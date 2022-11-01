Read full article on original website
CAR AND DRIVER
Tested: 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 with Z07 Package Is the Performance Pinnacle
From the November 2022 issue of Car and Driver. Until now, no one would have thought that throwing a set of Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R gummies on a sports car would improve ride quality. But it's true on the Z06 when paired with the $9995 carbon-fiber wheels, which shed a claimed 41 pounds.
torquenews.com
The 10 Best Cars For Winter Driving - 2 Subaru SUVs And One Unlikely Model
Who makes the best all-wheel-drive vehicles for winter driving? A new U.S. News ranking says Subaru has more models on the list than any automaker. Check out the top ten picks. Does Subaru make the best all-wheel-drive vehicles for winter commutes? A new U.S. News report says of the ten...
Road & Track
A New Subaru Impreza Is Coming This Month
Ever since the WRX was spun off as its own model in 2014, the Subaru Impreza has disappeared from the car-enthusiast radar. Despite small cars declining in popularity here in North America, Subaru has stuck with the Impreza as its entry-level model and will continue to do so. The company announced Thursday that the 2024 Impreza will debut on November 17 at the L.A. Auto Show.
torquenews.com
A Surprise Next-Gen Model Will Lead Subaru Into A New Era - It’s Not The Solterra EV
Which Subaru model is poised to lead the automaker into its next-generation of cars? It’s not the all-new Solterra EV. Before the microchip shortages and supply chain issues, the Forester and Outback models were the leaders in Subaru's lineup of all-wheel-drive vehicles. But things changed with higher gas prices, new car prices going up, and car shoppers having to wait to get the new vehicle they want.
torquenews.com
The Wait For Your New Subaru Crosstrek And Forester Is Now A Lot Shorter
Subaru announced it has more than doubled its 2023 Crosstrek and 2023 Forester exports. See what it means for U.S. customers. Subaru's export of the new 2023 Crosstrek subcompact SUV and 2023 Forester compact SUV jumped 122.1 percent to 40,271 models, according to a new report from Subaru Corporation. That's good news for U.S. customers who ordered a new model and are waiting for their new Crosstrek and Forester to arrive from the factory.
torquenews.com
Subaru Is Up Again? 2 New SUVs Keep The Good Times Rolling, And One Is Back
Subaru of America reported sales are up again. Check out Subaru's top three SUVs that keep the good times rolling and one performance model that keeps dropping. Subaru of America (SOA) is reporting sales are up again, and the good times keep rolling. It's the fourth time this year that sales are up, and the Camden, N.J. automaker's top SUVs keep the momentum going. The improved sales are because of the hot 2023 Subaru Crosstrek, redesigned 2023 Outback, and the steady Forester is now rolling again.
Autoblog
Dodge announces Hurricane I6 crate engine, new Hellephants
Dodge and Mopar have a history of offering some sweet crate engines, and there's no signs of that slowing. Over the next couple of years, the range of engines is expanding with options for both eight and six cylinders. Yes, the Hurricane twin-turbo straight sixes introduced on the Jeep Wagoneer will be available on their own for use in whatever you can fit them in. But Dodge isn't done with V8s, as the brand's ultimate Hellephant engine will have four variants.
The Verge
Weird cars are becoming the new normal
It’s been a real WTF kind of year for car releases, new machines in new shapes with offbeat marketing leaning on gimmicky features that nobody asked for. Gimmicks are nothing new, but as I was pondering yet another incredibly quick, perfectly quiet EV, it occurred to me that I’ve been having an increasing number of head-scratching reactions to new cars over the past few years.
torquenews.com
The 10 Best U.S. Hot Hatchbacks, But Subaru Doesn’t Sell One Here
Here are the best hot hatch models for 2022. Why doesn't Subaru sell one to its U.S. performance customers?. Subaru performance fans have asked for a WRX hatchback body style since the Japanese automaker discontinued the model in 2015. The fifth-generation 2022 WRX does have the hatch body style, but it's for something other than U.S. performance fans.
