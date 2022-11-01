ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Ahead of rainy season, large Oahu encampment in flood zone draws concern

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With forecasters predicting a wetter-than-normal winter, Waipahu residents are raising concerns about an encampment in their community that’s near a canal. They say the homeless are in the path of a flood zone. Jason Coulam manages a construction project next to the canal in Waipahu, giving...
WAIPAHU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Fire overnight completely destroys home in Waianae

Traffic alert: HECO will shut down all lanes of the H-1 in Pearl City this weekend for utility work. A fire completely destroyed a structure in Waianae overnight. Here's how your ballot gets counted for the general election. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Casey Lund continues his reporting on election...
WAIANAE, HI
KITV.com

Oahu woman arrested twice for DUI in Honolulu overnight Tuesday into Wednesday

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu woman was arrested twice on suspicion of driving under the influence Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. According to Honolulu Police arrest logs, 49-year-old Fang Ping was first pulled over around 11:54 p.m. on Tuesday near Kapiloani Boulevard and Ward Avenue. During that traffic stop, HPD arrested Ping on one complaint of operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Golden Goose expanding in Hawaii with 2nd store opening in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Golden Goose, an Italian luxury fashion brand that’s known for its pre-distressed shoes, is expanding in Hawaii with a new location planned for Ala Moana Center. Public documents show that Golden Goose is opening on the second level of the Honolulu shopping mall.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Fire overnight destroys structure in Waianae

Your top local headlines for Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Casey Lund continues his reporting on election security and how your ballot ultimately gets counted once it leaves your hand. Fire overnight completely destroys home in Waianae. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A fire completely destroyed a home in Waianae overnight.
WAIANAE, HI
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,017 COVID cases, 7 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,017 COVID cases and seven deaths in the last week. There are 691 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 121 on the Big Island, 63 on Kauai, 119 on Maui, one on Molokai, one on Lanai and 21 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 362,834. […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii’s Kitchen: Gateway at Mililani Mauka

Gateway at Mililani Mauka is just that, a gateway to the surrounding communities in Central Oahu. Satisfying the need for a one stop shopping center for everything from therapy to banking to food, with mom-and-pop shops and the go-to quick stops along with a good mix of local and national tenants. Its over 34-thousand square foot design is home to nearly 30 businesses.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
generalaviationnews.com

Air show returns to Hawaii after seven years

The last time an air show took place in Hawaii was way back in 2015, so it was no surprise that folks were willing to brave the heat and crazy traffic to see the Blue Angels as they headlined the 2022 Kaneohe Bay Air Show. More than 100,000 people came...
HAWAII STATE

