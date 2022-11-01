Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Plans to Give Residents the Largest Property Tax Cut in the History of TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol agents use pepper balls in clash with Venezuelans at Texas borderLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Fire Projectiles on Venezuelan Migrants Crossing Texas BorderTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
El Paso is in the Red for $2 Million From Supporting the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
No. 12 Texas brings full plate to table vs. rebuilding UTEP
Expectations are on the upswing for No. 12 Texas, and visiting UTEP is the first hurdle in the quest for
theprospectordaily.com
El Paso, a second home for UTEP basketball guard
UTEP basketball guard Shamar Givance, has been playing basketball since he was five years old. He is from Toronto, Canada, and has been away from home for six years. He has been in the U.S. ever since his high school basketball career. “I miss home a little bit,” Givance said....
theprospectordaily.com
What should fans expect this coming basketball season?
UTEP men’s and women’s basketball officially kicks off its 2022-2023 season in November against some notable opponents. Men’s basketball is going to kick off its season on the road against Big 12 affiliate the University of Texas at Austin at 7 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Moody Center. This will be the first time the Miners are going to be facing off against Texas since the 1991-1992 season.
theprospectordaily.com
Basketball courts in the City of El Paso for students
As the weather starts to cool down and autumn brings color to El Paso, outdoor activities begin to feel more appealing. For many, playing a game of basketball can unload a lot of unwanted stress while also providing a way to meet and bond with friends. While UTEP students have access to the UTEP Student Recreation Center, some students might find a change of scenery pleasant. Below are five different parks that students can access within the City of El Paso.
Kathryn Balogun Out as UTEP Women’s Soccer Head Coach
Over the last four seasons, the UTEP women's soccer team had been on a steep decline. Today, Director of Athletics Jim Senter decided that he had seen enough. The Miners announced that Kathryn Balogun would not return as head coach. "Our analysis of UTEP Soccer did not indicate that sufficient...
theprospectordaily.com
Basketball head coach looks to continue success after 2021 campaign
As UTEP basketball ramps up for the 2022-2023 season, men’s basketball head coach Joe Golding prepares his brand-new roster to face the Texas Longhorns Nov. 7. Golding is coming off a remarkably successful first season where his team won 20 games, a task the Miners have not accomplished since 2015. Thanks to those 20 wins, the Miners won its first postseason game in over 13 years. Golding believes his team can do even more this year.
theprospectordaily.com
Head coach guides women’s basketball team
This year marks the beginning of Kevin Baker’s sixth season at UTEP, though he’s a veteran coach for the sport, and this is year 16 in his college basketball career. Although he considers Austin his hometown, Baker says he was a bit of a military brat who’s been everywhere. He attended Stephen F. Austin for his bachelors of science and his master of education. Baker began his career in Lufkin, Texas in 1994 at Hudson High School.
Annual Fall Pilgrimage to the Top of Mt. Cristo Rey Moved to Mid-November
The annual organized hike by El Paso’s faithful to the 29-foot statue of Christ on the cross that sits atop Sierra de Cristo Rey in Sunland Park, New Mexico has traditionally been held on the last Sunday in October for as long as I can remember. But that didn't...
theprospectordaily.com
Guard leans on teammates
Entering her second year as a member of the UTEP women’s basketball team, guard Grace Alvarez explains that she has built a close relationship with her teammates. Alvarez is a sophomore criminal justice major and is originally from Houston. She has been playing basketball since she was five years old and explains that her inspiration to play basketball stemmed from seeing her sister play. Alvarez is inspired by her sister and her parents to continue to take the court.
UTEP Employee Has Throat Slashed While in Kentucky for Conference
An El Paso man who works for the University of Texas at El Paso had his throat slashed while in Kentucky for a work conference. He survived the attack and now his family has started a GoFundMe page to help with his recovery. Oscar Sanchez, who works as a Facilities...
2023 Best Public High Schools in El Paso: From Worst to First
An education analyst website has handed El Paso’s high schools their 2023 report cards. The list was recently released by the research company Niche, which specializes in analyzing public data from sources like the U.S. Department of Education, and user input “to produce comprehensive rankings, report cards, and profiles for every K-12 school…in the U.S.”
theprospectordaily.com
El Pasoans spend Halloween weekend at Spooky Moon Music Festival
El Pasoans had the chance to experience a new type of show called Spooky Moon Music Festival that celebrates EDM music and Halloween. The new music festival welcomed various national and international EDM artists that rocked the night until 2 a.m. The music festival began at 12:30 p.m. and was...
KVIA
Monday high school volleyball playoffs: Clint, Coronado & Eastwood advance to area round
EL PASO, Texas - Monday was the start of the high school volleyball playoffs across the state of Texas. Three teams from the El Paso area were crowned Bi-district Champions, and will now advance to the area round of the playoffs. In Class 6A, the Coronado Thunderbirds played host to...
KVIA
Man dressed as Spider-Man climbs mid-rise building in El Paso on Halloween
EL PASO, Texas -- A man, dressed as the fictional superhero Spider-Man, was seen free-climbing a mid-rise building on Halloween. The daring act was posted to a YouTube page called "Yancy Nancy Fancy," and it shows a man, known as Yancy Adan, being dropped off outside the Chelsea Tower apartment complex. Those apartments are owned by the El Paso Housing Opportunity Management Enterprises.
El Paso becomes veterans’ capital of the USA
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County will soon be called the veterans capital of the USA. This was announced on October 31st by the El Paso County Commissioners. The new moniker that starts on November 1st will honor veterans who fought in the US military and their families. County Judge Ricardo Samaniego has […]
PHOTOS: Providence Children’s Hospital NICU babies celebrate 1st Halloween
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Happy Halloween! NICU babies at Providence Children’s Hospital were all ready for their very first Halloween. The babies celebrated the sweet and spooky day with adorable first costumes. From an adorable little NICU inmate ready to break out of the NICU, to a sweet little Resse’s and a little Belle […]
Three El Paso Urban Legends That are Just Ridiculous
Growing up in El Paso you hear your share of absurd Urban legends, but these are the three most absurd ones around. Of course, every city develops its own mythology and set of urban legends, but I think these three El Paso myths are the silliest and most easily disproved ones.
cbs4local.com
Semi-trailer on side blocks intersection at Zaragoza in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes on Gateway East at Zaragoza Road were closed Tuesday morning. Crews blocked the intersection to remove a semitruck that was on its side. There are no reports of injuries. Traffic was diverted onto Zaragoza. We will update you when more information becomes...
KVIA
A visit to one of the “most haunted” fire stations in the country right here in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas-- El Paso Firestation Number 9 is one of the most haunted fire stations in the country, according to firerescue1.com. ABC-7's Drew Cosgray went to the fire station in Central El Paso to hear about the tale. Firefighters at the station constantly hear doors open and footsteps while...
Here’s The New Safest City In Texas & What El Paso Has To Say
For the longest time El Paso has been regarded as one of the safest cities in America; we were number 3 last year. It's been a debate for quite some time & the debate just got even MORE interesting in 2022 as there's been a few other Texas cities that have claimed as "one of the safest cities":
