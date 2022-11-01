ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

1520 The Ticket

Legend Says This Grave at a Chicago Cemetery Will Show You of Your Death

Cemeteries seem to inspire macabre stories and legends. No more so than a certain graveyard in Illinois that has a statue who many claim will show you how you'll die someday. Graceland Cemetery in Chicago is so infamous for its legends and stories that Only In Your State recently did a feature on it. What they didn't mention is one grave, in particular, has a figure that is said to have supernatural powers.
WGNtv.com

Powerful & possibly damaging wind heading our way

ONE OF THE WARMEST NOVEMBER OPENS OF THE PAST 151 YEARS IN CHICAGO–INCLUDING 70+-DEG TEMPS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY—IS TO BE FOLLOWED BY A CLASSIC HIGH WIND SET-UP SATURDAY, ONE WHICH COULD UNLEASH A PERIOD OF 50+ MPH WINDS—WATCH FOR POTENTIAL ADVISORIES OF WARNINGS FOR HIGH WINDS SATURDAY.
CBS Chicago

Chicago Hauntings: Gangland vengeance and ghosts near Holy Name Cathedral

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was 1852 when the cornerstone was set for a massive brick place of worship called the Church of the Holy Name was constructed on State Street between Superior and Huron streets – only nine years after the Vatican created the Diocese of Illinois and 15 years after Chicago was incorporated as a city. The original Church of the Holy Name was destroyed in the Great Chicago Fire of 1871. But in the three years afterward, Chicago Archbishop Thomas Foley and Holy Name Pastor and Rector the Rev. John McMullen traveled around the country to raise money...
cwbchicago.com

‘Kia boy’ ran from bullet-riddled car in River North, officials say

CHICAGO — Prosecutors say a man driving a stolen, bullet-riddled Kia crashed into several parked cars in River North, then abandoned the vehicle, and ran away when it could no longer operate because it was heavily damaged. Surveillance video shows two men bailing out of the car and running away, but Chicago cops caught them nearby minutes later.
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago's iconic Damen Silos finally purchased

CHICAGO - A buyer has been announced for Chicago’s iconic Damen Silos. The 23-point four-acre property is a collection of grain elevators that the state has owned since 1928. They were featured in a recent "Transformers" movie. The buyer operates a fleet for waste hauling and off-site storage. The...
oakpark.com

Don’t dump your pumpkins in the forest￼

If you’ve heard anyone suggest dumping pumpkins in the forest preserve for the deer and animals to eat, please don’t do that! Dumping pumpkins and other things in the forest preserves upsets their natural habitats in numerous ways. According to the Oct. 22 “Forest Way” newsletter of the Forest Preserves of Cook County, you can be fined up to $500 for dumping pumpkins, yard waste — or anything in the forest preserves.
industrytoday.com

Gebrüder Weiss Relocates USA Headquarters

International transport and logistics company moves to Wood Dale, Illinois as part of business expansion. CHICAGO – Gebrüder Weiss, a family-owned international transport and logistics company with a core business of overland transport, air, and sea freight and logistics, has relocated its USA headquarters to Wood Dale, Illinois. The new facility accommodates the global logistics organization’s rapid North American growth with16,000 square feet of office space and a 45,000 square-foot warehouse. Located at 1020 N. Wood Dale Road, the expansion of Gebrüder Weiss USA’s head office accompanies the organization’s fifth year in the Chicago area.
Secret Chicago

Magic Awaits At This Massive Harry Potter™ Experience Opening In Chicago Next Week

In September, we announced that an extraordinary Harry Potter™ experience is making its worldwide debut in Chicago—and that day is nearly here! On November 11th, Potterheads can return to Hogwarts™ with Harry Potter™: Magic At Play, bringing whimsical surprises, interactive sets, and hands-on adventures to the Water Tower Place on the Magnificent Mile. This unique journey to Hogwarts™ that opens next week isn’t just looking at props; it takes witches, wizards (and yes, even muggles!) into the world of Harry Potter™, where you will be able to interact, explore, play, and climb your way through the Wizarding World™. Let the magic find you at this interactive experience in Chicago—get tickets here! Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and Superfly X (The Friends Experience, The Office Experience, and Prince: The Immersive Experience) produced this magical voyage, so you can be sure that no detail has been overlooked.
Hyde Park Herald

Halloween crowds in Hyde Park reach pre-pandemic levels, but no arrests for third year in a row

Harper Avenue returned to its pre-pandemic Halloween popularity Monday evening, Oct. 31 as several thousand people trick-or-treated along its 5700 and 5800 blocks. Dinosaur costumes seemed to be the rage as several candy-container-carrying T-Rexes wandered up and down the street, periodically stopping to pose with ladybugs, Spidermen, elevators, girls with a pearl earring and others.