Top Speed
This Mercury XM Turnpike Cruiser Concept Is A True Piece Of Automotive History
In today’s world of cars, there are few that are truly elegant. While there are many that are beautiful and impressive, the level of elegance found in classic cars is almost nowhere to be seen today. It is no wonder why classic cars have retained their value, especially when they were unique even for the time. Some of these cars, when they come to the auction, offer a slice of old-school comfort and luxury while showing how eccentric brands once were. If you want something truly unique though, an antique classic car is guaranteed to impress, even when it comes from unlikely sources - like Mercury XM Turnpike Cruiser coming for sale through Mecum Auto Auction.
For Sale: 1964 Aston Martin DB5, Some Assembly Required
Collecting CarsThis Aston Martin DB5 has its parts fully restored, including the body, engine, and running gear. All that’s left is for one brave soul to put it all together.
Road & Track
Ringbrothers Brings Four Epic Custom Builds to SEMA
Ringbrothers is leaving nothing on the table this year for SEMA. The Wisconsin-based custom car builder has arrived with no fewer than four custom one-off builds for the tuner show, each more epic than the last. Our favorite of the bunch has to be the Enyo 1948 Chevy Super Truck....
torquenews.com
Catalytic Converter Anti-Theft Products Reviewed
Do catalytic converter anti-theft products really work as well as advertised? Here’s a review that puts a variety of products to the test that shows that some products do work much better than others. Plus, one example of a low-cost DIY option that works as well as the most expensive of anti-theft products.
Truth About Cars
Ford Goes All Out for SEMA 2022
While there is no shortage of digital ink being spilled about the viability of traditional auto shows, it seems that some events remain worth the effort. Witness the annual SEMA show in Las Vegas, an industry-only bash originating as a trade show for aftermarket suppliers but since ballooning to a multi-day event drawing attendance from all corners.
torquenews.com
Honda Is Emerging From the Inventory Crisis Better Than Most Brands
Though inventory remains tight, deliveries prove that Honda is ahead of the curve when it comes to resolving the new-car inventory crisis. Torque News recently asked 11 automakers if they would go on the record regarding their deliveries and inventory management. Only two offered to do so. Honda pointed to a strong launch of new products and offered encouraging words regarding dealer inventory. Now we know that Honda was sincere.
CAR AND DRIVER
Nissan Z GT4 Is a 450-HP, $230K Race Car for Amateurs and Pros
The Nissan Z GT4 race car was first shown in September, but today made its formal debut at the 2022 SEMA show. Nissan revealed that it has a roughly $230k price tag, and we learned the Z GT4 has 450 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque. Pilot customer teams will...
torquenews.com
Should You Consider a Catalytic Converter Delete?
Catalytic converter deletes are sometimes recommended as a solution to more than one problem with a car. Is this really ok despite what some popular mechanics and many forum commenters have to say about it? Plus see how a cat delete is done and what it did for a Miata.
Only 1 Luxury SUV Makes Consumer Reports’ List of the Top-Rated Hybrid Vehicles
Here's a look at the 2022 Lexus NX and the reasons why it's the only luxury SUV on Consumer Reports' list of the top-rated hybrid vehicles. The post Only 1 Luxury SUV Makes Consumer Reports’ List of the Top-Rated Hybrid Vehicles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Consumer Reports Top 10 Autos - Says Subaru Crosstrek Is The Best Subcompact SUV
What are the ten best cars and SUV picks for shoppers? Consumer Reports says the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek is your smart buy among subcompact SUVs. Check out the complete list here. What is the best subcompact SUV you can buy? Consumer Reports (by subscription) picks the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek as...
RideApart
Recall: Nearly 200,000 Harley Touring Models Could Have Brake Light Issue
On October 21, 2022, Harley-Davidson issued a safety recall for 199,419 different 2019 through 2022 Trike and CVO Trike and 2020 through 2022 Touring and CVO Touring motorcycles. The fault involves a software issue that determines when the rear brake lights on these bikes are illuminated. In certain cases, the...
