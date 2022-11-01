ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying

There's never a bad time to start investing, but the tail end of 2021 was the worst time to begin putting your money to work in the stock market that nearly any of us can remember. Soaring interest rates and fear of a recession that those higher rates could cause have weighed heavily on stock prices across the board. In the first half of 2022, the benchmark S&P 500 index suffered its worst first-half loss since 1970.
Stock market news live updates: Stocks surge as Apple boom outweighs Amazon miss

U.S. equities rallied Friday, as an earnings beat from Apple helped stocks elbow their way past a week of Wall Street misses for Big Tech. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 2.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced more than 800 points, or 2.6%, to a two-month high, as it also notched a fourth-straight week of gains and its best week of the year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXI) rose 2.9%. The moves came even as Treasury yields climbed back above 4%.
Do investors need to be concerned about Hyperfine Inc. (HYPR)?

A share of Hyperfine Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) closed at $0.91 per share on Monday, down from $0.96 day before. While Hyperfine Inc. has underperformed by -5.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HYPR fell by -90.88%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.61 to $0.79, whereas the simple moving average fell by -63.21% in the last 200 days.
Down Between 26% and 71%, 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Now

Even after the recent stock market rebound, the Nasdaq Composite remains down over 30% from its all-time high. Many individual stocks are down much more as investors digest the impact of inflation and rising interest rates on the companies they follow. Despite these headwinds, Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ: INVZ), ChargePoint Holdings...
1 Beaten-Down Industrial Stock to Buy Before the Bear Market Is Over

There's no point sugar-coating things: Industrial giant and Dow member 3M (NYSE: MMM) is dealing with hard times these days. The performance of the business isn't the biggest issue, however -- it's the legal cases working through the courts that have investors so upset. Add in the negative sentiment of a bear market and the stock price has plunged, pushing the dividend yield up to more than 5%. That makes 3M look very attractively priced, historically speaking.
Why Moderna Stock Rose Today

Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) climbed 2.9% on Tuesday after fellow COVID-19 vaccine maker Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) boosted its full-year sales and profit forecast. Pfizer raised the low end of its revenue guidance range to $99.5 billion from $98 billion. The pharmaceutical giant also lifted its adjusted earnings per share target range to between $6.30 and $6.45, up from $6.40 to $6.50.
RETA (Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.) has impressive results

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) marked $32.20 per share on Monday, up from a previous closing price of $29.82. While Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has overperformed by 7.98%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RETA fell by -66.57%, with highs and lows ranging from $114.80 to $18.47, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 10.71% in the last 200 days.
5 Great Relative Price Strength Stocks for Your Portfolio

After it ended the first three quarters of the year down around 25%, the S&P 500 notched a fabulous October, with the index gaining more than 5% for its best trading month since July. Indeed, the market has yet to come out of the woods as concerns like the complete...
Observations on the Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) Growth Curve

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 0.43% from the previous close with its current price standing at $0.92. Its current price is -75.48% under its 52-week high of $3.73 and 36.64% more than its 52-week low of $0.67. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -15.29% below the high and +2.80% above the low.
MCG (Membership Collective Group Inc.) has impressive results

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) closed Monday at $4.58 per share, up from $4.38 a day earlier. While Membership Collective Group Inc. has overperformed by 4.57%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MCG fell by -56.42%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.00 to $3.14, whereas the simple moving average fell by -35.18% in the last 200 days.
My Best Dividend Stock to Buy in November

Investing in dividend stocks can be a great way to generate passive income. It's also helpful for building wealth in preparation for retirement. Regardless of why you're interested in dividend stocks, this video will highlight why Home Depot (NYSE: HD) is my top dividend stock to buy in November. Stock...
This Dow Jones Stock Is a Genius Buy for Dividend Growth

Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON) is a relatively new member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (it was added in 2020). It sports a 2.2% dividend yield, which seems modest given the broader market's yield of around 1.7%. But given the generous 10% annualized dividend growth rate over the past decade, income investors focused on dividend growth will want to take a closer look while the bears have control of the market. Here's why.
Investing in Aditxt Inc. (ADTX) might be a great opportunity, but the stock is a bit undervalued

As of Tuesday, Aditxt Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ADTX) stock closed at $2.44, down from $2.69 the previous day. While Aditxt Inc. has underperformed by -9.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ADTX fell by -97.26%, with highs and lows ranging from $136.00 to $2.53, whereas the simple moving average fell by -80.97% in the last 200 days.
Can you still get a good price for Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Shares at this point?

The share price of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) fell to $2.85 per share on Monday from $2.88. While Archer Aviation Inc. has underperformed by -1.04%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ACHR fell by -50.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.81 to $2.50, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.55% in the last 200 days.
Best Performing Dividend ETFs for October 2022

Throughout 2022, we've seen dividend stocks and dividend ETFs hold up much better than the S&P 500. As the bear market has deepened, investors have pivoted back to defensive sectors and themes, including utilities, low volatility and value. Much of the trend from the 1st half of the year was losing less than the market, but October turned out to be the opposite. Dividend ETFs had a terrific month with all major dividend strategies posting gains of 10% or more.
Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) can excel with these strategies

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) marked $37.70 per share on Monday, down from a previous closing price of $40.70. While Verve Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -7.37%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VERV fell by -18.73%, with highs and lows ranging from $56.18 to $10.70, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 45.50% in the last 200 days.

