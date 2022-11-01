In the current trading session, BRF S.A.’s (BRFS) stock is trading at the price of $2.38, a fall of -2.25% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -46.88% less than its 52-week high of $4.49 and 8.41% better than its 52-week low of $2.20. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -18.60% below the high and +8.41% above the low.

1 DAY AGO