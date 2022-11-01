ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Comments / 0

Related
wsu.edu

Use of WSU resources for political activity

It’s election season and the Washington State University ethics compliance advisor reminds employees it is a violation of the ethics act to promote political candidates or ballot measures during work hours. After work hours, WSU employees have the same right to participate in political activities as other citizens but must not use their WSU title or other WSU resources when doing so, and must make it clear that they are not speaking for WSU.
PULLMAN, WA
uiargonaut.com

Idaho’s abortion act affects UI’s Women’s Center

Lysa Salsbury was working remotely from her daughter’s home in Texas when the University of Idaho’s abortion memo came out. It was at the end of the day Friday, and she was afraid. The Women’s Center acts as a confidential reporting location for sexual assault on campus. However,...
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Behind the Business: Tommy’s Express Car Wash

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two years ago, the Vanderpoel family was working in ag. However, they had bigger dreams than that. “It was actually a lifelong dream of my husband’s to open and start a carwash and diversify and do something different,” said Carollen Vanderpoel, the co-owner of Tommy’s Express Twin Falls.
TWIN FALLS, ID
pullmanradio.com

Seattle Flights At Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport Move To Embraer Jets Starting Tuesday

Commercial air service for the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport moves to all jets starting on Tuesday. Alaska Airlines is replacing its Q400 turboprop fleet with Embraer 175 jets. The jets were introduced on local Boise flights in early October. The Embraer 175’s will start serving Seattle flights with Tuesday morning’s departure at 11:30 from the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport. The early morning Tuesday flight to Seattle will be the last on a Q400 turboprop. The new Embraer 175’s are quieter, larger, faster, and include a first-class cabin.
SEATTLE, WA
idaho.gov

Road work to impact travel on BLM’s Eagle Creek Road on Craig Mountain WMA

Construction work is underway to maintain and improve the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) Eagle Creek Road in the Craig Mountain Wildlife Management Area east of Lewiston in Nez Perce County. Equipment operating along the roadway may impact travel, particularly during the work week. In addition, there may be periods when installation of structures, such as culverts and retaining walls, prevents road access. Notification of these limited access periods will be posted onsite, as well as through BLM Idaho social media.
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
spokanepublicradio.org

High winds, first snow coming to the Inland Northwest this week

The National Weather Service is warning of high winds expected to blow through the Inland Northwest Friday and Saturday. Meteorologist Laurie Nisbet says steady breezes will arrive Thursday evening and increase overnight into the 10-to-20 mile-an-hour range Friday morning. She says gusts to 50 miles an hour are possible in Spokane, Ritzville and the Palouse, but there’s still some uncertainty about that.
SPOKANE, WA
pullmanradio.com

Pullman City Council Set To Reject 2 Million Dollar Bid From Pullman Chamber Of Commerce For Tourism, Marketing & Event Management

Pullman City Council is being asked to reject a nearly 2 million dollar bid from the Pullman Chamber of Commerce for tourism promotion, marketing and event management. The City of Pullman issued a request for proposals for those services in August. The city only received one bid for the two-year contract. City staff and the city’s Lodging Tax Advisory Committee are asking council to reject the offer because it’s too expensive. Pullman City Council will consider rejecting the bid during its meeting Tuesday night.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Moscow Police Department to hold online auction

The City of Moscow and the Moscow Police Department will hold an online auction from Nov 1 to Nov 8. Items for auction will include bicycles, computer equipment and shop items. A complete list and photos of auction items is posted (once the auction goes live) on the auction web...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Person found dead in Clearwater River

NEZ PERCE CO., Idaho – A person was found dead in the Clearwater River early Monday morning.  Nez Perce County deputies, Idaho State troopers and Nez Perce Tribal Police responded to reports of an abandoned vehicle on Highway 12 near milepost 22. They found an animal inside, along with fishing gear. They said it appeared the vehicle had been parked...
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
Tri-City Herald

Students driving to watch sunrise killed in wrong-way crash, cops say. Driver charged

A 25-year-old driver was arrested and faces multiple charges weeks after he was accused of killing three college students in a wrong-way crash, authorities in Arizona said. The three freshmen from Grand Canyon University were driving from Phoenix to watch the sunrise at the Grand Canyon when they were struck by Vincent Ian Acosta near New River on Oct. 10, the university told McClatchy News.
PHOENIX, AZ
pullmanradio.com

Pullman PD Seeks Help Identifying Dine-&-Dash Suspects

The Pullman Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two dine-and-dash suspects. Officers say the men ate at Zoe Coffeehouse & Pub on Sunday morning around 10:30 and left without paying. Anyone with information about the men is asked to contact the Pullman PD.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Snow And High Winds In The Forecast For Later This Week

Snow and high winds are in the forecast for later this week and into the weekend. The National Weather Service is predicting up to 3 inches of snow on Thursday night in Pullman. That’s followed by possible high winds on Friday night into Saturday. Forecasters say gusts could reach over 50 MPH on the Palouse.
PULLMAN, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy