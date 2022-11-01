On Oct. 29, seniors on the varsity football team and their families were honored on Senior Day, as is the tradition. In addition, four alumni were inducted into the Archbishop Riordan High School Hall of Fame at half time. Those honored include Michael Brown ’76, Rodney Glover ’91, Terrance Wood ’97, and the late Tyrone McGraw ’06, who was represented by his godmother Cherrell Hallett and other family members. At the conclusion of the game, Sacred Heart Cathedral reclaimed the Stanfel Cup, which was presented by members of Nick Stanfel’s family, including his mother and two sisters.

