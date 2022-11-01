Read full article on original website
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
Why Etsy Shares Are Trading Sharply Higher; Here Are 31 Stocks Moving Premarket
COMSovereign Holding Corp. COMS shares rose 34.7% to $0.0858 in pre-market trading after gaining over 12% on Wednesday. Biophytis S.A. BPTS rose 31.4% to $0.7751 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed positive post-hoc analysis of the Phase 2-3 COVA clinical study strongly supporting therapeutic potential of Sarconeos (BIO101) in COVID-19.
NASDAQ
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Magnificent Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
For most investors, 2022 hasn't gone as planned. Following a year where the biggest drawdown in the S&P 500 totaled just 5%, the benchmark index has responded in 2022 by plunging into a bear market and delivering its worst first-half return in 52 years. But that's nothing compared to the...
uspostnews.com
Can you still get a good price for Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Shares at this point?
The share price of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) fell to $2.85 per share on Monday from $2.88. While Archer Aviation Inc. has underperformed by -1.04%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ACHR fell by -50.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.81 to $2.50, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.55% in the last 200 days.
uspostnews.com
Do investors need to be concerned about Hyperfine Inc. (HYPR)?
A share of Hyperfine Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) closed at $0.91 per share on Monday, down from $0.96 day before. While Hyperfine Inc. has underperformed by -5.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HYPR fell by -90.88%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.61 to $0.79, whereas the simple moving average fell by -63.21% in the last 200 days.
uspostnews.com
Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) can excel with these strategies
Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) marked $37.70 per share on Monday, down from a previous closing price of $40.70. While Verve Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -7.37%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VERV fell by -18.73%, with highs and lows ranging from $56.18 to $10.70, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 45.50% in the last 200 days.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Abiomed, Uber, SoFi, Pfizer and more
(ABMD) – Abiomed stock soared 51.6% in premarket trading after agreeing to be acquired by. (JNJ) in a nearly $16.6 billion deal. J&J will pay $380 per share for the maker of heart, lung and kidney treatments, and will add a contingent value right worth up to $35 per share if certain milestones are achieved. J&J shares fell 0.7%.
With Fed Rate Hike Incoming, Analysts Upgrade or Downgrade AMD, Gilead Sciences, Paramount and More
Monday’s additional top analyst upgrades and downgrades were on Advanced Micro Devices, Amgen, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Caterpillar, Gilead Sciences, Hanesbrands, Honeywell International, Keurig Dr Pepper, Newell Brands, Paramount Global, TuSimple and more.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Harley-Davidson, Visa, Microsoft, Biogen and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — The pest control services company jumped 10% following strong Q3 earnings. Rollins posted earnings of 22 cents per share, compared to FactSet estimates of 21 cents per share. Revenue came in at $729.7 million for the quarter against analysts' $714.9 million estimate, according to FactSet.
uspostnews.com
Can you now get a good deal on Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s shares?
As of Wednesday, Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s (NASDAQ:WOOF) stock closed at $10.26, down from $10.58 the previous day. While Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. has underperformed by -3.02%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WOOF fell by -58.78%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.21 to $9.14, whereas the simple moving average fell by -37.15% in the last 200 days.
uspostnews.com
How did Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA) fare last session?
Within its last year performance, LTRPA fell by -64.08%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.62 to $0.61, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.48% in the last 200 days. While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could...
uspostnews.com
Can you still get a good price for ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) Shares at this point?
The share price of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) rose to $11.86 per share on Tuesday from $11.84. While ProPetro Holding Corp. has overperformed by 0.17%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PUMP rose by 22.65%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.92 to $7.25, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 5.01% in the last 200 days.
3 Tech Stocks You'll Be Kicking Yourself Later for Not Buying
While disappointing third-quarter earnings from big tech added to the pressure tech companies were facing due to the consistent increase in borrowing costs and slowing demand, the industry is consistently...
1 Cash-Rich Stock You Can Buy Now and Hold Forever
Tech giant Microsoft (MSFT) delivered better-than-expected first-quarter results and is well-positioned to drive profitability and free cash flow in the upcoming quarters. The company's strong cash position allows it to...
uspostnews.com
Do you want to know where to find good stock? Take a look at Garrett Motion Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GTX) Sentiment Analysis
Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX)’s stock is trading at $7.12 at the moment marking a rise of 3.94% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -17.11% less than their 52-week high of $8.59, and 27.83% over their 52-week low of $5.57. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -10.77% below the high and +28.15% above the low.
uspostnews.com
Choosing between riding the trend or protecting profits: Match Group Inc. (MTCH)
Match Group Inc. (MTCH)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 5.36% from the previous close with its current price standing at $46.26. Its current price is -71.89% under its 52-week high of $164.56 and 14.98% more than its 52-week low of $40.23. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -12.95% below the high and +13.99% above the low.
uspostnews.com
Our Attention Has Been Attracted to American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)
Currently, American Airlines Group Inc.’s (AAL) stock is trading at $14.06, marking a fall of -0.35% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -37.09% below its 52-week high of $22.35 and 20.67% above its 52-week low of $11.65. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -3.75% below the high and +20.07% above the low.
uspostnews.com
Right Now, Here’s How You Can Trade TechnipFMC plc (FTI) Aggressively
In the current trading session, TechnipFMC plc’s (FTI) stock is trading at the price of $10.82, a gain of 1.36% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -2.83% less than its 52-week high of $11.14 and 97.72% better than its 52-week low of $5.47. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -2.96% below the high and +23.83% above the low.
uspostnews.com
Observations on the CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Growth Curve
In the current trading session, CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s (COMM) stock is trading at the price of $13.12, a fall of -0.87% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -4.41% less than its 52-week high of $13.73 and 136.06% better than its 52-week low of $5.56. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -3.86% below the high and +44.66% above the low.
PepsiCo, Walmart And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq Composite gained by over 300 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
