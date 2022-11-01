Read full article on original website
Goldman Sachs Has 5 Stocks to Buy Under $10 With 100% to 800% Upside Potential
These are five stocks for aggressive investors looking to get share count leverage on companies that have sizable upside potential. While not suited for all investors, they are not penny stocks with absolutely no track record or liquidity, and Goldman Sachs does have research coverage.
Is Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE) a opportunity to investors?
In Monday’s session, Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) marked $2.22 per share, up from $2.16 in the previous session. While Charge Enterprises Inc. has overperformed by 2.78%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CRGE fell by -31.06%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.46 to $1.54, whereas the simple moving average fell by -41.29% in the last 200 days.
Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) stock crossing the finish line today
Fisker Inc. (FSR)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 0.55% from the previous close with its current price standing at $8.19. Its current price is -65.49% under its 52-week high of $23.75 and 27.85% more than its 52-week low of $6.41. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -4.00% below the high and +27.15% above the low.
How did Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA) fare last session?
Within its last year performance, LTRPA fell by -64.08%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.62 to $0.61, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.48% in the last 200 days. While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could...
The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) did well last session?
The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE:BODY) closed Monday at $1.01 per share, up from $0.98 a day earlier. While The Beachbody Company Inc. has overperformed by 2.66%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BODY fell by -80.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.62 to $0.91, whereas the simple moving average fell by -35.36% in the last 200 days.
Do investors need to be concerned about WW International Inc. (WW)?
In Monday’s session, WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) marked $4.52 per share, up from $4.36 in the previous session. While WW International Inc. has overperformed by 3.67%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WW fell by -73.96%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.97 to $3.42, whereas the simple moving average fell by -43.27% in the last 200 days.
RETA (Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.) has impressive results
Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) marked $32.20 per share on Monday, up from a previous closing price of $29.82. While Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has overperformed by 7.98%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RETA fell by -66.57%, with highs and lows ranging from $114.80 to $18.47, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 10.71% in the last 200 days.
Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) produces promising results
Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) closed Tuesday at $28.96 per share, up from $28.68 a day earlier. While Denali Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 0.98%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DNLI fell by -42.15%, with highs and lows ranging from $56.08 to $20.24, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.01% in the last 200 days.
Can you now get a good deal on BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s shares?
As of Monday, BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BIGC) stock closed at $14.86, up from $14.81 the previous day. While BigCommerce Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 0.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BIGC fell by -67.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $64.14 to $12.01, whereas the simple moving average fell by -23.94% in the last 200 days.
Investing in SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS) might be a great opportunity, but the stock is a bit overvalued
As of Monday, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SLS) stock closed at $4.68, up from $4.27 the previous day. While SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has overperformed by 9.60%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SLS fell by -46.14%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.78 to $1.77, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 28.75% in the last 200 days.
Can you still get a good price for Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Shares at this point?
The share price of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) fell to $2.85 per share on Monday from $2.88. While Archer Aviation Inc. has underperformed by -1.04%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ACHR fell by -50.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.81 to $2.50, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.55% in the last 200 days.
Rising Oil Prices Make BofA Bullish on These Stocks
It’s been an awesome 2022 for energy stocks, with the S&P 500 Energy index surging 63% so far this year amid soaring oil prices. Bank of America analysts see oil rising a bit further, with the European (Brent) oil price hitting $100 next year, up from $95 recently. Oil...
Observations on the Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) Growth Curve
Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 0.43% from the previous close with its current price standing at $0.92. Its current price is -75.48% under its 52-week high of $3.73 and 36.64% more than its 52-week low of $0.67. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -15.29% below the high and +2.80% above the low.
Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) deserves closer scrutiny
The share price of Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) rose to $8.76 per share on Tuesday from $8.70. While Coherus BioSciences Inc. has overperformed by 0.69%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CHRS fell by -48.41%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.32 to $5.60, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.47% in the last 200 days.
A stock that deserves closer examination: The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS)
The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE:TCS) marked $5.10 per share on Tuesday, down from a previous closing price of $5.43. While The Container Store Group Inc. has underperformed by -6.08%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TCS fell by -55.69%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.25 to $4.81, whereas the simple moving average fell by -31.32% in the last 200 days.
MCG (Membership Collective Group Inc.) has impressive results
Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) closed Monday at $4.58 per share, up from $4.38 a day earlier. While Membership Collective Group Inc. has overperformed by 4.57%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MCG fell by -56.42%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.00 to $3.14, whereas the simple moving average fell by -35.18% in the last 200 days.
Introducing Our Rant Against Peabody Energy Corporation
Its current price is -28.21% under its 52-week high of $33.29 and 178.55% more than its 52-week low of $8.58. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -16.46% below the high and +6.85% above the low. While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't...
OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) did well last session?
A share of OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) closed at $0.64 per share on Monday, down from $0.72 day before. While OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. has underperformed by -11.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OCFT fell by -79.95%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.41 to $0.47, whereas the simple moving average fell by -53.92% in the last 200 days.
Nevro Corp. (NVRO) deserves closer scrutiny
The share price of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) fell to $38.34 per share on Monday from $38.84. While Nevro Corp. has underperformed by -1.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NVRO fell by -66.29%, with highs and lows ranging from $117.57 to $34.70, whereas the simple moving average fell by -30.11% in the last 200 days.
The Battle of Fundamentals and Techniques: SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA)
SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA)’s stock is trading at $8.86 at the moment marking a fall of -5.64% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -67.17% less than their 52-week high of $26.99, and 61.45% over their 52-week low of $5.49. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -15.27% below the high and +3.26% above the low.
