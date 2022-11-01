ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nettleton, MS

WJTV 12

Ag investigators recover stolen property in North Mississippi

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities recovered stolen items, including utility trailers, a horse trailer, and two boats, in Panola and Yalobusha counties last month. According to the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC), agents with the Mississippi Agriculture and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB) and the Panola County Sheriff’s Department executed search warrants at […]
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Shannon man sentenced on drug trafficking and firearm possession charges

A Shannon man was sentenced Tuesday to over 13 years in prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and illegal firearm possession. According to court documents, Demond Fleming, age 43 of Shannon, was sentenced on Tuesday by U.S. District Court Judge Sharion Aycock to serve a total of 160 months in prison following his previous guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Fleming was sentenced to 120 months for the firearms offense and 160 months for the drug offense with the sentences ordered to run concurrently to each other. Upon release from incarceration, Fleming will be placed on supervised release for a period of four years. Following the sentencing hearing, Fleming was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals.
SHANNON, MS
wtva.com

Shannon man will spend over 13 years in federal prison

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Shannon man will spend more than a decade in a federal prison. Demond Fleming, 43, was sentenced Tuesday on drug and firearm charges. Federal prosecutors say Fleming was distributing drugs in North Mississippi everything from meth to cocaine last year. He pleaded guilty to a...
SHANNON, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus Police arrest juvenile for allegedly killing a 67-year-old man

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus Police made an arrest and released the name of the suspect involved in a shooting incident over the weekend. The suspect is 16-year-old Tameron Ward from Columbus who is charged with the death of 67-year-old Sammie Corder of Columbus. The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Sunday...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Disturbance leads to seizure of 6 pounds of pot, shotgun

Officers responding to a disturbance call over the weekend ended up discovering drugs and a gun, according to Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. Columbus Police Department officers were sent to an apartment at 204 East Manor Drive about 6:15 p.m. Saturday after a report of a disturbance, Hawkins said. When they arrived, they smelled a strong smell of marijuana coming from the apartment and called agents from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Special Tactics Investigative Narcotic Group.
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo man indicted on federal drug charge

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Federal judge will decide if a Tupelo man should stay in federal custody until his trial. Court documents show a federal grand jury recently indicted Terry Montgomery on a drug charge. He made his initial court appearance before a federal judge in Greenville on Friday.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

West Point police arrest fifth suspect in September murder case

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) — West Point police announced a fifth arrest in a September shooting that left one man dead. He's Terrance Rowe, 22, and he's charged with murder in the shooting death of Jerni White, 22. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on September 25 at the...
WEST POINT, MS
wtva.com

U.S. Marshals Service arrests Verona murder suspect in Arizona

PHOENIX, Ariz. (WTVA) - Federal marshals arrested a Verona murder suspect in Arizona. Desrico White was captured by the U.S. Marshals Service in Phoenix Wednesday. They say White was wanted for the 2021 killing of Christopher Green of Tupelo. Green, 24, was found shot to death in the parking lot...
VERONA, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Police seek suspects in fatal Northside shooting

A man was fatally shot Sunday night on Northside, but police say details of the crime are still sketchy and suspects are at large. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant identified the victim as Sammie Corder, 67. Columbus Police Department officers responded to a shots fired call in the 700 block...
COLUMBUS, MS
hottytoddy.com

Lafayette County Judge Candidates: Meet Tiffany Kilpatrick

Lafayette County residents will vote to elect the county’s first County judge on Nov. 8. Eight local attorneys have qualified to run for the new seat. They include Steve Jubera, James B. Justice, Cornelia Fondren, Thomas A. Waller, Josh Turner, Ray Garrett, Tiffany Kilpatrick and Christine Tatum. Over the...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo police turn off comments on social media posts of felony arrests

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The Tupelo Police Department has shut off public comments for its social media posts on felony arrests. "The comments are often hateful and cruel," Chief John Quaka wrote Monday in a letter posted on Facebook. "Families, coworkers and employers are being libeled and bullied in almost every post."
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Caledonia teacher arrested for marijuana on campus

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WTVA) - Lowndes County sheriff's deputies busted a Caledonia teacher for having marijuana on campus. Horatio Jackson was arrested Thursday night. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said school resource officers saw a jar containing marijuana inside Jackson's vehicle. The led to Jackson's arrest. According to Caledonia Middle School's...
CALEDONIA, MS
WJTV 12

12 Starkville students, bus driver injured in crash

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A bus driver was airlifted to the hospital, and 12 students were hospitalized after a school bus accident in Starkville. According to WCBI, the accident happened near Highway 25 and Longview Road on Tuesday, November 1. The school bus collided with another vehicle. Authorities said two adults and 12 students were […]
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

UPDATE: Coroner says man shot dead in SUV in Columbus homicide

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — New information is out concerning the Sunday night homicide in Columbus. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant has identified the victim as Sammie Corder, 67, of Columbus. According to Merchant, Corder was sitting in his sport utility vehicle outside his home on 21st Street North when...
COLUMBUS, MS

