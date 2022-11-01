Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KITV.com
Strong thunderstorms north of Oahu triggers warning by National Weather Service
HONOLULU (KITV4) - On Friday morning the National Weather Service issued a Special Marine Warning for windward O'ahu waters until 715 am. A couple of strong thunderstorms were located 20 to 40 nm north of turtle bay, moving northwest at 15 knots. The strong thunderstorms will remain over mainly open waters north of O'ahu.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Heavy rains trigger flood advisory for parts of Hawaii Island, Windward Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for portions of Hawaii Island and Oahu. On Oahu, the advisory is in effect between Sunset Beach and Hauula until 10:30 a.m. And on Hawaii Island, a flood advisory has been issued until 11:45 a.m. Impacted areas include Hilo,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ahead of rainy season, large Oahu encampment in flood zone draws concern
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With forecasters predicting a wetter-than-normal winter, Waipahu residents are raising concerns about an encampment in their community that’s near a canal. They say the homeless are in the path of a flood zone. Jason Coulam manages a construction project next to the canal in Waipahu, giving...
hawaiinewsnow.com
With forecasters predicting a rainy winter, homeless encampments in a Waipahu canal could be at risk
Hawaii’s Kamalani Dung honored at Honolulu Hale for her achievements on and off the field. Kamalani Dung has had success at every level of her softball career, but now it’s the work off of the diamond that she says is her greatest achievement. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
Hawaii resort to reopen more than a decade later
The resort will draw inspiration from its own history to create a cultural experience for guests.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Open House: Well maintained condo at Sun Rise in Ewa Beach and move in ready home in Makakilo
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of First Hawaiian Bank and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about First Hawaiian Bank, visit https://www.fhb.com/. If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open...
Verizon Wireless service disruption across islands restored
Honolulu Police Department, Hawai'i County Police Department and Maui County Officials announced that Verizon Wireless customers have a temporary disruption to their service.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Fire overnight completely destroys home in Waianae
Traffic alert: HECO will shut down all lanes of the H-1 in Pearl City this weekend for utility work. A fire completely destroyed a structure in Waianae overnight. Here's how your ballot gets counted for the general election. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Casey Lund continues his reporting on election...
Cap Parks: Parks over freeways in the works for Hawaii
Freeways over the parks, it is an idea that's floating around and could be implemented on Oahu. They're called Cap Parks.
Halloween booms in Hawaii: ‘It’s super concerning’
Many Hawaii residents were not expecting the spookiest night of the year to also be the loudest.
KITV.com
Oahu woman arrested twice for DUI in Honolulu overnight Tuesday into Wednesday
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu woman was arrested twice on suspicion of driving under the influence Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. According to Honolulu Police arrest logs, 49-year-old Fang Ping was first pulled over around 11:54 p.m. on Tuesday near Kapiloani Boulevard and Ward Avenue. During that traffic stop, HPD arrested Ping on one complaint of operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant.
KITV.com
Golden Goose expanding in Hawaii with 2nd store opening in Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Golden Goose, an Italian luxury fashion brand that’s known for its pre-distressed shoes, is expanding in Hawaii with a new location planned for Ala Moana Center. Public documents show that Golden Goose is opening on the second level of the Honolulu shopping mall.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Fire overnight destroys structure in Waianae
Your top local headlines for Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Casey Lund continues his reporting on election security and how your ballot ultimately gets counted once it leaves your hand. Fire overnight completely destroys home in Waianae. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A fire completely destroyed a home in Waianae overnight.
Solution for North Shore coastal erosion needed
According to the North Shore Resilience Working Group, 73 per cent of Oahu's North Shore beaches are undergoing chronic erosion.
Hawaii reports 1,017 COVID cases, 7 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,017 COVID cases and seven deaths in the last week. There are 691 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 121 on the Big Island, 63 on Kauai, 119 on Maui, one on Molokai, one on Lanai and 21 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 362,834. […]
KHON2
Hawaii’s Kitchen: Gateway at Mililani Mauka
Gateway at Mililani Mauka is just that, a gateway to the surrounding communities in Central Oahu. Satisfying the need for a one stop shopping center for everything from therapy to banking to food, with mom-and-pop shops and the go-to quick stops along with a good mix of local and national tenants. Its over 34-thousand square foot design is home to nearly 30 businesses.
LIST: Top 5 pumpkin pie spots on Oahu
Yelp ranks the best pumpkin pie spots within a region and came out with their list of best spots on Oahu for November 2022.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu City Council vacancies inspire hot races .. and could bring business to a temporary halt
Confused by all those charter questions on the ballot? Here’s what you need to know. In addition to throwing their support behind candidates, voters filling out their ballots on every island are wading through sometimes difficult to understand charter amendment questions. Battle over water access among top issues in...
generalaviationnews.com
Air show returns to Hawaii after seven years
The last time an air show took place in Hawaii was way back in 2015, so it was no surprise that folks were willing to brave the heat and crazy traffic to see the Blue Angels as they headlined the 2022 Kaneohe Bay Air Show. More than 100,000 people came...
Pearlridge Night Market: Beer, food, games and prizes
Pearlridge Center will be holding its first Night Market on Friday.
Comments / 0