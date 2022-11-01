In the current trading session, CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s (COMM) stock is trading at the price of $13.12, a fall of -0.87% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -4.41% less than its 52-week high of $13.73 and 136.06% better than its 52-week low of $5.56. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -3.86% below the high and +44.66% above the low.

1 DAY AGO