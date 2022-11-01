In the current trading session, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s (CLF) stock is trading at the price of $12.65, a fall of -5.28% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -62.85% less than its 52-week high of $34.04 and -1.98% better than its 52-week low of $12.90. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -23.64% below the high and +0.30% above the low.

1 DAY AGO