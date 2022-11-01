A share of Mill City Ventures III Ltd. (NASDAQ:MCVT) closed at $2.73 per share on Tuesday, up from $2.20 day before. While Mill City Ventures III Ltd. has overperformed by 24.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MCVT fell by -77.37%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.36 to $1.81, whereas the simple moving average fell by -58.50% in the last 200 days.

1 DAY AGO