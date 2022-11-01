Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
Councilman Richard Trojanski and Maple Heights Public Works & Safety Committee Host City-Wide Domestic Violence ForumBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
cleveland19.com
Black Voters Matter bus rolls into Akron to encourage voting
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Black Voters Matter bus came to Akron on Nov. 2 to bolster the city’s efforts to get the vote out. Akron, still reeling from the police shooting death of 25-year-old Jayland Walker back in June, reached out to the national effort of the Black Voters Matter organization.
akronschools.com
One Piece Going to Butler Museum
We want to thank East CLC Academy Prep Instructor Jennifer DiDonato for sharing a wonderful story with us about the artistic accomplishments of a fellow teacher at East (middle school). Jennifer wrote to tell us, "Michelle Hillier, science teacher, is quite an artist. She recently had the honor of having...
MacKenzie Scott donates record $2.4M to Akron Urban League
AKRON, Ohio – Philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott donated $2.4 million to the Akron Urban League, the organization announced this week. The Akron Urban League is one of 25 such affiliates throughout the U.S. to receive a substantial donation from Scott as part of the Giving Pledge, a declaration by some of the world’s wealthiest families and individuals to give the majority of their wealth to charities. Scott, the billionaire ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated $12.5 billion to charitable organizations in the past two years, according to Forbes reports.
akronschools.com
1,000 to be Given Away 11/18
Coats and Cans For Kids is once again giving away 1,000 free turkeys. The distribution takes place on Nov. 18 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at KNR (3412 W. Market St. in Fairlawn). To receive a free turkey, please donate a coat or a can. Donations benefit the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank and Volunteers of America. Akron Metro RTA is offering free rides (not valid on SCAT, NCX or Call-A-Bus) to and from KNR for two hours before and two hours after the event. Show the flier below to your bus operator. For more information, visit knrlegal.com/turkey-giveaway.
X-Rated Halloween display in Ohio neighborhood
A homeowner located in front of Willoughby Middle School posed several skeletons in the front yard performing sex acts.
akronschools.com
St. Vincent de Paul donates Kindergarten Coats
Crouse CLC would like to thank the St. Vincent de Paul Conference at St. Mary Parish in Hudson for providing assistance to our students! The St. Vincent de Paul Conference focused on assistance at the beginning of the school year by providing 400 backpacks (donated by Costco Wholesale in Boston Heights, Ohio) and the purchase of winter coats for ALL Kindergarten students. The conference appropriated $4,000 for the purchase of winter coats that were delivered to the school in early October.
New Akron law gives jail time to troublemakers at the polls
"We can’t even get people who want to work as poll workers because of the fear of attacks harassment, intimidation."
whbc.com
Canton OKs 30-Percent Share of ‘Undivided’ Local Government Funding
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – For 30 years now, Stark County’s 38 political subdivisions including the municipalities, townships and Stark Parks have agreed on how to divide up millions of dollars in undivided Local Government Funding. it looks like they’ll do the same for the next...
The Inside Scoop on CMSD CEO Eric Gordon’s Resignation
Justin Bibb, education power players and the future of the Cleveland Plan
UH decision to end Bedford hospital services will disproportionately harm Black women
Historically, Black babies born in Cuyahoga County are four times more likely to die before their first birthday than white infants. This alarming rate of Black infant mortality was before University Hospitals made the unsettling decision to end in-patient and emergency services at its Bedford facility, leaving thousands of Black residents in a health care desert. Residents must travel further for health care, worsening health disparities and social determinants of health.
No more Whoppers in downtown Warren
It appears as though a fast food restaurant in downtown Warren has closed its doors.
Conversion therapy bans could prevent hundreds of youth suicides over the next decade
Last Monday, the Akron City Council voted to ban conversion therapy in the city, making it the eleventh city in Ohio to do so. The pseudoscientific practice referred to as “conversion therapy” encompasses counseling aimed at children focused on changing sexual orientation. The practice has been condemned by the American Medical Association, the American Counseling […] The post Conversion therapy bans could prevent hundreds of youth suicides over the next decade appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
mahoningmatters.com
Youngstown mother, daughter turn lemonade business into sweet success
Aurielle Irizarry and her 10-year-old daughter, Amari Washington, are putting a twist on lemonade. Their business, Mommy & Me Lemonade, offers 15 flavors of lemonade beverages for residents. “I noticed that there weren’t many places and businesses that sold fresh lemonade besides the fairs in the summer or the flea...
Akron's WinterBlast returns for 19th year
AKRON, Ohio — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous report. One of Northeast Ohio's most popular winter event is back!. You can expect all the same fun: Putt-Putt, ice bumper cars, ice bikes, outdoor igloos, Archie the 22-foot talking Snowman, and Breakfast with Santa. And, of...
whbc.com
Mayor Names Interim Law Director
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton has a new law director as of Tuesday morning. City prosecutor Jason Reese is taking over the top spot in the department on an interim basis with the retirement of Krysten Bates Aylward as of Monday. Later, the...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Akron, Ohio
Akron is one of Ohio’s largest cities and is in the northeast, about halfway between Canton to the south and Cleveland to the north. Akron is home to one of the state’s top public universities, and there is quite an impressive list of things to do in Akron.
newsnet5
Northeast Ohio college student creates online cookie empire 'The Dessert Aisle' from home kitchen
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — A Northeast Ohio area college student has successfully turned a hobby and side hustle of baking cookies into a mini-empire. They’re described as decadent, divine, and downright delicious by many. Crystal Looney, the young woman behind the online business is proving you can do...
Akron couple, together for 15 years, says 'til death do us part' on Halloween
AKRON, Ohio — After a 15-year engagement, Virginia and Jamal Rodgers felt it was finally the perfect time to tie the knot. The Akron couple met back in 2007, but for the last few years, life seemed to keep getting in the way. "Every time we would set a...
akronschools.com
Fastest Growing Sport in the Country
The Summit County Flag Football Association is again organizing the Summit County's own Co-Ed Flag Football League for children in grades K-8. The purpose of the league is to sharpen the kids' skills during the off-season and learn the fundamentals before tackle. Every child will be on a team with no tryouts or drafts, and games are played at Summit Christian School. There is even a Tiny Tykes option for 3-4-year-olds. For questions or more information and to register, visit nflflagsummitcounty.com; call 330.754.1070; or email [email protected].
Youngstown mom fed up with school bus tardiness
Candace Connelly lives near the busy intersection of Jacobs Road and Oak Street Extension.
