wsu.edu
Use of WSU resources for political activity
It’s election season and the Washington State University ethics compliance advisor reminds employees it is a violation of the ethics act to promote political candidates or ballot measures during work hours. After work hours, WSU employees have the same right to participate in political activities as other citizens but must not use their WSU title or other WSU resources when doing so, and must make it clear that they are not speaking for WSU.
wsu.edu
System representatives appointed to equity, diversity, and inclusion officers group
As part of the OneWSU initiative and ongoing effort to advance equity, diversity, and inclusion efforts across the system, WSU President Kirk Schulz has appointed seven representatives to a system-wide Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI) Officers Group. The EDI Officers Group will be charged with assisting in the creation of...
uiargonaut.com
Idaho’s abortion act affects UI’s Women’s Center
Lysa Salsbury was working remotely from her daughter’s home in Texas when the University of Idaho’s abortion memo came out. It was at the end of the day Friday, and she was afraid. The Women’s Center acts as a confidential reporting location for sexual assault on campus. However,...
nwpb.org
Incoming hospital CEO says he’s focused is on community, care coordination
PULLMAN — After years of work, Lewiston native Matt Forge said his appointment as Pullman Regional Hospital’s incoming CEO feels like a homecoming. Forge, who arrived in August to shadow outgoing CEO Scott Adams, will officially step into his new role at Wednesday’s board of commissioners meeting.
kmvt
Behind the Business: Tommy’s Express Car Wash
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two years ago, the Vanderpoel family was working in ag. However, they had bigger dreams than that. “It was actually a lifelong dream of my husband’s to open and start a carwash and diversify and do something different,” said Carollen Vanderpoel, the co-owner of Tommy’s Express Twin Falls.
pullmanradio.com
Seattle Flights At Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport Move To Embraer Jets Starting Tuesday
Commercial air service for the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport moves to all jets starting on Tuesday. Alaska Airlines is replacing its Q400 turboprop fleet with Embraer 175 jets. The jets were introduced on local Boise flights in early October. The Embraer 175’s will start serving Seattle flights with Tuesday morning’s departure at 11:30 from the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport. The early morning Tuesday flight to Seattle will be the last on a Q400 turboprop. The new Embraer 175’s are quieter, larger, faster, and include a first-class cabin.
idaho.gov
Road work to impact travel on BLM’s Eagle Creek Road on Craig Mountain WMA
Construction work is underway to maintain and improve the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) Eagle Creek Road in the Craig Mountain Wildlife Management Area east of Lewiston in Nez Perce County. Equipment operating along the roadway may impact travel, particularly during the work week. In addition, there may be periods when installation of structures, such as culverts and retaining walls, prevents road access. Notification of these limited access periods will be posted onsite, as well as through BLM Idaho social media.
spokanepublicradio.org
High winds, first snow coming to the Inland Northwest this week
The National Weather Service is warning of high winds expected to blow through the Inland Northwest Friday and Saturday. Meteorologist Laurie Nisbet says steady breezes will arrive Thursday evening and increase overnight into the 10-to-20 mile-an-hour range Friday morning. She says gusts to 50 miles an hour are possible in Spokane, Ritzville and the Palouse, but there’s still some uncertainty about that.
pullmanradio.com
Pullman City Council Set To Reject 2 Million Dollar Bid From Pullman Chamber Of Commerce For Tourism, Marketing & Event Management
Pullman City Council is being asked to reject a nearly 2 million dollar bid from the Pullman Chamber of Commerce for tourism promotion, marketing and event management. The City of Pullman issued a request for proposals for those services in August. The city only received one bid for the two-year contract. City staff and the city’s Lodging Tax Advisory Committee are asking council to reject the offer because it’s too expensive. Pullman City Council will consider rejecting the bid during its meeting Tuesday night.
pullmanradio.com
Moscow Police Department to hold online auction
The City of Moscow and the Moscow Police Department will hold an online auction from Nov 1 to Nov 8. Items for auction will include bicycles, computer equipment and shop items. A complete list and photos of auction items is posted (once the auction goes live) on the auction web...
Person found dead in Clearwater River
NEZ PERCE CO., Idaho – A person was found dead in the Clearwater River early Monday morning. Nez Perce County deputies, Idaho State troopers and Nez Perce Tribal Police responded to reports of an abandoned vehicle on Highway 12 near milepost 22. They found an animal inside, along with fishing gear. They said it appeared the vehicle had been parked...
Tri-City Herald
Students driving to watch sunrise killed in wrong-way crash, cops say. Driver charged
A 25-year-old driver was arrested and faces multiple charges weeks after he was accused of killing three college students in a wrong-way crash, authorities in Arizona said. The three freshmen from Grand Canyon University were driving from Phoenix to watch the sunrise at the Grand Canyon when they were struck by Vincent Ian Acosta near New River on Oct. 10, the university told McClatchy News.
pullmanradio.com
Pullman PD Seeks Help Identifying Dine-&-Dash Suspects
The Pullman Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two dine-and-dash suspects. Officers say the men ate at Zoe Coffeehouse & Pub on Sunday morning around 10:30 and left without paying. Anyone with information about the men is asked to contact the Pullman PD.
Police Find Body in Clearwater River Early Monday Morning
LEWISTON - Early Monday morning, deputies from Nez Perce County, Idaho State Troopers and Nez Perce Tribal Police responded to an abandon vehicle on Highway 12, near milepost 22. The Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office says an animal was located inside the vehicle along with fishing gear. It appeared the...
pullmanradio.com
Snow And High Winds In The Forecast For Later This Week
Snow and high winds are in the forecast for later this week and into the weekend. The National Weather Service is predicting up to 3 inches of snow on Thursday night in Pullman. That’s followed by possible high winds on Friday night into Saturday. Forecasters say gusts could reach over 50 MPH on the Palouse.
Crews Knock Down Fully Involved Shop Fire in Clarkston Monday Night
CLARKSTON - Asotin County Fire District #1 firefighters attacked a fully involved shop fire Monday night. Firefighters responded to the fire call just after 10 p.m., in the 1400 block of 16th Avenue in Clarkston. Lewiston Firefighters and an aid truck from Clearwater Paper also responded to help battle the blaze.
70-Year-Old Clarkston man Arrested Near Grangeville for Possession of Meth
GRANGEVILLE - On Friday, Idaho County deputies were on patrol in the Grangeville area. They stopped a vehicle for a routine traffic stop. Idaho County K9 Mic performed an exterior sniff and alerted on the vehicle. 70-year-old William Teal, of Clarkston, was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession...
Genesee Man Charged with Felony After Receiving Second DUI in Less Than a Year
NEZ PERCE COUNTY - On the morning of Friday, October 28, a 39-year-old Genesee man was stopped by a Lewiston Police Officer for reportedly failing to maintain his lane. According to a release from the Nez Perce County Prosecutors Office, Officer Rigney alleged that Williams almost hit a curb multiple times and failed to use a turn signal.
