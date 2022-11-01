Coats and Cans For Kids is once again giving away 1,000 free turkeys. The distribution takes place on Nov. 18 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at KNR (3412 W. Market St. in Fairlawn). To receive a free turkey, please donate a coat or a can. Donations benefit the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank and Volunteers of America. Akron Metro RTA is offering free rides (not valid on SCAT, NCX or Call-A-Bus) to and from KNR for two hours before and two hours after the event. Show the flier below to your bus operator. For more information, visit knrlegal.com/turkey-giveaway.

AKRON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO