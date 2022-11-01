It’s election season and the Washington State University ethics compliance advisor reminds employees it is a violation of the ethics act to promote political candidates or ballot measures during work hours. After work hours, WSU employees have the same right to participate in political activities as other citizens but must not use their WSU title or other WSU resources when doing so, and must make it clear that they are not speaking for WSU.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 14 HOURS AGO