Sheri From Alexandria Wins Dream Getaway 65 – Can You Say Tropical Vacation?
We have another Dream Getaway Winner! Join me in congratulating Sheri from Alexandria. I spoke with Sheri this morning. She was working when she received our phone call, and I think we completely took her by surprise. You can listen to that phone call by clicking on the player below.
The Official Sign of Thanksgiving Season Arriving in Central Minnesota
On Halloween I ran to Sam's Club in Sartell to pick up some last-minute candy for Trick-or-Treaters, just to realize that the next holiday was already in full swing. Right when I came through the entrance I saw four massive pallets containing everything a person would need to make the biggest green bean casserole ever.
St. Cloud Flooring Manufacturer Moves Headquarters to Waite Park
WAITE PARK (WJON News) - A St. Cloud flooring company is moving their operations later this month. Ultra Durable Technologies closed on their new Waite Park headquarters back in August. The company specializes in producing and selling high-tech floor finishes, guards and sealants. President Travis Negaard says they new they...
This Central Minnesota Retailer Started To See A Line Form At 3:45 This Morning!
It's Orange Friday and for many of you that goes without needing explanation, but for those who don't know what that means, let's just say it involves getting up pretty early in order to save big at one Minnesota retailer...Fleet Farm!. The line at the Waite Park Fleet Farm this...
We’ve Got Action: Is Sugar Daddy’s Set To Re-Open? Is A Restaurant Coming?!?
I was among the throes of Minnesotans heading north this weekend for some good old deer hunting when I passed by the (former) Sugar Daddy's building in Sauk Rapids. Instead of the "For Sale" advertisement on the ribbon board out front, there were three messages repeating over and over. "COMING...
Backpack Stolen in Waite Park; Burglary in St. Cloud
Waite Park Police is reporting a backpack was stolen from a vehicle behind a strip mall on the 100 block of 2nd Street South. St. Cloud Police is reporting a burglary on the 2500 block of 2nd Street South where a window was broken and entry was made into a business. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the suspect is described as a white male, heavy set, wearing a black hooded DC brand sweatshirt and blue jeans. Mages indicates the suspect fled the area on foot.
Sartell Seeking Input on Future Parks and Trails System
SARTELL (WJON News) - Sartell officials are seeking input on the future of the city's parks and trails. Residents and other park users around central Minnesota are encouraged to give their feedback through a short survey. The survey will help the parks department better prioritize park and trail amenities and...
Voting Open for Annual Sartell Choice Awards
SARTELL (WJON News) - Sartell residents are encouraged to cast their vote in an online contest. The Sartell Chamber is holding their annual contest which recognizes local businesses and residents who go the extra mile for the community. The Sartell Choice Awards are broken into five categories - Small Business...
Cathedral Volleyball Upsets Sauk Centre in Section Playoffs
The Cathedral volleyball team defeated Sauk Centre 3 games to 1 Thursday night in Sauk Rapids to advance to the Section 6AA Final. Game scores were 25-22, 19-25, 25-22, and 25-19. Sauk Centre is the #1 seed in the Section and is ranked #5 in the State. Kayla Sexton had...
Wallets, Car Stolen in Waite Park & St. Cloud; Camper Taken in Becker
Waite Park Police is reporting some vehicle break-ins. One is on the 200 block of 13th Avenue North where a hand gun was taken from a vehicle. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the gun was in a small blue travel bag. On 7th Street South Waite Park Police has a report of a vehicle gone through, a Macy's card was taken, a gym bag, and a title for the vehicle. Mages says another vehicle was left unlocked and their wallet was removed. In yet another vehicle Mages says a wallet was taken that included that person's drivers license and debit card.
I Am Waaayyyy To Excited About These New Roads In Sartell
I always wondered what it would look like when I finally went 'full adult.' As of now I still wear hoodies and tennis shoes essentially every day and I still watch cartoons. I know, I know... it sounds bad. However, I think I took a big step toward dad mode...
Grass Fire in Sartell on Wednesday Afternoon
SARTELL (WJON News) -- Fire crews responded to a grass fire Wednesday afternoon. Sartell police say the call came in around 4:30 p.m. for a fire along Pinewood Street. Fire crews found flames and smoke in the area near several homes. Because of the strong winds, they evacuated the people...
Clear Lake Man Sentenced for Solicitation of a Child
ST. CLOUD -- A Clear Lake man has pleaded guilty to a felony charge of soliciting a child after he got caught in an online sting by undercover police. Twenty-three-year-old Matthew Wilson pleaded guilty on October 26th and was immediately sentenced to four years in prison. Wilson was also sentenced...
Paynesville Man Accused of Attack With a Table Leg
ST. CLOUD -- A Paynesville man is charged with felony assault after allegedly beating someone over the head with the leg of a table. According to the complaint, filed in Stearns County District Court, police officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Minnie Street in Paynesville on Sunday. Records...
ROCORI And Sartell Among Football Teams Seeking Section Championship Friday
The ROCORI Spartans, Sartell Sabres and Foley Falcons are among the teams competing for a section football championship Friday night. The ROCORI vs Becker game can be heard on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.. The ROCORI Spartans (7-2) will play a...
Election 2022: O’Driscoll, Bromenschenkel in House 13B
SARTELL (WJON News) -- The two people running for election in House District 13B are the incumbent Republican Tim O'Driscoll and the Democratic challenger Melissa Bromenschenkel. Both candidates live in Sartell. O'Driscoll is finishing his sixth term in office. He says a top issue for him for the district is...
Election 2022: Brickman, Howe in Senate District 13
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The race for Senate District 13 features Democratic Challenger Alissa Brickman of Sauk Rapids against Incumbent Republican Jeff Howe from Rockville. Brickman says this is her first run at public office. She decided to run because she has a trans daughter and she's concerned about trans people's future.
