
Yesterday, Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean died suddenly. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that he died of a heart attack. The 55-year-old was found inside his Loveland home yesterday morning. Multiple state leaders have expressed shock and sadness over McKean’s passing. Governor Jared Polis says McKean cared deeply for his constituents, and worked daily to build a better future for every Coloradan. Republican Candidate for Governor Heidi Ganahl called him the definition of a statesman. A committee from the Larimer County Republican Party will determine how to fill his seat.
broomfieldleader.com
Broomfield police report, Nov. 1, 2022
The Broomfield Police Department reports police activity through a community crime map. The following reports include information gathered from the crime map and obtained by the Leader from the department. A person was arrested Monday in the 5000 block of 129th Avenue after officers found a truck that was stolen...
Comments / 0