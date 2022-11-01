Read full article on original website
Related
Ag investigators recover stolen property in North Mississippi
PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities recovered stolen items, including utility trailers, a horse trailer, and two boats, in Panola and Yalobusha counties last month. According to the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC), agents with the Mississippi Agriculture and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB) and the Panola County Sheriff’s Department executed search warrants at […]
desotocountynews.com
Shannon man sentenced on drug trafficking and firearm possession charges
A Shannon man was sentenced Tuesday to over 13 years in prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and illegal firearm possession. According to court documents, Demond Fleming, age 43 of Shannon, was sentenced on Tuesday by U.S. District Court Judge Sharion Aycock to serve a total of 160 months in prison following his previous guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Fleming was sentenced to 120 months for the firearms offense and 160 months for the drug offense with the sentences ordered to run concurrently to each other. Upon release from incarceration, Fleming will be placed on supervised release for a period of four years. Following the sentencing hearing, Fleming was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals.
wtva.com
Shannon man will spend over 13 years in federal prison
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Shannon man will spend more than a decade in a federal prison. Demond Fleming, 43, was sentenced Tuesday on drug and firearm charges. Federal prosecutors say Fleming was distributing drugs in North Mississippi everything from meth to cocaine last year. He pleaded guilty to a...
wcbi.com
Columbus Police arrest juvenile for allegedly killing a 67-year-old man
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus Police made an arrest and released the name of the suspect involved in a shooting incident over the weekend. The suspect is 16-year-old Tameron Ward from Columbus who is charged with the death of 67-year-old Sammie Corder of Columbus. The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Sunday...
Commercial Dispatch
Disturbance leads to seizure of 6 pounds of pot, shotgun
Officers responding to a disturbance call over the weekend ended up discovering drugs and a gun, according to Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. Columbus Police Department officers were sent to an apartment at 204 East Manor Drive about 6:15 p.m. Saturday after a report of a disturbance, Hawkins said. When they arrived, they smelled a strong smell of marijuana coming from the apartment and called agents from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Special Tactics Investigative Narcotic Group.
wtva.com
Tupelo man indicted on federal drug charge
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Federal judge will decide if a Tupelo man should stay in federal custody until his trial. Court documents show a federal grand jury recently indicted Terry Montgomery on a drug charge. He made his initial court appearance before a federal judge in Greenville on Friday.
wtva.com
West Point police arrest fifth suspect in September murder case
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) — West Point police announced a fifth arrest in a September shooting that left one man dead. He's Terrance Rowe, 22, and he's charged with murder in the shooting death of Jerni White, 22. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on September 25 at the...
wtva.com
U.S. Marshals Service arrests Verona murder suspect in Arizona
PHOENIX, Ariz. (WTVA) - Federal marshals arrested a Verona murder suspect in Arizona. Desrico White was captured by the U.S. Marshals Service in Phoenix Wednesday. They say White was wanted for the 2021 killing of Christopher Green of Tupelo. Green, 24, was found shot to death in the parking lot...
Mississippi man arrested after stash of drugs found during traffic stop
A Mississippi man was arrested after a traffic stop led to the discovery of a stash of drugs. On October 23, Lee County Deputies initiated a traffic stop driven by Steven Wade Moore for careless driving on Lee County Road 2578 near Lee County Road 1041. The Guntown Police Department...
Commercial Dispatch
Police seek suspects in fatal Northside shooting
A man was fatally shot Sunday night on Northside, but police say details of the crime are still sketchy and suspects are at large. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant identified the victim as Sammie Corder, 67. Columbus Police Department officers responded to a shots fired call in the 700 block...
Sheriff: Small child in state custody after being found wandering alone on rural Mississippi road
Mississippi agencies are investigating after a small child was found walking alone on a rural Mississippi road. Officials from the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office say a 3- to 4-year-old boy was found walking alone Monday morning on New Light Road near the Links Apartments. Investigators say the child is...
wtva.com
Domestic violence incident leaves one dead in Prentiss County
MARIETTA, Miss. (WTVA) - A Prentiss County man is dead after a domestic violence incident Tuesday night. Sheriff Randy Tolar says his deputies went to home on County Road 5490 after getting a shots fired call, but his deputies say a person ran away from the home once they got there.
hottytoddy.com
Lafayette County Judge Candidates: Meet Tiffany Kilpatrick
Lafayette County residents will vote to elect the county’s first County judge on Nov. 8. Eight local attorneys have qualified to run for the new seat. They include Steve Jubera, James B. Justice, Cornelia Fondren, Thomas A. Waller, Josh Turner, Ray Garrett, Tiffany Kilpatrick and Christine Tatum. Over the...
wtva.com
Tupelo police turn off comments on social media posts of felony arrests
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The Tupelo Police Department has shut off public comments for its social media posts on felony arrests. "The comments are often hateful and cruel," Chief John Quaka wrote Monday in a letter posted on Facebook. "Families, coworkers and employers are being libeled and bullied in almost every post."
wtva.com
Child in state custody after being found wandering street alone in Oktibbeha County
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Sheriff's investigators in Oktibbeha County say a little boy found walking alone on a road Monday morning is now in state custody. Someone found the child, believed to be 3-to-4 years old, on New Light Road near the Links Apartments. The child's parents were eventually...
wtva.com
Caledonia teacher arrested for marijuana on campus
CALEDONIA, Miss. (WTVA) - Lowndes County sheriff's deputies busted a Caledonia teacher for having marijuana on campus. Horatio Jackson was arrested Thursday night. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said school resource officers saw a jar containing marijuana inside Jackson's vehicle. The led to Jackson's arrest. According to Caledonia Middle School's...
Burglary suspects steal thousands of dollars of power tools from Mississippi hardware
A group of people evidently were on a power trip when they stole thousands of dollars of power tools from a Mississippi hardware and building supply. Investigators in Columbus, Mississippi, are seeking the public’s help in finding those for the recent burglary. WTVA in Tupelo reports that police say...
12 Starkville students, bus driver injured in crash
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A bus driver was airlifted to the hospital, and 12 students were hospitalized after a school bus accident in Starkville. According to WCBI, the accident happened near Highway 25 and Longview Road on Tuesday, November 1. The school bus collided with another vehicle. Authorities said two adults and 12 students were […]
wtva.com
UPDATE: Coroner says man shot dead in SUV in Columbus homicide
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — New information is out concerning the Sunday night homicide in Columbus. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant has identified the victim as Sammie Corder, 67, of Columbus. According to Merchant, Corder was sitting in his sport utility vehicle outside his home on 21st Street North when...
WTOK-TV
‘Major bus accident’ in Starkville sends students, driver to the hospital
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The driver of a school bus, a monitor and some students at Starkville High School are receiving treatment at a hospital after a crash with another vehicle. It happened Tuesday morning on State Highway 25 and Longview Road in Oktibbeha County. Mississippi Highway Patrol Staff Sergeant...
Comments / 0