Benzinga

Why Etsy Shares Are Trading Sharply Higher; Here Are 31 Stocks Moving Premarket

COMSovereign Holding Corp. COMS shares rose 34.7% to $0.0858 in pre-market trading after gaining over 12% on Wednesday. Biophytis S.A. BPTS rose 31.4% to $0.7751 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed positive post-hoc analysis of the Phase 2-3 COVA clinical study strongly supporting therapeutic potential of Sarconeos (BIO101) in COVID-19.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Harley-Davidson, Visa, Microsoft, Biogen and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — The pest control services company jumped 10% following strong Q3 earnings. Rollins posted earnings of 22 cents per share, compared to FactSet estimates of 21 cents per share. Revenue came in at $729.7 million for the quarter against analysts' $714.9 million estimate, according to FactSet.
uspostnews.com

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) can excel with these strategies

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) marked $37.70 per share on Monday, down from a previous closing price of $40.70. While Verve Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -7.37%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VERV fell by -18.73%, with highs and lows ranging from $56.18 to $10.70, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 45.50% in the last 200 days.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Abiomed, Uber, SoFi, Pfizer and more

(ABMD) – Abiomed stock soared 51.6% in premarket trading after agreeing to be acquired by. (JNJ) in a nearly $16.6 billion deal. J&J will pay $380 per share for the maker of heart, lung and kidney treatments, and will add a contingent value right worth up to $35 per share if certain milestones are achieved. J&J shares fell 0.7%.
Markets Insider

'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet

Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
uspostnews.com

Do investors need to be concerned about Mill City Ventures III Ltd. (MCVT)?

A share of Mill City Ventures III Ltd. (NASDAQ:MCVT) closed at $2.73 per share on Tuesday, up from $2.20 day before. While Mill City Ventures III Ltd. has overperformed by 24.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MCVT fell by -77.37%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.36 to $1.81, whereas the simple moving average fell by -58.50% in the last 200 days.
uspostnews.com

Can you still get a good price for Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Shares at this point?

The share price of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) fell to $2.85 per share on Monday from $2.88. While Archer Aviation Inc. has underperformed by -1.04%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ACHR fell by -50.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.81 to $2.50, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.55% in the last 200 days.
Fox Business

Facebook parent Meta stock plummets, CEO Zuckerberg sees net worth sink

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's fortune shed approximately $9.9 billion after the tech giant's stock was weighed down by its disappointing third-quarter earnings results. As of the time of publication, real-time tracking by Forbes shows that Zuckerberg's net worth has slipped to $37.1 billion, pushing him back to the 26th spot on the outlet's billionaire's list.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Amazon, Apple, Pinterest, Intel and more

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. — Shares of the e-commerce giant plunged as much as about 19% in extended trading Thursday after the company posted weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue for the third quarter and issued disappointing fourth-quarter sales guidance. — Apple share fell as much as...
uspostnews.com

How did Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA) fare last session?

Within its last year performance, LTRPA fell by -64.08%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.62 to $0.61, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.48% in the last 200 days. While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could...
uspostnews.com

A stock that deserves closer examination: The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS)

The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE:TCS) marked $5.10 per share on Tuesday, down from a previous closing price of $5.43. While The Container Store Group Inc. has underperformed by -6.08%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TCS fell by -55.69%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.25 to $4.81, whereas the simple moving average fell by -31.32% in the last 200 days.
uspostnews.com

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) deserves closer scrutiny

The share price of Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) rose to $8.76 per share on Tuesday from $8.70. While Coherus BioSciences Inc. has overperformed by 0.69%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CHRS fell by -48.41%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.32 to $5.60, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.47% in the last 200 days.
uspostnews.com

Is Xunlei Limited (XNET) a opportunity to investors?

In Tuesday’s session, Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) marked $1.00 per share, up from $0.99 in the previous session. While Xunlei Limited has overperformed by 0.80%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, XNET fell by -66.67%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.24 to $0.85, whereas the simple moving average fell by -34.52% in the last 200 days.
uspostnews.com

The JD.com Inc. (JD) Stock Is Headed for a Correction

Currently, JD.com Inc.’s (JD) stock is trading at $39.28, marking a gain of 2.19% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -56.55% below its 52-week high of $90.41 and 18.42% above its 52-week low of $33.17. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -27.07% below the high and +19.57% above the low.
uspostnews.com

Investing in Aditxt Inc. (ADTX) might be a great opportunity, but the stock is a bit undervalued

As of Tuesday, Aditxt Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ADTX) stock closed at $2.44, down from $2.69 the previous day. While Aditxt Inc. has underperformed by -9.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ADTX fell by -97.26%, with highs and lows ranging from $136.00 to $2.53, whereas the simple moving average fell by -80.97% in the last 200 days.
uspostnews.com

Observations on the CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Growth Curve

In the current trading session, CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s (COMM) stock is trading at the price of $13.12, a fall of -0.87% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -4.41% less than its 52-week high of $13.73 and 136.06% better than its 52-week low of $5.56. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -3.86% below the high and +44.66% above the low.
uspostnews.com

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) deserves closer scrutiny

The share price of Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) fell to $8.87 per share on Wednesday from $9.16. While Hayward Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -3.17%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HAYW fell by -63.35%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.65 to $7.97, whereas the simple moving average fell by -37.70% in the last 200 days.
uspostnews.com

How did Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) fare last session?

A share of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) closed at $35.00 per share on Wednesday, down from $35.87 day before. While Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed by -2.43%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't...

