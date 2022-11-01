In the current trading session, Hertz Global Holdings Inc.’s (HTZ) stock is trading at the price of $17.88, a gain of 0.06% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -61.13% less than its 52-week high of $46.00 and 19.20% better than its 52-week low of $15.00. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -8.75% below the high and +13.19% above the low.

1 DAY AGO