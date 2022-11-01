ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Falls, MN

Backpack Stolen in Waite Park; Burglary in St. Cloud

Waite Park Police is reporting a backpack was stolen from a vehicle behind a strip mall on the 100 block of 2nd Street South. St. Cloud Police is reporting a burglary on the 2500 block of 2nd Street South where a window was broken and entry was made into a business. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the suspect is described as a white male, heavy set, wearing a black hooded DC brand sweatshirt and blue jeans. Mages indicates the suspect fled the area on foot.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Sartell Seeking Input on Future Parks and Trails System

SARTELL (WJON News) - Sartell officials are seeking input on the future of the city's parks and trails. Residents and other park users around central Minnesota are encouraged to give their feedback through a short survey. The survey will help the parks department better prioritize park and trail amenities and...
SARTELL, MN
Voting Open for Annual Sartell Choice Awards

SARTELL (WJON News) - Sartell residents are encouraged to cast their vote in an online contest. The Sartell Chamber is holding their annual contest which recognizes local businesses and residents who go the extra mile for the community. The Sartell Choice Awards are broken into five categories - Small Business...
SARTELL, MN
Wallets, Car Stolen in Waite Park & St. Cloud; Camper Taken in Becker

Waite Park Police is reporting some vehicle break-ins. One is on the 200 block of 13th Avenue North where a hand gun was taken from a vehicle. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the gun was in a small blue travel bag. On 7th Street South Waite Park Police has a report of a vehicle gone through, a Macy's card was taken, a gym bag, and a title for the vehicle. Mages says another vehicle was left unlocked and their wallet was removed. In yet another vehicle Mages says a wallet was taken that included that person's drivers license and debit card.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Grass Fire in Sartell on Wednesday Afternoon

SARTELL (WJON News) -- Fire crews responded to a grass fire Wednesday afternoon. Sartell police say the call came in around 4:30 p.m. for a fire along Pinewood Street. Fire crews found flames and smoke in the area near several homes. Because of the strong winds, they evacuated the people...
SARTELL, MN
Clear Lake Man Sentenced for Solicitation of a Child

ST. CLOUD -- A Clear Lake man has pleaded guilty to a felony charge of soliciting a child after he got caught in an online sting by undercover police. Twenty-three-year-old Matthew Wilson pleaded guilty on October 26th and was immediately sentenced to four years in prison. Wilson was also sentenced...
CLEAR LAKE, MN
Paynesville Man Accused of Attack With a Table Leg

ST. CLOUD -- A Paynesville man is charged with felony assault after allegedly beating someone over the head with the leg of a table. According to the complaint, filed in Stearns County District Court, police officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Minnie Street in Paynesville on Sunday. Records...
PAYNESVILLE, MN
Election 2022: O’Driscoll, Bromenschenkel in House 13B

SARTELL (WJON News) -- The two people running for election in House District 13B are the incumbent Republican Tim O'Driscoll and the Democratic challenger Melissa Bromenschenkel. Both candidates live in Sartell. O'Driscoll is finishing his sixth term in office. He says a top issue for him for the district is...
SARTELL, MN
Election 2022: Brickman, Howe in Senate District 13

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The race for Senate District 13 features Democratic Challenger Alissa Brickman of Sauk Rapids against Incumbent Republican Jeff Howe from Rockville. Brickman says this is her first run at public office. She decided to run because she has a trans daughter and she's concerned about trans people's future.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
St. Cloud, MN
