A share of OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) closed at $0.64 per share on Monday, down from $0.72 day before. While OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. has underperformed by -11.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OCFT fell by -79.95%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.41 to $0.47, whereas the simple moving average fell by -53.92% in the last 200 days.

2 DAYS AGO