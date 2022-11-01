ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

theprospectordaily.com

El Paso, a second home for UTEP basketball guard

UTEP basketball guard Shamar Givance, has been playing basketball since he was five years old. He is from Toronto, Canada, and has been away from home for six years. He has been in the U.S. ever since his high school basketball career. “I miss home a little bit,” Givance said....
EL PASO, TX
theprospectordaily.com

What should fans expect this coming basketball season?

UTEP men’s and women’s basketball officially kicks off its 2022-2023 season in November against some notable opponents. Men’s basketball is going to kick off its season on the road against Big 12 affiliate the University of Texas at Austin at 7 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Moody Center. This will be the first time the Miners are going to be facing off against Texas since the 1991-1992 season.
EL PASO, TX
theprospectordaily.com

Basketball courts in the City of El Paso for students

As the weather starts to cool down and autumn brings color to El Paso, outdoor activities begin to feel more appealing. For many, playing a game of basketball can unload a lot of unwanted stress while also providing a way to meet and bond with friends. While UTEP students have access to the UTEP Student Recreation Center, some students might find a change of scenery pleasant. Below are five different parks that students can access within the City of El Paso.
EL PASO, TX
theprospectordaily.com

Basketball head coach looks to continue success after 2021 campaign

As UTEP basketball ramps up for the 2022-2023 season, men’s basketball head coach Joe Golding prepares his brand-new roster to face the Texas Longhorns Nov. 7. Golding is coming off a remarkably successful first season where his team won 20 games, a task the Miners have not accomplished since 2015. Thanks to those 20 wins, the Miners won its first postseason game in over 13 years. Golding believes his team can do even more this year.
EL PASO, TX
theprospectordaily.com

Head coach guides women’s basketball team

This year marks the beginning of Kevin Baker’s sixth season at UTEP, though he’s a veteran coach for the sport, and this is year 16 in his college basketball career. Although he considers Austin his hometown, Baker says he was a bit of a military brat who’s been everywhere. He attended Stephen F. Austin for his bachelors of science and his master of education. Baker began his career in Lufkin, Texas in 1994 at Hudson High School.
EL PASO, TX
theprospectordaily.com

Guard leans on teammates

Entering her second year as a member of the UTEP women’s basketball team, guard Grace Alvarez explains that she has built a close relationship with her teammates. Alvarez is a sophomore criminal justice major and is originally from Houston. She has been playing basketball since she was five years old and explains that her inspiration to play basketball stemmed from seeing her sister play. Alvarez is inspired by her sister and her parents to continue to take the court.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

2023 Best Public High Schools in El Paso: From Worst to First

An education analyst website has handed El Paso’s high schools their 2023 report cards. The list was recently released by the research company Niche, which specializes in analyzing public data from sources like the U.S. Department of Education, and user input “to produce comprehensive rankings, report cards, and profiles for every K-12 school…in the U.S.”
EL PASO, TX
theprospectordaily.com

El Pasoans spend Halloween weekend at Spooky Moon Music Festival

El Pasoans had the chance to experience a new type of show called Spooky Moon Music Festival that celebrates EDM music and Halloween. The new music festival welcomed various national and international EDM artists that rocked the night until 2 a.m. The music festival began at 12:30 p.m. and was...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Man dressed as Spider-Man climbs mid-rise building in El Paso on Halloween

EL PASO, Texas -- A man, dressed as the fictional superhero Spider-Man, was seen free-climbing a mid-rise building on Halloween. The daring act was posted to a YouTube page called "Yancy Nancy Fancy," and it shows a man, known as Yancy Adan, being dropped off outside the Chelsea Tower apartment complex. Those apartments are owned by the El Paso Housing Opportunity Management Enterprises.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso becomes veterans’ capital of the USA

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County will soon be called the veterans capital of the USA. This was announced on October 31st by the El Paso County Commissioners. The new moniker that starts on November 1st will honor veterans who fought in the US military and their families. County Judge Ricardo Samaniego has […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Three El Paso Urban Legends That are Just Ridiculous

Growing up in El Paso you hear your share of absurd Urban legends, but these are the three most absurd ones around. Of course, every city develops its own mythology and set of urban legends, but I think these three El Paso myths are the silliest and most easily disproved ones.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Semi-trailer on side blocks intersection at Zaragoza in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes on Gateway East at Zaragoza Road were closed Tuesday morning. Crews blocked the intersection to remove a semitruck that was on its side. There are no reports of injuries. Traffic was diverted onto Zaragoza. We will update you when more information becomes...
EL PASO, TX

