Related
CNBC
5 cheap industrial stocks with upside as investors look outside tech for the next leaders
The tech sector's fall from grace may signal to investors it's time to get back into an old-economy mentality and bet on industrial stocks whose business models that have changed relatively little over the years. It's been a tough year for technology behemoths, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite down more...
NASDAQ
Down Between 26% and 71%, 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Now
Even after the recent stock market rebound, the Nasdaq Composite remains down over 30% from its all-time high. Many individual stocks are down much more as investors digest the impact of inflation and rising interest rates on the companies they follow. Despite these headwinds, Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ: INVZ), ChargePoint Holdings...
uspostnews.com
Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) can excel with these strategies
Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) marked $37.70 per share on Monday, down from a previous closing price of $40.70. While Verve Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -7.37%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VERV fell by -18.73%, with highs and lows ranging from $56.18 to $10.70, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 45.50% in the last 200 days.
Benzinga
Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Reshuffled Their Best Oil & Gas Picks, Here They Are
As the peak season for the third quarter gets underway, several oil and gas companies have released their earnings reports and investors await reports from other major firms. Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.
With Fed Rate Hike Incoming, Analysts Upgrade or Downgrade AMD, Gilead Sciences, Paramount and More
Monday’s additional top analyst upgrades and downgrades were on Advanced Micro Devices, Amgen, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Caterpillar, Gilead Sciences, Hanesbrands, Honeywell International, Keurig Dr Pepper, Newell Brands, Paramount Global, TuSimple and more.
NASDAQ
Top 5 Stocks Set to Beat on Earnings After Markets Close
The third-quarter 2022 earnings season is in full swing as we are in the busiest week of this reporting cycle. This earning season is of immense importance as U.S. corporates are facing severe challenges on the back of record-high inflation, an extremely hawkish Fed and threats of a recession. So far, the earnings results have come in mixed.
NBC New York
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Amazon and Others
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Exxon Mobil (XOM) – Exxon Mobil added 2.2% in premarket trading after record profits exceeded analyst forecasts. Higher natural gas prices and cost controls helped offset the slide in crude oil prices. Chevron (CVX) – Chevron rose 1.7% in premarket...
uspostnews.com
These strategies will help Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) succeed
Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) marked $20.46 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $20.79. While Revolution Medicines Inc. has underperformed by -1.59%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RVMD fell by -35.72%, with highs and lows ranging from $34.16 to $14.08, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.14% in the last 200 days.
uspostnews.com
Do investors need to be concerned about Hyperfine Inc. (HYPR)?
A share of Hyperfine Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) closed at $0.91 per share on Monday, down from $0.96 day before. While Hyperfine Inc. has underperformed by -5.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HYPR fell by -90.88%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.61 to $0.79, whereas the simple moving average fell by -63.21% in the last 200 days.
uspostnews.com
How did Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA) fare last session?
Within its last year performance, LTRPA fell by -64.08%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.62 to $0.61, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.48% in the last 200 days. While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could...
uspostnews.com
Can you still get a good price for Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Shares at this point?
The share price of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) fell to $2.85 per share on Monday from $2.88. While Archer Aviation Inc. has underperformed by -1.04%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ACHR fell by -50.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.81 to $2.50, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.55% in the last 200 days.
uspostnews.com
A stock that deserves closer examination: The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS)
The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE:TCS) marked $5.10 per share on Tuesday, down from a previous closing price of $5.43. While The Container Store Group Inc. has underperformed by -6.08%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TCS fell by -55.69%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.25 to $4.81, whereas the simple moving average fell by -31.32% in the last 200 days.
uspostnews.com
Investing in Aditxt Inc. (ADTX) might be a great opportunity, but the stock is a bit undervalued
As of Tuesday, Aditxt Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ADTX) stock closed at $2.44, down from $2.69 the previous day. While Aditxt Inc. has underperformed by -9.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ADTX fell by -97.26%, with highs and lows ranging from $136.00 to $2.53, whereas the simple moving average fell by -80.97% in the last 200 days.
PepsiCo, Walmart And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq Composite gained by over 300 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
uspostnews.com
Choosing between riding the trend or protecting profits: First Solar Inc. (FSLR)
First Solar Inc. (FSLR)’s stock is trading at $150.20 at the moment marking a rise of 1.10% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at 0.43% less than their 52-week high of $149.56, and 152.01% over their 52-week low of $59.60. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -0.18% below the high and +29.08% above the low.
uspostnews.com
Investors’ Faith in Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) could reap rewards if they hold on for the long haul
Currently, Uniti Group Inc.’s (UNIT) stock is trading at $7.43, marking a fall of -3.88% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -48.93% below its 52-week high of $14.55 and 17.01% above its 52-week low of $6.35. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -6.13% below the high and +18.19% above the low.
uspostnews.com
Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) can excel with these strategies
Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) marked $4.68 per share on Tuesday, down from a previous closing price of $5.01. While Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has underperformed by -6.59%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, INVZ fell by -1.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.03 to $2.89, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 10.15% in the last 200 days.
uspostnews.com
The CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) Stock Is Headed for a Correction
CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD)’s stock is trading at $153.24 at the moment marking a fall of -4.54% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -48.66% less than their 52-week high of $298.48, and 17.88% over their 52-week low of $130.00. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -15.54% below the high and +7.89% above the low.
uspostnews.com
Stryve Foods Inc. (SNAX) did well last session?
A share of Stryve Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) closed at $0.27 per share on Tuesday, down from $0.28 day before. While Stryve Foods Inc. has underperformed by -4.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SNAX fell by -95.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.65 to $0.28, whereas the simple moving average fell by -79.02% in the last 200 days.
uspostnews.com
The Battle of Fundamentals and Techniques: Micron Technology Inc. (MU)
Micron Technology Inc. (MU)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 1.73% from the previous close with its current price standing at $55.81. Its current price is -43.31% under its 52-week high of $98.45 and 15.19% more than its 52-week low of $48.45. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -3.34% below the high and +10.31% above the low.
