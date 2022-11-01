ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pfizer/BioNTech say updated Covid-19 booster generates 'substantially higher' protection against Omicron subvariants than original vaccine

Pfizer and BioNTech said Friday that the immune responses against Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants were "substantially higher" in people who got its new bivalent booster compared with people who received the companies' original Covid-19 vaccine. The bivalent booster that targets the original coronavirus strain and the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants...
Block Stock: Here's How to Trade It on Earnings

Block (SQ) - Get Block Inc. Class A Report is in focus on Friday: The shares are up 12% after the company reported earnings on Thursday after the close.
Why Apple's Stock Is Beating Microsoft, Alphabet, and Amazon

Apple generated over $110 billion in free cash flow during its fiscal 2022, up 20% year-over-year. 7investing Lead Advisor Anirban Mahanti reviews the company's Q4 2022 earnings and discusses the road ahead.
Stocks in Hong Kong log best week in more than a decade

Global investors have two big questions on their minds: When will the Federal Reserve become less aggressive in its campaign against inflation? And does Beijing plan to ease its strict "zero-Covid" policy any time soon?. Markets were disappointed this week when the Fed indicated it could push interest rates even...
Mixed bag for jobs: Employers keep hiring, but unemployment rises

The white-hot US labor market is showing signs of cooling, with the Labor Department reporting Friday a slower pace of hiring and higher unemployment. While the closely watched October jobs report was strong by historical standards, it suggests a series of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve meant to cool the economy has, as yet, had only a limited impact on employers' desire to hire more workers.

