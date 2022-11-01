Read full article on original website
PayPal Stock Slumps On Cautious Holiday Outlook After Q3 Earnings Beat
PayPal (PYPL) - Get PayPal Holdings Inc. Report shares slumped lower Friday after the online payments group forecast softer-than-expected holiday quarter revenues that marred a solid September quarter update.
Pfizer/BioNTech say updated Covid-19 booster generates 'substantially higher' protection against Omicron subvariants than original vaccine
Pfizer and BioNTech said Friday that the immune responses against Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants were "substantially higher" in people who got its new bivalent booster compared with people who received the companies' original Covid-19 vaccine. The bivalent booster that targets the original coronavirus strain and the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants...
Block Stock: Here's How to Trade It on Earnings
Block (SQ) - Get Block Inc. Class A Report is in focus on Friday: The shares are up 12% after the company reported earnings on Thursday after the close.
Why Apple's Stock Is Beating Microsoft, Alphabet, and Amazon
Apple generated over $110 billion in free cash flow during its fiscal 2022, up 20% year-over-year. 7investing Lead Advisor Anirban Mahanti reviews the company's Q4 2022 earnings and discusses the road ahead.
Stocks in Hong Kong log best week in more than a decade
Global investors have two big questions on their minds: When will the Federal Reserve become less aggressive in its campaign against inflation? And does Beijing plan to ease its strict "zero-Covid" policy any time soon?. Markets were disappointed this week when the Fed indicated it could push interest rates even...
Is PayPal Too Cheap to Ignore? Here's the Level It Must Hold Now
PayPal (PYPL) - Get PayPal Holdings Inc. Report stock is down about 3% on Friday morning, better than what investors saw last night after the payment-tech company reported earnings.
Mixed bag for jobs: Employers keep hiring, but unemployment rises
The white-hot US labor market is showing signs of cooling, with the Labor Department reporting Friday a slower pace of hiring and higher unemployment. While the closely watched October jobs report was strong by historical standards, it suggests a series of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve meant to cool the economy has, as yet, had only a limited impact on employers' desire to hire more workers.
