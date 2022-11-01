A share of Hyperfine Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) closed at $0.91 per share on Monday, down from $0.96 day before. While Hyperfine Inc. has underperformed by -5.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HYPR fell by -90.88%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.61 to $0.79, whereas the simple moving average fell by -63.21% in the last 200 days.

2 DAYS AGO