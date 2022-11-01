Read full article on original website
Former Vikings First-Round Pick Signs with Another Bird Team
Laquon Treadwell apparently likes the NFL’s bird teams because he did it again this week. The former Vikings first-round pick signed a third contract with a bird-themed NFL team, joining the Seattle Seahawks practice squad on Tuesday. Treadwell was drafted by the Vikings in the first round of the...
NBC Sports
T.J. Hockenson: I expected to be traded, but not to the Vikings
When T.J. Hockenson was traded by the Lions hours before the NFL trade deadline, he wasn’t surprised. But he was pleasantly surprised that he was sent to Minnesota. “I kinda knew. I had a little idea. I didn’t expect here, but obviously super, super excited to be here,” Hockenson said. “When I got here last night I was like, This is pretty sweet. Just excited to be here, for real.”
TJ Hockenson’s savage low blow at Lions after Vikings trade
Tight end TJ Hockenson was recently traded from the Detroit Lions to the Minnesota Vikings. Although Vikings fans were happy to acquire the star tight end, there may have been no one more excited about the deal than Hockenson himself. He wasted no time before firing a shot at his old team, per Andrew Krammar.
Vikings Try Out New Punter. But Why?
Minnesota Vikings rookie punter Ryan Wright ranks ninth in the NFL via net yards per punt through eight games of 2022. Oddly, at least to the naked eye, the franchise welcomed Brock Miller to Eagan for a tryout, reported by Pro Football Network. Miller is a USFL alumnus, playing for...
Vikings Benefit from Exceptional Trade for TE TJ Hockenson
The holidays came early for the Minnesota Vikings as they benefit from an exceptional trade with the Detroit Lions for tight end TJ Hockenson. In a rare move that Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has somewhat normalized, the division rival Detroit Lions traded their former first-round draft pick from 2019. The Vikings gave up a 2024 second-round pick and a 2024 3rd-round pick. In exchange, they got Hockenson, a 2023 4th round pick, and a conditional 2024 4th round pick (will be a 5th round pick if Vikings make the playoffs).
FOX Sports
Vikings' Hockenson giddy over move near home, into 1st place
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The heavy playbook study sessions facing T.J. Hockenson this week weren't much of a worry at all for Minnesota's newly acquired tight end. Hockenson could hardly hide his smile on Wednesday, the first full day of his fast-tracked initiation. He has the opportunity to play home games one state away from his native Iowa. He has joined a Vikings team his father rooted for as a child with a bedroom painted purple and yellow.
Yardbarker
Dalvin Tomlinson out for Vikings, Chase Young for Washington
For the first time in his career, Dalvin Tomlinson is set to miss a game due to injury. Tomlinson suffered a calf injury late in the Vikings win over the Cardinals last Sunday and now is out for Sunday's game in Washington. Tomlinson has only missed one other game in his career but that was due to COVID.
2 options the Packers have for making trade deadline mistakes
The Green Bay Packers missed out on Chase Claypool at the NFL trade deadline, but they could redeem themselves by targeting these two options. The Green Bay Packers offense needed a boost for the second half of the 2022 season. Specifically, they needed to bring in some wide receiver help, as they have struggled with the absence of Davante Adams and injuries across the depth chart. The NFL trade deadline on Nov. 1 stood as the best time to do so.
PurplePTSD: Treadwell on the Move, WAS-MIN Preview, Smith Out
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – Laquon Treadwell has found his sixth NFL home in seven...
FOX Sports
Kirk Cousins returns to visit Washington with 6-1 Vikings
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Kirk Cousins looks back fondly on his time in Washington, no occasion more than the day after Christmas in 2015 when he and his teammates clinched the NFC East title and a trip to the playoffs and were greeted by celebrating fans back at their practice facility.
The Vikings Run Defense Quietly Has Been Elite
Over the previous two seasons of 2020 and 2021, the Minnesota Vikings run defense had been one of the most atrocious units in the entire NFL. During the 2020 season, they allowed 2151 rushing yards at a 4.6 YPC clip, which was the sixth-most in the entire league. We all remember the six-TD performance by Alvin Kamara on Christmas Day.
RGIII Highlights Packers Issue, Vikings Strength
As far as I can tell, Vikings fans are extra happy right about now. The reason? Well, it’s because the Vikings’ strong record happens to coincide with a weak record for the Packers. After seeing Green Bay take the division for three-straight seasons, Minnesota fans are welcoming their team’s hitherto unusual level of strong play.
